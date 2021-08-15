DeafDigest Gold – August 15, 2021
Old Fogey
Non-Hearing Client
Top stories about the deaf:
a hearing front desk person said that his first impulse
upon learning of customer’ deafness is to shout louder
and louder and louder, even when the deaf person repeatedly
points to his ear. After maybe 10 loud shouts, he finally
realizes customer’s inability to understand loud voices!
In the meantime this hearing person attracts unwanted
attention from hearing people around him.
…………..
An issue with comic books – what if?
Daredevil, a character in the Marvel Comics, is not
deaf. But comic book fans are asking – what if
Daredevil was deaf?
……….
Kaleidoscoops, an ice cream shop in Kansas City, KS,
is owned by a Coda, who makes it a point to teach
staff and customers ASL.
………………
St Joseph Institute For the Deaf, in Indianapolis,
has appointed Jeffrey Chapman as the new president.
What is his background with the deaf and of Deaf
Education? Do not know.
………………
A 15-minute film is called Fabel Deaf, produced by the
Deaf Crows Collective, of Regina, Saskatchewan
is about the deaf experience through art.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING PERSON HATES DEAF SUPERVISOR
Why do many hearing employees hate to
be supervised by a deaf supervisor?
They like the deaf person as a social
friend – yet when that same deaf person
is a supervisor, these hearing people
get angry about it.
Why?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BREAKING A LAW IN ROME
, in Italy, is one of the world’s great
cities. It is very popular with tourists.
Yet, many restaurants in Rome break the
law.
Menus must be posted on the wall. Many
restaurants don’t – and if the restaurant
staff can’t speak English, it can be difficult
for deaf tourists!
note:
DeafDigest editor was a dining guest of Roberto Wirth,
at his Hotel Hassler. He told Wirth about the
incident at a small Rome restaurant, which served
great dishes, but no one spoke English nor
posted the menu on the wall. Wirth, not
surprisingly, was furious – saying it is the
law to have menus posted.
