DeafDigest Gold – August 29, 2021
Gold Edition http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Snake Oil
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-snake-oil/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-accounting-codes/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-strangers-with-other-deaf-strangers/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-feel-cold-air/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/jobdecision/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Lou Ferrigno is making a guest appearance at the
Planet Comicon Kansas City event.
…………..
do interpreters have problems with rap songs?
This was the issue in a newspaper story
……….
Emmanuel Ndayisaba, the Rwanda Executive Secretary of
National Council for Persons with Disabilities made
an interesting comment, is that he is waiting on the
completion of national dictionary of sign language
before he could hire more interpreters. Is he saying
interpreters depend on the dictionary to train
themselves in sign language?
………………
A gamer said that while more games have captions, the
quality is so bad that they are very angry about it!
……………….
Colorado only has one interpreting agency provider; it
was pointed out in an agency board meeting.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF FEEL COLD AIR DIFFERENTLY FROM HEARING
Do deaf people feel cold air differently
from hearing?
Seems deaf people have to feel the cold
air while hearing people “hear” the cold
air?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-feel-cold-air/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LOOKING FOR A JOB – IMPORTANT DECISION
Deaf people that look for jobs have to make an
important decision. What is the important decision?
– to tell the employer that you are deaf
– don’t tell the employer that you are deaf
If you tell the employer that you are deaf,
the employer may either find an interpreter
for you or to use notebook and pen to communicate.
Or the employer may decide not to invite you
for the interview. This is the big risk.
Which is the best decision? You decide !
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/jobdecision/
note:
this is an old posting. ADA rules have
changed. If you are deaf and are rejected
for an interview, the employer risks ADA
lawsuits!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-