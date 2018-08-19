DeafDigest Gold – August 19, 2018
Terp Spouse Anonymous
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— Australia detains a deaf man
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
Stephen Iliffe, a deaf professional photographer
has been nominated for the highest award
photographers could win in Great Britain.
He is hoping to beat out few other competing
hearing photographers.
Telecommunication providers in Great Britain
have been accused of not reaching out and
helping the deaf with their cable and
internet needs. They just provide but that is it.
Ahmed Musa is deaf and the son of Sudanese
opposition leader Musa Hilal. The deaf
son has been detained by the government,
and the family is appealing for his release.
“The Village” is a short film made in New Zealand
showing real-life experiences of the deaf in
dealing with everyday discrimination.
The Irish Sign Language rendition of the
Irish National Anthem has been signed in
the pre-game ceremony at the All-Ireland
hurling final. It is a sport that is
considered to be the Irish’s version of
the Super Bowl.
This week's ASL video in youtube
WRONG SPY
WRONG SPY
This is a true story. During World War I years, a deaf
person wanted to use the telephone to communicate with
a hearing person.
He tapped on the telephone receiver with a pencil.
The hearing person would listen to the number of taps
to know what he is saying in a coded language.
The federal agents thought the deaf person was a
World War I spy and they arrested him. They realized
it was just a telephone communication between the
deaf and the hearing, and they let him go free.
This week's ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DIFFERENT JOB FOR A DEAF MAN
A deaf man in Canada has a different type of
job.
His job is to knock on doors of homes.
When hearing people open the doors, he gives
them papers to sign and to collect fees.
This is for people’s dog tag licenses!
He had a card with them that he shows to
hearing people to explain what it is.
In USA, most people pay for dog licenses
in vet’s offices, but it is different in
Canada.
This week's ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I just celebrated my 8th year running my comedy show!
I also teach Touch Signals (Haptics) to interpreters,
SSPs and DeafBlind folks.
It has been a challenge and rewarding at the same time.
I appreciate traveling all over USA and Canada spreading
awareness about DeafBlind people.
Thank you for having me and I look forward to continuing!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
