DeafDigest Gold – August 15, 2021

Old Fogey

Non-Hearing Client

http://deafdigest.com/comics/old-fogeys-non-hearing-client/

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-culture-disagreement/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/dog-in-hotel-lobby/

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-hate-deaf-supervisor/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/rome-restaurants/

Top stories about the deaf:

a hearing front desk person said that his first impulse

upon learning of customer’ deafness is to shout louder

and louder and louder, even when the deaf person repeatedly

points to his ear. After maybe 10 loud shouts, he finally

realizes customer’s inability to understand loud voices!

In the meantime this hearing person attracts unwanted

attention from hearing people around him.

An issue with comic books – what if?

Daredevil, a character in the Marvel Comics, is not

deaf. But comic book fans are asking – what if

Daredevil was deaf?

Kaleidoscoops, an ice cream shop in Kansas City, KS,

is owned by a Coda, who makes it a point to teach

staff and customers ASL.

St Joseph Institute For the Deaf, in Indianapolis,

has appointed Jeffrey Chapman as the new president.

What is his background with the deaf and of Deaf

Education? Do not know.

A 15-minute film is called Fabel Deaf, produced by the

Deaf Crows Collective, of Regina, Saskatchewan

is about the deaf experience through art.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING PERSON HATES DEAF SUPERVISOR

Why do many hearing employees hate to

be supervised by a deaf supervisor?

They like the deaf person as a social

friend – yet when that same deaf person

is a supervisor, these hearing people

get angry about it.

Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-hate-deaf-supervisor/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BREAKING A LAW IN ROME

, in Italy, is one of the world’s great

cities. It is very popular with tourists.

Yet, many restaurants in Rome break the

law.

Menus must be posted on the wall. Many

restaurants don’t – and if the restaurant

staff can’t speak English, it can be difficult

for deaf tourists!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/rome-restaurants/

note:

DeafDigest editor was a dining guest of Roberto Wirth,

at his Hotel Hassler. He told Wirth about the

incident at a small Rome restaurant, which served

great dishes, but no one spoke English nor

posted the menu on the wall. Wirth, not

surprisingly, was furious – saying it is the

law to have menus posted.

