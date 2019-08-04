DeafDigest Gold – August 4, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

A group of 50 deaf people, some from as far as

California and Texas attended a big event

at Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s oldest volcano, which

is the highest point in the state. The belief

is that the old volcano gives respect to

sign language.

Chestnut Lane in Oregon is now celebrating its

16th year of serving the deaf community with

their housing needs.

A comment from a hearing aid user:

Hearing aids will not cure your hearing loss

A hearing aid will not return your hearing to normal.

And while a hearing aid won’t cure your hearing loss,

it will help you to hear conversations, the TV or the

radio.

During the recent TV debate of Democratic

candidates for the presidency, none of them

discussed issues and problems facing the deaf

and the disabled.

Deaf fans of The Eternals movie started a petition

to urge Marvel Comics to open caption their

films.

A LIPREADING FRUSTRATION

DeafDigest editor was on vacation. He was staying at a

hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In the hotel lobby, there was a coffee shop. He wanted

a coffee cake – and pointed at it behind the counter.

The man behind the counter was an immigrant whose lips

could not be read. It was a back and forth struggle until

another clerk saw it and solved the communication problem.

LIBRARY AT MARTHA’S VINEYARD

Many of us know that there were many generations of

deaf people that lived on Martha’s Vineyard. And that hearing

people in the town used sign language to communicate with

the deaf.

A deaf group took a tour and stopped at the library at

Martha’s Vineyard to see if there were any ancestors

in their family trees.

The librarian showed them the birth-and-death book.

Those that were deaf were marked as “deaf.”

If a deaf person wants to do research, it is a tough

job because the library did not have deaf genealogical

files in the computer.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

We hosted a picnic for a small group of Deaf friends.

One of the friends brought a lawn game called corn hole.

I got a chance to play this simple game. One friend mapped information

about were each bean bag landed, on my back.

It was very helpful and I was able to get the bean bags in the hole

several times!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

