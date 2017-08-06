DeafDigest Gold – August 6, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
ABC Cards
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-abc-cards/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/lbj/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-feel-cold-air/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/understanding-deaf-french-sign-language/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-in-france/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf designer, greeting cards company http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/picture-at-fast-food-restaurant/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
North Carolina Governor Cooper signed into
law, allowing deafness symbol on drivers’
licenses. It is, however, up to the deaf
to accept or to reject that option.
The Healthcare of Russia is saying that
a retinal prosthesis was recently implanted in a deaf-blind patient
The ministry of public safety in Zimbabwe is now requiring all of its police officers
to be bi-lingual or even tri-lingual
in 16 different national languages.
Deaf sign language is included in
that 16-language group.
Is there such a thing as a mind-controlled
hearing aid? Engineers at Columbia University in New York is working on this prototype.
In Carrot Bay, British Virgin Islands,
a top fisherman award was given to a deaf fisherman. They said he is one of
the town’s top fishermen.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NDERSTANDING FRENCH SIGN LANGUAGE
DeafDigest editor is fluent with ASL. But can he understand
French Sign Language? No!
He was watching several deaf French people communicate in
FSL for a long time â€“ and he did not understand what they were
talking about!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/understanding-deaf-french-sign-language/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF LOST IN FRANCE; HEARING LOST IN FRANCE
Learning the bus system, the metro subway system, the railroad
system in France can be a big challenge.
Which is better â€“ to be deaf in France and to depend on eyes to
follow directions, or to be hearing in France and to depend on
ears to follow directions?
No difference. Hearing people get lost in France; same as with the
deaf!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-in-france/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Going to medical appointments worries many of us who are DeafBlind.
The reason? Will there be an interpreter lined up to provide us with access
to communication or not?
Well, I was in this situation a few times in the past few years.
One day I went to my doctor as scheduled 4 months in advance.
I sat in the waiting room waiting for my interpreter so we could proceed to
check in.
After a long wait, I walked to the receptionist and we had no way to
communicate!
The frustrating part was that my ride would not return for one hour!
I went out and waited for my ride and caught up on my sun tan!
Recently, I had an appointment to see a physical therapy in the same
building.
I waited in the waiting room a long time. I assumed they screwed up again!
The physical therapist came to me and started fingerspelling, saying “sorry,
we forgot to hire an interpreter”.
We proceeded with the appointment with him fingerspelling the whole time!
It was too much and too difficult but it killed my time till my ride
returned!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section