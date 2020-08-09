DeafDigest Gold – August 9, 2020

Old Fogey

Shutting down Deaf Studies program

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

A state-of-the-art 911 relay system is five years away

from reaching reality in New York City, according

to tech contractors.

Arnold & Porter, one of the nation’s most powerful

law firms, will fight the White House over lack of

interpreters during these Covid-19 updates.

Petaluma Pie Company (California) has a ASL-signing

pie maker. Before Covid-19, there was a weekly

Deaf Pie Happy Hour at the shop. Anyone signing

ASL would get 15 percent discount off their pie

orders. This stopped because of the Pandemic.

Deaf Pie Happy Hour has come back, much to the

joy of deaf people that love pies!

An engineer that works on hearing aid design

said that future hearing aids get smaller and

smaller, yet at the same time, must show

better quality, bear longer battery life and

be a perfect fit for the human ear.

Disney Plus is planning to release Mulan, a production

that many people are looking forward to. Will it

be open captioned or not? The Disney people aren’t

telling!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

IMPOSSIBLE JOB INTERVIEW

It happened many years before ADA. A

deaf person, looking for a job, was

given an interview by an impatient,

fast-talking boss.

The interview was a joke. The boss

talked very fast, impossible for the

deaf person to understand.

Then the boss stopped, shook hands

with the deaf person and led him out of

the office.

What happened? Deaf person still didn’t

know what happened!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TTY WAS A LUCKY INVENTION

TTY was popular in the Deaf Community from the seventies

through the nineties.

It was a lucky invention. Why? Robert Weitbrecht, a deaf

man, loved to hike in the mountains in California. He

was hiking with a hearing friend. During the hike, another

group came nearby. A woman in that group overheard Weitbrecht’s

oral deaf voice and knew he was deaf. She came to him and

introduced herself as a mother of a deaf son.

Both groups chatted for a while, and Weitbrecht told the

woman that he loved to work on old TTY machines for radio

ham communications. She asked him – why not change the

radio ham TTY machine to deaf TTY machine?

The rest is history!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Shopping lists

Creating a shopping list is getting harder for me to read,

even when I use black markers.

Other people in the house write with light colored pens or pencils.

Those lists are invisible to me!? That is why I write over them with

black markers!

If you have an iPad or an iPhone, you can make your own list stand out!

Go to “Notes” and title it “Shopping List”.

You can type in your shopping needs and return anytime to add more

to the list.

Then, when you are ready to send it to your spouse, or friends, or family,

etc. simply click the to compose email icon.

Add in the email address and send!

It is very accessible!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

