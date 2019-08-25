DeafDigest Gold – August 25, 2019
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
deaf-tty-timing
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The museums in Mexico City are working on to make their
facilities accessible to the deaf, be it interpreters
or captions.
Wisconsin representative Jonathon Brostoff, who
helped pushed for changes in interpreting
services, is not stopping at it. He is
conducting town hall meetings with the deaf
across the state to inform them of these
interpreting updates.
Google has made it a priority to make it more
deaf friendly – more specific – sign langauge
compatibility.
One 911 dispatch center said:
a phone to call 911 is still the most efficient way to get help!
If you need to text make sure you give your exact location (every
detail you can share) and the reason you are texting in the
FIRST TEXT. And use the real words, do not use text abbreviations
or slang, this will let you be as clear as possible.
Jollibee Foods Corp, a Filipino 4-restaurant chain,
signed agreement to hire nearly 40 deaf people for
employment.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
UNDERCOVER BOSS
Undercover Boss is a popular TV program. Yet,
we have never seen a deaf person on the program –
either as an employee or as a boss.
Is it possible some day?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Media Crew Opportunities – 2019
Deaflympics Winter Games
Italy December, 2019
H3 World TV, an international Deaf media organization produces and
streams TV programs using International Sign to worldwide viewing
audience. Our goal is to put Deaf communities everywhere on equal footing
through exchange of information and sharing of cultures.
We are seeking sports writers for its upcoming SportsDeaf TV news coverage
of Deaflympics Winter Games. We are seeking writers with sports writing
experiences, in English language, and preferably with media, captioning,
and/or social media experience.
Deaf Sports Writer
— Begins research now, until December
— Writes on specific topics suggested by writer or as assigned by producer
— Member of media team on-site in Italy
— Research, compile, write and edit exciting stories
— Transcribes signed dialogue and narration
— Travel to venues
— Research current events in the sport
— Makes contacts to obtain insider information or track sources
— Compile reports on players, teams and countries, background, history, profiles, etc
— Be able to dig deep for information not found elsewhere and analyze for successful content
— Verify all story content are both entertaining and factual and list sources
— Captions final videos prior to streaming, knowledge of International Sign (IS) is preferred
— Knowledge of social media tasks
Position starts now. Involves advance planning and research work. Can be
structured as paid Stipend, Internship or Academic/Community Service. We
cover the costs of travel to Italy, local transportation, shared
accommodations, meals, and per diems.
Online application – https://goo.gl/forms/DlqjD2lm6EhqiJ2l1 If you have
any questions, email: deaflympics@h3world.tv
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WASHINGTON, DC POLICE DEPARTMENT IS DIFFERENT
In Washington, DC, there is a special police unit
that is called the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Liaison
Unit. This unit communicates with the deaf and
the hard of hearing on serious issues. They can
be found on the Gallaudet campus during big events.
Do other cities have it? Yes, there are police
officers in other cities that know ASL, but are
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
There are discussions brewing about changing the service name “SSP” to
another name.
Here are a few suggestions:
Co-Navigator (CN)
Access Provider (AP)
Communication (CF)
Or just keep Support Service Provider (SSP).
There are lots of discussions trying to find the right term to help the
general public understand what is needed for guiding/communication
services for we who are DeafBlind.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted