DeafDigest Gold – August 26, 2018
Old Fogey
Deafness clinic
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— first classified newspaper ad
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
The state of Minnesota has a Travelers with Disabilities
Advisory Committee (basically dealing with airport
accessibility and communications issues). Representing
the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind & Hard
of Hearing on that committee is Andrew Palmberg.
Is it possible for a relay server to be hacked?
Well, telecommunication servers in Canada fixed
a hole in their servers to prevent damages from
being done.
A 9-year old deaf girl walked up to a police
officer in a small Texas town, and asked him
if he knew sign language. The police officer
said no, but it led to establishment of
sign language classes at the police station
in Gladwin, Texas.
The Foundation for Civil Society, based in
Tanzania, said that most deaf people have
been unaware of legislative actions that
may affect their lives.
Many businesses do not fully understand the
Section 508 Compliance under the ADA laws.
This refers to online accessibility. It
was featured in a story on a web site.
In the video below:
learn more about SSP services in Pennsylvania
Healthbridges is a website designed to raise awareness about
resources for people who are Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of hearing
and for Professionals who work with these communities
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE ANGRY FACE?
Deaf people always look at hearing people’s
faces for their expressions.
Are they happy? Are they sad? Are they
angry? Etc.
If a hearing person’s face shows anger, then
deaf person must decide why he is angry.
Is he angry about dealing with a deaf person
or is he always angry at everybody?
If he is always angry at everybody, then
deafness has nothing to do with it. But if he is
angry at the deaf person, then it is an issue.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BE CAREFUL IN PUBLIC SPEAKING
All public speakers must be careful with what they
say. Helen Thomas, not deaf, had to resign from her
job as White House reporter. She said a wrong thing
that made many people angry at her.
Can’t happen to the Deaf Community? Wrong! DeafDigest
editor remembers two incidents:
– a well known deaf oralist said that deaf people with
ASL have minds the same as monkeys. He quickly became
unpopular and lost his job as CEO of a deaf
national organization
– Jane Basset Spilman, not deaf, was chair of Gallaudet
board of trustees during the Deaf President Now protest.
She said “Deaf people are not ready to function in a
hearing world.” She had to resign from the board of
trustees.
Note: Helen Thomas served at the White House years
ago, not nowadays.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I have been working on finding ways to improve accessibility to the
Videophone.
Videophone services are very popular in the Deaf community.
More and more agencies and trainings are using Webinars instead of
conference centers.
This presents barriers to individuals who are DeafBlind.
A small number of states started a new service called Communication
Facilitator. (CF)
They arrange for CFs to go to a DeafBlind person’s home and interpret
Videophone calls.
This arrangement must be scheduled in advance and a “phone appointment”
must be made with folks we want to call.
I am working in Vermont to set up CF services for DeafBlind Vermonters.
Another group informed me that they have CF services for individuals with
Autism.
They asked me to change the name since it is already used in the other
group.
I recently came up with a new name: Tactile Communication Assistant (TCA).
My reason I use this is that Video Relay Services and Telecommunication
Relay Services interpreters are called Communication Assistants. (CA)
I thought this might work for our situation.
P.S. last week I wrote about my show being 8 years old. I realized the
website was not posted!
So here the website https://renetheunstoppable.com/ Enjoy!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
DeafDigest Sports:
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
