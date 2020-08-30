DeafDigest Gold – August 30, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
The National Lottery of Wales has been funding
several deaf events and services for the deaf.
………..
Still rated as one of Jerry Seinfeld’s
top episodes was “The Lip Reader” which
featured Marlee Matlin as the deaf woman
who could lip read.
……….
AppTek said they are working on enhancing
the captioning of videoconferences,
……….
Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech (Clarke)
has appointed Bruce Skyer as president and CEO.
What is his background in deafness or of the
deaf?
Zero.
……….
Sara Novic, an advocate on the rights and needs
of the deaf, said:
so many hearing people view deafness as a deficiency
rather than a separate linguistic context, worldview
and culture
She is correct.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF CHILD STREET SIGN
There are many Deaf Child signs on streets everywhere in
USA.
And it is an old story that the deaf child grows up,
becomes an adult and moves away from the old house.
Yet – that sign still continues. Why wasn’t the sign
taken down?
A Department of Transportation person in one big city
said:
The parent must tell us to remove the sign. If they don’t
tell us, the sign stays there!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF STAY IN ONE JOB OR JUMP FROM JOB TO JOB
Many deaf people find a job and stay with it for
many years. It is always a fear of not finding a new
job if he quits his long-time job.
Many hearing people jump from one job to job; they
are called job-hoppers or job-jumpers.
Who is right? Stay in one job and suffer from bad
bosses and bad employees or to quit and hope to find
another new job?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Election day is not too far away! During this pandemic time is worrisome.
Lots of headlines are discussing “Vote-by-Mail”
During the primary I voted by mail, it was not accessible for me.
A blind man in New Hampshire sued the Secretary of State for not having
accessible ballots.
I feel the same, why not send me an email for me to vote via computer then
print it and mail?
Anyway I assume I’ll be voting by mail just to be safe.
Are you Registered to vote? If not, I strongly encourage you to do so!
Every vote counts!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
