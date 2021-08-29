DeafDigest Gold – August 29, 2021

Old Fogey

Snake Oil

Top stories about the deaf:

Lou Ferrigno is making a guest appearance at the

Planet Comicon Kansas City event.

do interpreters have problems with rap songs?

This was the issue in a newspaper story

Emmanuel Ndayisaba, the Rwanda Executive Secretary of

National Council for Persons with Disabilities made

an interesting comment, is that he is waiting on the

completion of national dictionary of sign language

before he could hire more interpreters. Is he saying

interpreters depend on the dictionary to train

themselves in sign language?

A gamer said that while more games have captions, the

quality is so bad that they are very angry about it!

Colorado only has one interpreting agency provider; it

was pointed out in an agency board meeting.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF FEEL COLD AIR DIFFERENTLY FROM HEARING

Do deaf people feel cold air differently

from hearing?

Seems deaf people have to feel the cold

air while hearing people “hear” the cold

air?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-feel-cold-air/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LOOKING FOR A JOB – IMPORTANT DECISION

Deaf people that look for jobs have to make an

important decision. What is the important decision?

– to tell the employer that you are deaf

– don’t tell the employer that you are deaf

If you tell the employer that you are deaf,

the employer may either find an interpreter

for you or to use notebook and pen to communicate.

Or the employer may decide not to invite you

for the interview. This is the big risk.

Which is the best decision? You decide !

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/jobdecision/

note:

this is an old posting. ADA rules have

changed. If you are deaf and are rejected

for an interview, the employer risks ADA

lawsuits!

