DeafDigest Gold – August 30, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

No Damn Captions

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The National Lottery of Wales has been funding

several deaf events and services for the deaf.

………..

Still rated as one of Jerry Seinfeld’s

top episodes was “The Lip Reader” which

featured Marlee Matlin as the deaf woman

who could lip read.

……….

AppTek said they are working on enhancing

the captioning of videoconferences,

……….

Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech (Clarke)

has appointed Bruce Skyer as president and CEO.

What is his background in deafness or of the

deaf?

Zero.

……….

Sara Novic, an advocate on the rights and needs

of the deaf, said:

so many hearing people view deafness as a deficiency

rather than a separate linguistic context, worldview

and culture

She is correct.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF CHILD STREET SIGN

There are many Deaf Child signs on streets everywhere in

USA.

And it is an old story that the deaf child grows up,

becomes an adult and moves away from the old house.

Yet – that sign still continues. Why wasn’t the sign

taken down?

A Department of Transportation person in one big city

said:

The parent must tell us to remove the sign. If they don’t

tell us, the sign stays there!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF STAY IN ONE JOB OR JUMP FROM JOB TO JOB

Many deaf people find a job and stay with it for

many years. It is always a fear of not finding a new

job if he quits his long-time job.

Many hearing people jump from one job to job; they

are called job-hoppers or job-jumpers.

Who is right? Stay in one job and suffer from bad

bosses and bad employees or to quit and hope to find

another new job?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Election day is not too far away! During this pandemic time is worrisome.

Lots of headlines are discussing “Vote-by-Mail”

During the primary I voted by mail, it was not accessible for me.

A blind man in New Hampshire sued the Secretary of State for not having

accessible ballots.

I feel the same, why not send me an email for me to vote via computer then

print it and mail?

Anyway I assume I’ll be voting by mail just to be safe.

Are you Registered to vote? If not, I strongly encourage you to do so!

Every vote counts!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-