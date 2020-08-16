DeafDigest Gold – August 16, 2020

Old Fogey

Ear Donation

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

Is ASL English? Or is ASL not English? An interpreter

said it is not English. ASL linguists may disagree.

The producers of the upcoming film “Edicius” is

asking for a deaf female actor for a supporting

role. Another acting opportunity for deaf actors.

Discovermagazine.com ran an article titled:

Why Deaf People Oppose Using Gene Editing to “Cure” Deafness

Marlee Matlin said that the White House refusal

to provide interpreters during COVID-19 TV

press conferences are something no one understands

why.

Hush, a movie about a deaf woman living alone

in the woods, won raves – even though it

was played by a fake-deaf actress. Anyway,

a critic pointed out – why would a deaf person

live alone in the woods?

DO CALIFORNIA PEOPLE LOVE ADA LAWSUITS?

DO CALIFORNIA PEOPLE LOVE ADA LAWSUITS?

Do California people love to file ADA lawsuits?

Why is DeafDigest asking this question?

Because 40 percent of ADA lawsuits in USA are from

California!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

A DYING LANGUAGE AND THE DEAF PERSON

A DYING LANGUAGE AND THE DEAF PERSON

The world has over 6,000 languages and linguists

feel that by year 2100, there will be just 600

languages left.

This is why linguists race to interview old

people that speak rare languages – before these

people die.

Some languages only have 2 or 3 speakers left.

One language in Alaska and another language in

Nepal only have one speaker each. And both of them

are late deafened. Makes it very hard for linguists

to interview them because of their deafness.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

While vacationing in Maine

My son-in-law guided me from the beach to our beach house one evening.

He got lost! Since I have been in this beach town for 25 plus years, I

was able to instruct him on how to find our house!

It is a small beach town so it was easy to connect the dots! He let me

know where the beach was and I saw cars coming out from one street.

“That must be Church street!” We needed to cross the road and go In

Between Motels (that’s the motel name!)

We continue until the second street on the left and walked up till we

found the house!

So being blind did not prevent me from finding my way around this beach

town!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

Rene's show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the Deaf-Blind.

DeafDigest Sports:

DeafDigest

