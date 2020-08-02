DeafDigest Gold – August 2, 2020
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Easy School Work
Top stories about the deaf:
Computer gesture is everywhere – cars, movie theaters
and work places.
Technicians are saying it is great. It is not great if
the computer misunderstands a gesture and think it is
a dirty word!
……….
There was a nice local newspaper story
about a deaf cashier at a supermarket,
wearing a mask, coming across a deaf
customer, checking out her groceries!
They became instant friends.
……….
There was a tale that was going on –
that a deaf patron realized his hearing aid
was lost at a bar; coming home he found his
hearing aid on the kitchen table. Either
it was a ghost or a friendly hearing patron
saw the missing hearing aid and rushed to
his friend’s home and put it on the kitchen
counter! Or the deaf patron had too many
drinks and couldn’t remember exactly what
happened?
……..
The District of Columbia Council has passed
a bill to set up DC Office for Deaf and Hard
of Hearing. How and to what extent would it
function remains to be seen. In some states,
the commissions provide cradle to grave
services; in other states, it is just an
advisory body, and so on. If the DC mayor
appoints the director then the mayor has
the right to fire the director.
……….
Not in USA, but in Hebden Bridge, part of
West Yorkshire, Great Britain, there is
a weekly forum to discuss accessibility
and communication issues between deaf
shoppers and hearing shop owners.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HATING PAPER AND PEN
Do hearing people hate paper and pen while deaf people
love paper and pen?
Often we go to a store, and tell the clerk you are deaf
and you need to write something on paper.
You watch (and laugh) for few minutes as the hearing
clerk runs all over, looking for a pen and a paper pad!
A REASON FOR WHITE OR YELLOW CAPTIONS
A director of a state commission for the deaf told
DeafDigest editor last week that there is a reason for
white or yellow captions.
He said that deaf people with low vision prefer white
or yellow captions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Zoom video conferences are booming everywhere!
Last week I tried to participate in a Zoom conference call for a meeting that I
chair.
Interpreters needed to back out on “face to face” tactile interpreting for me.
I used VRS service with the DeafBlind Videophone software called myMMXdb.
That way I dialed in the phone number ten minutes before the meeting started.
I was on hold for a long time, it said to wait for the next available video
interpreter.
I Waited over a half an hour! I Hung up and dialed customer service, again I
waited for the next available rep!
I gave up and sent an email to the VRS provider and carbon copy to FCC and
complained.
It turned out the VRS provider was swarmed with unexpected calls and couldn’t
keep up with demand that morning.
I got more Zoom conference invitations, interpreter service provided via Zoom.
That doesn’t help me or most DeafBlind individuals.
What does ADA say?
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
DeafDigest Sports:
