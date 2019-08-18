DeafDigest Gold – August 18, 2019

Old Fogey

Customer Service TTY

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-customer-service-tty/

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/nervous-hearing-clerk/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-come-gesture/

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-fax-machine/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-arguing-about-meeting-seats/

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

Top stories about the deaf:

Are DNA testing 100 percent accurate? No, it isn’t.

There have been stories of DNA testing giving false

results, causing unnecessary anguish among

expectant mothers being told their unborn

babies may suffer abnormalities. While deafness

was not mentioned, one can never know.

A question was posted in a legal web site, asking

if employers are required to caption their

training podcasts for the benefit of deaf employees.

The answer is – yes.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment

(Kansas) is introducing Diabetes Prevention Program

video in ASL.

The Calcutta High Court (India) has ordered the

state Health department to admit a deaf applicant

for medical school. In recent years the health

department continually rejected that deaf applicant.

The Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality (Turkey)

is offering free public transportation for its

deaf residents.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A NOISY FAX MACHINE

The new fax machines have a noise system! If you fax something

and forget to take out the original paper, the machine makes

noise, warning hearing people about it.

A deaf person using that fax machine will not know about it!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-fax-machine/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF SEATING ADVANTAGE OR DISADVANTAGE

Sometimes deaf leaders, before a big deaf meeting

starts, would argue about where to pick seats around

a large conference table.

Do they seat next to the organization president?

Or do they seat across the organization president?

Or do they seat away from their enemies? Etc, Etc.

Hearing people also argue about seating. The same as

with the deaf!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-arguing-about-meeting-seats/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I needed to fly to Washington DC to attend a conference.

This time I had to fly alone without support!

My wife got a pass to assist me at the boarding gate. But it turned out

that there was a long delay.

She couldn’t stay longer due to her aunt sitting on the other side of the

airport.

She brought the airline staff to me and showed her how to communicate with

me using Print on Palm (POP).

The delayed departure was longer due to DC having severe thunderstorms!

Finally, the airline staff came and touched me and POP stating 6:00.

After a few minutes staff came back and printed “NOW”

Finally my journey to Washington DC!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

