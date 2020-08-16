DeafDigest Gold – August 16, 2020
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Is ASL English? Or is ASL not English? An interpreter
said it is not English. ASL linguists may disagree.
The producers of the upcoming film “Edicius” is
asking for a deaf female actor for a supporting
role. Another acting opportunity for deaf actors.
Discovermagazine.com ran an article titled:
Why Deaf People Oppose Using Gene Editing to “Cure” Deafness
Marlee Matlin said that the White House refusal
to provide interpreters during COVID-19 TV
press conferences are something no one understands
why.
Hush, a movie about a deaf woman living alone
in the woods, won raves – even though it
was played by a fake-deaf actress. Anyway,
a critic pointed out – why would a deaf person
live alone in the woods?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DO CALIFORNIA PEOPLE LOVE ADA LAWSUITS?
Do California people love to file ADA lawsuits?
Why is DeafDigest asking this question?
Because 40 percent of ADA lawsuits in USA are from
California!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
READ WHAT THEY SAY
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DYING LANGUAGE AND THE DEAF PERSON
The world has over 6,000 languages and linguists
feel that by year 2100, there will be just 600
languages left.
This is why linguists race to interview old
people that speak rare languages – before these
people die.
Some languages only have 2 or 3 speakers left.
One language in Alaska and another language in
Nepal only have one speaker each. And both of them
are late deafened. Makes it very hard for linguists
to interview them because of their deafness.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
While vacationing in Maine
My son-in-law guided me from the beach to our beach house one evening.
He got lost! Since I have been in this beach town for 25 plus years, I
was able to instruct him on how to find our house!
It is a small beach town so it was easy to connect the dots! He let me
know where the beach was and I saw cars coming out from one street.
“That must be Church street!” We needed to cross the road and go In
Between Motels (that’s the motel name!)
We continue until the second street on the left and walked up till we
found the house!
So being blind did not prevent me from finding my way around this beach
town!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
