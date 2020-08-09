DeafDigest Gold – August 9, 2020
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Old Fogey
Shutting down Deaf Studies program
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
A state-of-the-art 911 relay system is five years away
from reaching reality in New York City, according
to tech contractors.
Arnold & Porter, one of the nation’s most powerful
law firms, will fight the White House over lack of
interpreters during these Covid-19 updates.
Petaluma Pie Company (California) has a ASL-signing
pie maker. Before Covid-19, there was a weekly
Deaf Pie Happy Hour at the shop. Anyone signing
ASL would get 15 percent discount off their pie
orders. This stopped because of the Pandemic.
Deaf Pie Happy Hour has come back, much to the
joy of deaf people that love pies!
An engineer that works on hearing aid design
said that future hearing aids get smaller and
smaller, yet at the same time, must show
better quality, bear longer battery life and
be a perfect fit for the human ear.
Disney Plus is planning to release Mulan, a production
that many people are looking forward to. Will it
be open captioned or not? The Disney people aren’t
telling!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
IMPOSSIBLE JOB INTERVIEW
It happened many years before ADA. A
deaf person, looking for a job, was
given an interview by an impatient,
fast-talking boss.
The interview was a joke. The boss
talked very fast, impossible for the
deaf person to understand.
Then the boss stopped, shook hands
with the deaf person and led him out of
the office.
What happened? Deaf person still didn’t
know what happened!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
READ WHAT THEY SAY
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TTY WAS A LUCKY INVENTION
TTY was popular in the Deaf Community from the seventies
through the nineties.
It was a lucky invention. Why? Robert Weitbrecht, a deaf
man, loved to hike in the mountains in California. He
was hiking with a hearing friend. During the hike, another
group came nearby. A woman in that group overheard Weitbrecht’s
oral deaf voice and knew he was deaf. She came to him and
introduced herself as a mother of a deaf son.
Both groups chatted for a while, and Weitbrecht told the
woman that he loved to work on old TTY machines for radio
ham communications. She asked him – why not change the
radio ham TTY machine to deaf TTY machine?
The rest is history!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Shopping lists
Creating a shopping list is getting harder for me to read,
even when I use black markers.
Other people in the house write with light colored pens or pencils.
Those lists are invisible to me!? That is why I write over them with
black markers!
If you have an iPad or an iPhone, you can make your own list stand out!
Go to “Notes” and title it “Shopping List”.
You can type in your shopping needs and return anytime to add more
to the list.
Then, when you are ready to send it to your spouse, or friends, or family,
etc. simply click the to compose email icon.
Add in the email address and send!
It is very accessible!
Rene's show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
DeafDigest Sports:
