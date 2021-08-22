DeafDigest Gold – August 22, 2021
Gold Edition – http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Panhandlers
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-panhandlers/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-hate-deaf-supervisor/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/rome-restaurants/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-accounting-codes/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-strangers-with-other-deaf-strangers/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Being proposed on the Hill is the H.R. 1959 House
Bill, S. 813 Senate Bill, better known as the
Alice Cogswell and Anne Sullivan Macy Act.
This bill wishes to strengthen the Individuals
with Disabilities Education Act to improve results
for deaf, hard of hearing, blind, visually impaired,
and deaf-blind children, including those with additional
disabilities.
…………..
Deaf activist Barbara Kannapell, from the metro
Washington, DC area, has departed us. She was
known as sociolinguist and her advocacy work.
……….
The budget for the state-wide Alabama Institute
for the Deaf and Blind complex is $90 million
dollars. Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind
is part of the budget.
………………
Do Deaf People Dream Differently? This was the
title of an article that was run in the
Medical News Today.
……………….
Jinwhan Kwon, who is deaf, has become the pastry
chef of the Seven Stars Bakery in Providence,
Rhode Island.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CODE IN ACCOUNTING NOT IMPORTANT FOR DEAF
A deaf person is an accountant for a government
agency.
He memorizes many accounting codes such as
EEO, EA, CCM, etc, etc.
He also knows the code – RE. One day his
boss came over to him to discuss the RE code,
only that the boss said it was RT.
RT? The deaf employee was puzzled. The boss
was talking too fast and did not have time to
sit down to write notes to explain what it was.
After a while, he realized RE is the same
thing as RT, but the boss continued to call it
RT.
He retired many years later, still not really
understanding what RT meant, but the boss never
scolded him for not understanding RT!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-accounting-codes/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EATING AT A RESTAURANT
Two deaf people entered a restaurant and saw two other
deaf people chatting at one table. These two deaf people
were strangers to the other two deaf people.
Should these two deaf people introduce themselves to
the other two deaf people – like this – Hi, I am deaf?
Hard to say. Hearing people don’t introduce themselves
to strangers and say – Hi, I am hearing!
Perhaps this is OK in a small town, but possibly not
OK in a big city like New York or Los Angeles?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-strangers-with-other-deaf-strangers/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-