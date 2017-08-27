DeafDigest Gold – August 27, 2017
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Jennifer Gay, who is deaf, said that the Gold Coast Health
(in Australia, which has no ADA) told her she must use
voice phone to confirm a medical appointment. She is
planning legal action.
The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled
the lower court verdict in favor of a deaf
litigant who was denied an interpreter
in Indiana. Something to do with turf –
which court oversees which case in which
territory, but hinted the deaf person
could re-file in state court!
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle ordered
Burien Hospital to pay $45000 to a deaf
patient that was denied an interpreter
during his operation in 2014.
Jacksons Food, Inc, a convenience store
chain in six western states, has been sued
by the Employment Opportunity Commission
for refusing to interview a deaf applicant.
The Deaf Teachers Association of Nigeria
said that the Nigerian government totally
ignores their goals and objectives on
education of the deaf.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EASY GESTURE SOMETIMES IMPOSSIBLE FOR HEARING TO UNDERSTAND
A deaf man and a hearing man come across each other in
the hall.
The deaf man, wanting to be polite, gestured “you come.”
Almost all hearing people understand the “come” gesture, but
always sometimes a hearing person does not understand it.
Even if the deaf person gestured “come” slowly few times,
the hearing person still does not understand.
Why?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MUSIC IN SPORTS
Many deaf people love sports â€“ football, basketball,
etc â€“ no matter.
Many hearing people also love sports for another
reason â€“ music! There is a lot of music during sports
events. Hearing people enjoy two things â€“ watching
sports and listening to the music.
We often do not realize it!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Vlogs are very popular with Deaf people using ASL.
Many DeafBlind people cannot receive information in this format.
A text transcript with the video would be the best option.
Be sure to include environmental information in the text message.
It is not fun to receive videos that say “transcript coming.”
Let’s us DeafBlind get the same news at the same time!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
