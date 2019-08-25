DeafDigest Gold – August 25, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

The museums in Mexico City are working on to make their

facilities accessible to the deaf, be it interpreters

or captions.

Wisconsin representative Jonathon Brostoff, who

helped pushed for changes in interpreting

services, is not stopping at it. He is

conducting town hall meetings with the deaf

across the state to inform them of these

interpreting updates.

Google has made it a priority to make it more

deaf friendly – more specific – sign langauge

compatibility.

One 911 dispatch center said:

a phone to call 911 is still the most efficient way to get help!

If you need to text make sure you give your exact location (every

detail you can share) and the reason you are texting in the

FIRST TEXT. And use the real words, do not use text abbreviations

or slang, this will let you be as clear as possible.

Jollibee Foods Corp, a Filipino 4-restaurant chain,

signed agreement to hire nearly 40 deaf people for

employment.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

UNDERCOVER BOSS

Undercover Boss is a popular TV program. Yet,

we have never seen a deaf person on the program –

either as an employee or as a boss.

Is it possible some day?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WASHINGTON, DC POLICE DEPARTMENT IS DIFFERENT

In Washington, DC, there is a special police unit

that is called the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Liaison

Unit. This unit communicates with the deaf and

the hard of hearing on serious issues. They can

be found on the Gallaudet campus during big events.

Do other cities have it? Yes, there are police

officers in other cities that know ASL, but are

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

There are discussions brewing about changing the service name “SSP” to

another name.

Here are a few suggestions:

Co-Navigator (CN)

Access Provider (AP)

Communication (CF)

Or just keep Support Service Provider (SSP).

There are lots of discussions trying to find the right term to help the

general public understand what is needed for guiding/communication

services for we who are DeafBlind.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

