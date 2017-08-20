DeafDigest Gold – August 20, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
Top stories about the deaf:
There are complaints that deaf patients need
to wait 18 months in Scotland to have evaluation of their mental health needs!
Over-the-counter listening devices vs
expensive hearing aids. Who wins?
According to a survey, testing a small
group of 41 hearing aid people, the
hearing aid wins but not by that great
a margin! This survey was printed in
a recent publication of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
In some cities in Malaysia, town councils
would not give deaf drivers their “handicapped” parking stickers to allow
them to park in reserved areas.
Three Uganda ministers (Gender, Labour and Social Development; the Health; and the
Education and Sports) have been slapped
with lawsuits for not providing the
deaf with their accommodation needs.
The SEPTA rapid rail system serves Philadelphia commuters. And deaf commuters
wanting to reach the police had problems
trying to reach a dispatcher through
their mobile phones. This has changed
with a new app that allows the deaf to
reach police directly.
ORAL SCHOOL VS ASL SCHOOL IN SOCCER
ORAL SCHOOL VS ASL SCHOOL IN SOCCER
About twenty years ago there was a soccer game
between Rhode Island School for the Deaf and Clarke
School for the Deaf.
This game was interesting because Rhode Island players
used ASL while Clarke players communicated orally.
The Rhode Island school invited the Clarke team to a
dinner after the game. The Clarke coach had his team
sit away far away from the Rhode Island group. The
Clarke players were not allowed to communicate with the
Rhode Island players.
Weird? Yes.

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-soccer-oral-versus-asl/
TTY WAS A LUCKY INVENTION
TTY WAS A LUCKY INVENTION
TTY was popular in the Deaf Community from the seventies
through the nineties.
It was a lucky invention. Why? Robert Weitbrecht, a deaf
man, loved to hike in the mountains in California. He
was hiking with a hearing friend. During the hike, another
group came nearby. A woman in that group overheard Weitbrechtâ€™s
oral deaf voice and knew he was deaf. She came to him and
introduced herself as a mother of a deaf son.
Both groups chatted for a while, and Weitbrecht told the
woman that he loved to work on old TTY machines for radio
ham communications. She asked him â€“ why not change the
radio ham TTY machine to deaf TTY machine?
The rest is history!

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-tty-lucky-invention/
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
The lights in our homes are important for many of us who have Usher Syndrome.
Most often, in younger years, we tend to need lots of lights to see.
The technology keeps changing and some changes are helpful.
In my house we switched our dining area lighting to LED lights.
It was so helpful, less glare and softer.
As an added bonus, the LED lights should last 20 years!
I won’t last that long!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
