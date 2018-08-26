DeafDigest Gold – August 26, 2018

Old Fogey

Deafness clinic

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— first classified newspaper ad

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

The state of Minnesota has a Travelers with Disabilities

Advisory Committee (basically dealing with airport

accessibility and communications issues). Representing

the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind & Hard

of Hearing on that committee is Andrew Palmberg.

Is it possible for a relay server to be hacked?

Well, telecommunication servers in Canada fixed

a hole in their servers to prevent damages from

being done.

A 9-year old deaf girl walked up to a police

officer in a small Texas town, and asked him

if he knew sign language. The police officer

said no, but it led to establishment of

sign language classes at the police station

in Gladwin, Texas.

The Foundation for Civil Society, based in

Tanzania, said that most deaf people have

been unaware of legislative actions that

may affect their lives.

Many businesses do not fully understand the

Section 508 Compliance under the ADA laws.

This refers to online accessibility. It

was featured in a story on a web site.

In the video below:

learn more about SSP services in Pennsylvania

Healthbridges is a website designed to raise awareness about

resources for people who are Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of hearing

and for Professionals who work with these communities

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE ANGRY FACE?

Deaf people always look at hearing people’s

faces for their expressions.

Are they happy? Are they sad? Are they

angry? Etc.

If a hearing person’s face shows anger, then

deaf person must decide why he is angry.

Is he angry about dealing with a deaf person

or is he always angry at everybody?

If he is always angry at everybody, then

deafness has nothing to do with it. But if he is

angry at the deaf person, then it is an issue.

This week's ASL video in youtube

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â–’

for the phone!

Captions are provided at no-cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BE CAREFUL IN PUBLIC SPEAKING

All public speakers must be careful with what they

say. Helen Thomas, not deaf, had to resign from her

job as White House reporter. She said a wrong thing

that made many people angry at her.

Can’t happen to the Deaf Community? Wrong! DeafDigest

editor remembers two incidents:

– a well known deaf oralist said that deaf people with

ASL have minds the same as monkeys. He quickly became

unpopular and lost his job as CEO of a deaf

national organization

– Jane Basset Spilman, not deaf, was chair of Gallaudet

board of trustees during the Deaf President Now protest.

She said “Deaf people are not ready to function in a

hearing world.” She had to resign from the board of

trustees.

Note: Helen Thomas served at the White House years

ago, not nowadays.

This week's ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

I have been working on finding ways to improve accessibility to the

Videophone.

Videophone services are very popular in the Deaf community.

More and more agencies and trainings are using Webinars instead of

conference centers.

This presents barriers to individuals who are DeafBlind.

A small number of states started a new service called Communication

Facilitator. (CF)

They arrange for CFs to go to a DeafBlind person’s home and interpret

Videophone calls.

This arrangement must be scheduled in advance and a “phone appointment”

must be made with folks we want to call.

I am working in Vermont to set up CF services for DeafBlind Vermonters.

Another group informed me that they have CF services for individuals with

Autism.

They asked me to change the name since it is already used in the other

group.

I recently came up with a new name: Tactile Communication Assistant (TCA).

My reason I use this is that Video Relay Services and Telecommunication

Relay Services interpreters are called Communication Assistants. (CA)

I thought this might work for our situation.

P.S. last week I wrote about my show being 8 years old. I realized the

website was not posted!

So here the website https://renetheunstoppable.com/ Enjoy!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

