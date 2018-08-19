DeafDigest Gold – August 19, 2018

Australia detains a deaf man

Top stories about the deaf:

Stephen Iliffe, a deaf professional photographer

has been nominated for the highest award

photographers could win in Great Britain.

He is hoping to beat out few other competing

hearing photographers.

Telecommunication providers in Great Britain

have been accused of not reaching out and

helping the deaf with their cable and

internet needs. They just provide but that is it.

Ahmed Musa is deaf and the son of Sudanese

opposition leader Musa Hilal. The deaf

son has been detained by the government,

and the family is appealing for his release.

“The Village” is a short film made in New Zealand

showing real-life experiences of the deaf in

dealing with everyday discrimination.

The Irish Sign Language rendition of the

Irish National Anthem has been signed in

the pre-game ceremony at the All-Ireland

hurling final. It is a sport that is

considered to be the Irish’s version of

the Super Bowl.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WRONG SPY

This is a true story. During World War I years, a deaf

person wanted to use the telephone to communicate with

a hearing person.

He tapped on the telephone receiver with a pencil.

The hearing person would listen to the number of taps

to know what he is saying in a coded language.

The federal agents thought the deaf person was a

World War I spy and they arrested him. They realized

it was just a telephone communication between the

deaf and the hearing, and they let him go free.

A DIFFERENT JOB FOR A DEAF MAN

A deaf man in Canada has a different type of

job.

His job is to knock on doors of homes.

When hearing people open the doors, he gives

them papers to sign and to collect fees.

This is for people’s dog tag licenses!

He had a card with them that he shows to

hearing people to explain what it is.

In USA, most people pay for dog licenses

in vet’s offices, but it is different in

Canada.

