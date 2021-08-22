DeafDigest Gold – August 22, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Being proposed on the Hill is the H.R. 1959 House

Bill, S. 813 Senate Bill, better known as the

Alice Cogswell and Anne Sullivan Macy Act.

This bill wishes to strengthen the Individuals

with Disabilities Education Act to improve results

for deaf, hard of hearing, blind, visually impaired,

and deaf-blind children, including those with additional

disabilities.

…………..

Deaf activist Barbara Kannapell, from the metro

Washington, DC area, has departed us. She was

known as sociolinguist and her advocacy work.

……….

The budget for the state-wide Alabama Institute

for the Deaf and Blind complex is $90 million

dollars. Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind

is part of the budget.

………………

Do Deaf People Dream Differently? This was the

title of an article that was run in the

Medical News Today.

……………….

Jinwhan Kwon, who is deaf, has become the pastry

chef of the Seven Stars Bakery in Providence,

Rhode Island.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CODE IN ACCOUNTING NOT IMPORTANT FOR DEAF

A deaf person is an accountant for a government

agency.

He memorizes many accounting codes such as

EEO, EA, CCM, etc, etc.

He also knows the code – RE. One day his

boss came over to him to discuss the RE code,

only that the boss said it was RT.

RT? The deaf employee was puzzled. The boss

was talking too fast and did not have time to

sit down to write notes to explain what it was.

After a while, he realized RE is the same

thing as RT, but the boss continued to call it

RT.

He retired many years later, still not really

understanding what RT meant, but the boss never

scolded him for not understanding RT!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EATING AT A RESTAURANT

Two deaf people entered a restaurant and saw two other

deaf people chatting at one table. These two deaf people

were strangers to the other two deaf people.

Should these two deaf people introduce themselves to

the other two deaf people – like this – Hi, I am deaf?

Hard to say. Hearing people don’t introduce themselves

to strangers and say – Hi, I am hearing!

Perhaps this is OK in a small town, but possibly not

OK in a big city like New York or Los Angeles?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-strangers-with-other-deaf-strangers/

