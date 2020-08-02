DeafDigest Gold – August 2, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Easy School Work

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Computer gesture is everywhere – cars, movie theaters

and work places.

Technicians are saying it is great. It is not great if

the computer misunderstands a gesture and think it is

a dirty word!

……….

There was a nice local newspaper story

about a deaf cashier at a supermarket,

wearing a mask, coming across a deaf

customer, checking out her groceries!

They became instant friends.

……….

There was a tale that was going on –

that a deaf patron realized his hearing aid

was lost at a bar; coming home he found his

hearing aid on the kitchen table. Either

it was a ghost or a friendly hearing patron

saw the missing hearing aid and rushed to

his friend’s home and put it on the kitchen

counter! Or the deaf patron had too many

drinks and couldn’t remember exactly what

happened?

……..

The District of Columbia Council has passed

a bill to set up DC Office for Deaf and Hard

of Hearing. How and to what extent would it

function remains to be seen. In some states,

the commissions provide cradle to grave

services; in other states, it is just an

advisory body, and so on. If the DC mayor

appoints the director then the mayor has

the right to fire the director.

……….

Not in USA, but in Hebden Bridge, part of

West Yorkshire, Great Britain, there is

a weekly forum to discuss accessibility

and communication issues between deaf

shoppers and hearing shop owners.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HATING PAPER AND PEN

Do hearing people hate paper and pen while deaf people

love paper and pen?

Often we go to a store, and tell the clerk you are deaf

and you need to write something on paper.

You watch (and laugh) for few minutes as the hearing

clerk runs all over, looking for a pen and a paper pad!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A REASON FOR WHITE OR YELLOW CAPTIONS

A director of a state commission for the deaf told

DeafDigest editor last week that there is a reason for

white or yellow captions.

He said that deaf people with low vision prefer white

or yellow captions.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Zoom video conferences are booming everywhere!

Last week I tried to participate in a Zoom conference call for a meeting that I

chair.

Interpreters needed to back out on “face to face” tactile interpreting for me.

I used VRS service with the DeafBlind Videophone software called myMMXdb.

That way I dialed in the phone number ten minutes before the meeting started.

I was on hold for a long time, it said to wait for the next available video

interpreter.

I Waited over a half an hour! I Hung up and dialed customer service, again I

waited for the next available rep!

I gave up and sent an email to the VRS provider and carbon copy to FCC and

complained.

It turned out the VRS provider was swarmed with unexpected calls and couldn’t

keep up with demand that morning.

I got more Zoom conference invitations, interpreter service provided via Zoom.

That doesn’t help me or most DeafBlind individuals.

What does ADA say?

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-