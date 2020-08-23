DeafDigest Gold – August 23, 2020

Where are the Deaf Mutes?

Top stories about the deaf:

A bar would not permit patrons to use iPhones

to communicate with each other. That bar avoided

this question – what if a deaf and a hearing

patrons used their iPhones to text each other!

……….

Covid-19 authorities have repeatedly said that

clear face shields, which would have helped lip reading,

is no substitute for face masks.

……….

Hard of hearing agencies in Great Britain

have been criticized by deaf activists for

not providing sign language communications

for deaf clients that use sign language.

……….

In Kuyasa, located in South Africa, 30 plots

of land were reserved for the deaf to build

their houses. Because of red tape with

government paperwork, these plots were taken

away and given to a developer.

……….

There was a story in the newspapers about

the Bruegger’s Bagels outlet in a shopping

mall in Greensboro, NC that has several deaf

employees. And for that reason, about half

of the hearing employees use sign language

to communicate with them.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BANK TELLER WHISPERING TO ANOTHER TELLER

You go to the same bank every week to deposit

your money.

You go to the same teller that knows you are deaf.

But this week, the same teller is busy with another

customer so you go to a different teller window.

The new teller does not know you, and says something.

Suddenly the old teller sees you and runs to the new

teller, whispering in his ear “he is deaf.”

Is this polite or is this rude?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A MYSTERY ASL ON A TV PROGRAM

Few years ago, a leading character used ASL

for a short time on a TV program.

Puzzled, DeafDigest editor researched

the TV show on the web site to find out

why was the actor using ASL.

There was no real reason for it; there were

no deaf characters on the show; there was no

deaf plot on the show; nothing at all related

to deafness.

Why ASL?

Sometimes scriptwriters would put it in the show

for no reason at all!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Everything seems to be going virtual during this pandemic.

I got quite a few invitations to attend events via Zoom video

conference.

This is difficult for us who are DeafBlind, because we cannot see

the video.

The only accessible way is to have someone at my side providing

tactile ASL

Very few interpreters are willing to do tactile ASL interpreting

due to COVID-19

As one DeafBlind individual said “Social Distancing is a DeafBlind

persons worse nightmare!”

So, I have an invitation to attend a virtual birthday party!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

