DeafDigest Gold – August 6, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

North Carolina Governor Cooper signed into

law, allowing deafness symbol on drivers’

licenses. It is, however, up to the deaf

to accept or to reject that option.

The Healthcare of Russia is saying that

a retinal prosthesis was recently implanted in a deaf-blind patient

The ministry of public safety in Zimbabwe is now requiring all of its police officers

to be bi-lingual or even tri-lingual

in 16 different national languages.

Deaf sign language is included in

that 16-language group.

Is there such a thing as a mind-controlled

hearing aid? Engineers at Columbia University in New York is working on this prototype.

In Carrot Bay, British Virgin Islands,

a top fisherman award was given to a deaf fisherman. They said he is one of

the town’s top fishermen.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NDERSTANDING FRENCH SIGN LANGUAGE

DeafDigest editor is fluent with ASL. But can he understand

French Sign Language? No!

He was watching several deaf French people communicate in

FSL for a long time â€“ and he did not understand what they were

talking about!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF LOST IN FRANCE; HEARING LOST IN FRANCE

Learning the bus system, the metro subway system, the railroad

system in France can be a big challenge.

Which is better â€“ to be deaf in France and to depend on eyes to

follow directions, or to be hearing in France and to depend on

ears to follow directions?

No difference. Hearing people get lost in France; same as with the

deaf!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Going to medical appointments worries many of us who are DeafBlind.

The reason? Will there be an interpreter lined up to provide us with access

to communication or not?

Well, I was in this situation a few times in the past few years.

One day I went to my doctor as scheduled 4 months in advance.

I sat in the waiting room waiting for my interpreter so we could proceed to

check in.

After a long wait, I walked to the receptionist and we had no way to

communicate!

The frustrating part was that my ride would not return for one hour!

I went out and waited for my ride and caught up on my sun tan!

Recently, I had an appointment to see a physical therapy in the same

building.

I waited in the waiting room a long time. I assumed they screwed up again!

The physical therapist came to me and started fingerspelling, saying “sorry,

we forgot to hire an interpreter”.

We proceeded with the appointment with him fingerspelling the whole time!

It was too much and too difficult but it killed my time till my ride

returned!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

