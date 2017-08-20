DeafDigest Gold – August 20, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

There are complaints that deaf patients need

to wait 18 months in Scotland to have evaluation of their mental health needs!

Over-the-counter listening devices vs

expensive hearing aids. Who wins?

According to a survey, testing a small

group of 41 hearing aid people, the

hearing aid wins but not by that great

a margin! This survey was printed in

a recent publication of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In some cities in Malaysia, town councils

would not give deaf drivers their “handicapped” parking stickers to allow

them to park in reserved areas.

Three Uganda ministers (Gender, Labour and Social Development; the Health; and the

Education and Sports) have been slapped

with lawsuits for not providing the

deaf with their accommodation needs.

The SEPTA rapid rail system serves Philadelphia commuters. And deaf commuters

wanting to reach the police had problems

trying to reach a dispatcher through

their mobile phones. This has changed

with a new app that allows the deaf to

reach police directly.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ORAL SCHOOL VS ASL SCHOOL IN SOCCER

About twenty years ago there was a soccer game

between Rhode Island School for the Deaf and Clarke

School for the Deaf.

This game was interesting because Rhode Island players

used ASL while Clarke players communicated orally.

The Rhode Island school invited the Clarke team to a

dinner after the game. The Clarke coach had his team

sit away far away from the Rhode Island group. The

Clarke players were not allowed to communicate with the

Rhode Island players.

Weird? Yes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-soccer-oral-versus-asl/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TTY WAS A LUCKY INVENTION

TTY was popular in the Deaf Community from the seventies

through the nineties.

It was a lucky invention. Why? Robert Weitbrecht, a deaf

man, loved to hike in the mountains in California. He

was hiking with a hearing friend. During the hike, another

group came nearby. A woman in that group overheard Weitbrechtâ€™s

oral deaf voice and knew he was deaf. She came to him and

introduced herself as a mother of a deaf son.

Both groups chatted for a while, and Weitbrecht told the

woman that he loved to work on old TTY machines for radio

ham communications. She asked him â€“ why not change the

radio ham TTY machine to deaf TTY machine?

The rest is history!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-tty-lucky-invention/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

The lights in our homes are important for many of us who have Usher Syndrome.

Most often, in younger years, we tend to need lots of lights to see.

The technology keeps changing and some changes are helpful.

In my house we switched our dining area lighting to LED lights.

It was so helpful, less glare and softer.

As an added bonus, the LED lights should last 20 years!

I won’t last that long!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

