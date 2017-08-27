DeafDigest Gold – August 27, 2017

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

— deaf astronomer that could have won Nobel Prize

Jennifer Gay, who is deaf, said that the Gold Coast Health

(in Australia, which has no ADA) told her she must use

voice phone to confirm a medical appointment. She is

planning legal action.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled

the lower court verdict in favor of a deaf

litigant who was denied an interpreter

in Indiana. Something to do with turf –

which court oversees which case in which

territory, but hinted the deaf person

could re-file in state court!

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle ordered

Burien Hospital to pay $45000 to a deaf

patient that was denied an interpreter

during his operation in 2014.

Jacksons Food, Inc, a convenience store

chain in six western states, has been sued

by the Employment Opportunity Commission

for refusing to interview a deaf applicant.

The Deaf Teachers Association of Nigeria

said that the Nigerian government totally

ignores their goals and objectives on

education of the deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EASY GESTURE SOMETIMES IMPOSSIBLE FOR HEARING TO UNDERSTAND

A deaf man and a hearing man come across each other in

the hall.

The deaf man, wanting to be polite, gestured “you come.”

Almost all hearing people understand the “come” gesture, but

always sometimes a hearing person does not understand it.

Even if the deaf person gestured “come” slowly few times,

the hearing person still does not understand.

Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MUSIC IN SPORTS

Many deaf people love sports â€“ football, basketball,

etc â€“ no matter.

Many hearing people also love sports for another

reason â€“ music! There is a lot of music during sports

events. Hearing people enjoy two things â€“ watching

sports and listening to the music.

We often do not realize it!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Vlogs are very popular with Deaf people using ASL.

Many DeafBlind people cannot receive information in this format.

A text transcript with the video would be the best option.

Be sure to include environmental information in the text message.

It is not fun to receive videos that say “transcript coming.”

Let’s us DeafBlind get the same news at the same time!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

