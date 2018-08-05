DeafDigest Gold – August 5, 2018

Old Fogey

Low captioning accuracy

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf survived for years before ADA

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

(deaf-owned brewery near Washington, DC; the

beer they brew is great)

Top stories about the deaf:

The A&E Network will be airing a “deaf program”

“Born This Way” sometime next month.

Israelis and Palestinians both do not get along

with each other. They made it an exception in the

case of deaf Israeli boy that crossed the border

to Palestine. He was picked up by the Palestinian

police and returned to the Israeli police across

the border and eventually returned to his family.

Artificial intelligence (AI) that can lipread

for the deaf. This was the story in the

Science Magazine. Perfect lipreading machine?

DeafDigest does not think so.

The New Mexico School for the Deaf was flooded

and several buildings were damaged. Yet the

school will open on time.

The Byodo-In Temple is a Buddhist temple in

Kahaluu, O’ahu, Hawaii is a popular tourist site.

One of the artists at the temple is Daniel Wang;

he is deaf and originally from China. Many tourists

buy his pieces of art. He was profiled in a newspaper

story.

In the video below:

learn more about SSP services in Pennsylvania

Healthbridges is a website designed to raise awareness about

resources for people who are Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of hearing

and for Professionals who work with these communities

THE DEAF IN JAMAICA

Andrew Gallimore, not deaf, is the director of Labor

and Social Security, a government agency in Jamaica.

He gave a speech recently during a banquet with

factory owners and manufacturers. He said that

the deaf are the best employees because they are

not bothered my factory noise and they do not

waste time gossiping with other hearing employees

and do not also waste time talking on the telephone!

He wants the manufacturers to hire the deaf.

APPLE HATES GOOGLE; NAD HATES CBS !

Apple and Google both compete against each other

and they both hate each other.

But there were some important issues that Apple

and Google had to discuss. As a result, the CEOs of

Apple and Google met at a coffee cafe for a meeting.

They met at coffee cafe which is a neutral location

since Apple CEO won’t go to Google office, and the

Google CEO won’t go to the Apple office.

Did it happen to the deaf, in the past? Yes,

in 1980, CBS refused to close caption their programs

for the deaf. The deaf from all over USA had

protest rallies in front of CBS offices in big

cities.

The CBS vice president wanted NAD CEO to come

to his office in Washington, DC to discuss it.

The NAD CEO refused to come to CBS office; the

CBS vice president refused to come down to the

street to meet with NAD CEO.

As a result, the protest embarrassed CBS.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Normal people have 5 senses, sight, smell, hearing, taste and touch.

Deaf people have 4 senses and DeafBlind people have 3 senses.

Myself being DeafBlind, I can figure out who is sneaking by me!

Recently my adopted daughter passed by me through the hallway without

touching me.

I felt the breeze from her passing by! I can tell who is near me with

smell of their perfume/scent!

However, this practice is not the best way “humanly”.

We prefer you tap us and just say who you are and pass by.

That is a simple way to reduce our frustration.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

