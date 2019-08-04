DeafDigest Gold – August 4, 2019
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
A group of 50 deaf people, some from as far as
California and Texas attended a big event
at Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s oldest volcano, which
is the highest point in the state. The belief
is that the old volcano gives respect to
sign language.
Chestnut Lane in Oregon is now celebrating its
16th year of serving the deaf community with
their housing needs.
A comment from a hearing aid user:
Hearing aids will not cure your hearing loss
A hearing aid will not return your hearing to normal.
And while a hearing aid won’t cure your hearing loss,
it will help you to hear conversations, the TV or the
radio.
During the recent TV debate of Democratic
candidates for the presidency, none of them
discussed issues and problems facing the deaf
and the disabled.
Deaf fans of The Eternals movie started a petition
to urge Marvel Comics to open caption their
films.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A LIPREADING FRUSTRATION
DeafDigest editor was on vacation. He was staying at a
hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
In the hotel lobby, there was a coffee shop. He wanted
a coffee cake – and pointed at it behind the counter.
The man behind the counter was an immigrant whose lips
could not be read. It was a back and forth struggle until
another clerk saw it and solved the communication problem.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LIBRARY AT MARTHA’S VINEYARD
Many of us know that there were many generations of
deaf people that lived on Martha’s Vineyard. And that hearing
people in the town used sign language to communicate with
the deaf.
A deaf group took a tour and stopped at the library at
Martha’s Vineyard to see if there were any ancestors
in their family trees.
The librarian showed them the birth-and-death book.
Those that were deaf were marked as “deaf.”
If a deaf person wants to do research, it is a tough
job because the library did not have deaf genealogical
files in the computer.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
We hosted a picnic for a small group of Deaf friends.
One of the friends brought a lawn game called corn hole.
I got a chance to play this simple game. One friend mapped information
about were each bean bag landed, on my back.
It was very helpful and I was able to get the bean bags in the hole
several times!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
