DeafDigest Gold – December 1, 2019

Old Fogey
Prince Charming
Top stories about the deaf:
The FCC is now tightening its rules to make sure
federal funds will not go to “bad actors” which
is in reference to the Deaf Relay scandals of
some years back.
There is a dangerous trend for the deaf people,
seeking medical aid, in Canada. More clinics and
labs are closing up, forcing them to travel greater
distances for their appointments.
ASL interpreters with the Virgin Islands Territorial
Emergency Management Agency have been contacting
sign language users in different territorial areas
for one reason – too many sign language dialects
can make interpreting difficult. The interpreters
wish to know these signs in these dialects.
Liisa Kauppinen, a deaf advocate from Finland,
was bestowed with a great honor – Light for the World
award for her years of work in advocating for the
rights and needs of the deaf.
Police officers in Edmonton are now given communication
cards to communicate with the deaf during traffic
stops.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A MYSTERY AMONG PARENTS OF THE DEAF
Many hearing parents have two or more deaf
children in their families.
Some parents will send their first born deaf
child to a mainstreamed program but send their
second born deaf child to a deaf school.
Some other parents will send their first
born deaf child to a deaf school but send
their second born deaf child to a mainstreamed
program.
Why? Always a mystery!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TWO DIFFERENT NATIONAL SIGN LANGUAGES IN INDONESIA
The deaf of Indonesia is stuck with two different
sign languages.
It is two – because one was created by the hearing
and the other one created by the deaf.
The deaf are complaining that the signs created
by hearing is too difficult for them to understand.
This is the reason why the deaf leaders created
their own deaf-friendly deaf sign language!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Thanksgiving is over and now the Holiday shopping season is on!
Many of us do our shopping online due to no SSP service or program
to provide us transportation.
Reading descriptions of the items online is not fun! It is really
tiring for our vision.
It would do us good if you would offer to volunteer and take us out
shopping!
Feeling the products is a lot more fun than reading the information
online!
And of course there is the added benefit of seeing the Holiday
decorations all over town!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
