DeafDigest Gold – August 23, 2020
Where are the Deaf Mutes?
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
A bar would not permit patrons to use iPhones
to communicate with each other. That bar avoided
this question – what if a deaf and a hearing
patrons used their iPhones to text each other!
Covid-19 authorities have repeatedly said that
clear face shields, which would have helped lip reading,
is no substitute for face masks.
Hard of hearing agencies in Great Britain
have been criticized by deaf activists for
not providing sign language communications
for deaf clients that use sign language.
In Kuyasa, located in South Africa, 30 plots
of land were reserved for the deaf to build
their houses. Because of red tape with
government paperwork, these plots were taken
away and given to a developer.
There was a story in the newspapers about
the Bruegger’s Bagels outlet in a shopping
mall in Greensboro, NC that has several deaf
employees. And for that reason, about half
of the hearing employees use sign language
to communicate with them.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BANK TELLER WHISPERING TO ANOTHER TELLER
You go to the same bank every week to deposit
your money.
You go to the same teller that knows you are deaf.
But this week, the same teller is busy with another
customer so you go to a different teller window.
The new teller does not know you, and says something.
Suddenly the old teller sees you and runs to the new
teller, whispering in his ear “he is deaf.”
Is this polite or is this rude?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A MYSTERY ASL ON A TV PROGRAM
Few years ago, a leading character used ASL
for a short time on a TV program.
Puzzled, DeafDigest editor researched
the TV show on the web site to find out
why was the actor using ASL.
There was no real reason for it; there were
no deaf characters on the show; there was no
deaf plot on the show; nothing at all related
to deafness.
Why ASL?
Sometimes scriptwriters would put it in the show
for no reason at all!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Everything seems to be going virtual during this pandemic.
I got quite a few invitations to attend events via Zoom video
conference.
This is difficult for us who are DeafBlind, because we cannot see
the video.
The only accessible way is to have someone at my side providing
tactile ASL
Very few interpreters are willing to do tactile ASL interpreting
due to COVID-19
As one DeafBlind individual said “Social Distancing is a DeafBlind
persons worse nightmare!”
So, I have an invitation to attend a virtual birthday party!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
