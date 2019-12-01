DeafDigest Gold – December 1, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

The FCC is now tightening its rules to make sure

federal funds will not go to “bad actors” which

is in reference to the Deaf Relay scandals of

some years back.

There is a dangerous trend for the deaf people,

seeking medical aid, in Canada. More clinics and

labs are closing up, forcing them to travel greater

distances for their appointments.

ASL interpreters with the Virgin Islands Territorial

Emergency Management Agency have been contacting

sign language users in different territorial areas

for one reason – too many sign language dialects

can make interpreting difficult. The interpreters

wish to know these signs in these dialects.

Liisa Kauppinen, a deaf advocate from Finland,

was bestowed with a great honor – Light for the World

award for her years of work in advocating for the

rights and needs of the deaf.

Police officers in Edmonton are now given communication

cards to communicate with the deaf during traffic

stops.

A MYSTERY AMONG PARENTS OF THE DEAF

A MYSTERY AMONG PARENTS OF THE DEAF

Many hearing parents have two or more deaf

children in their families.

Some parents will send their first born deaf

child to a mainstreamed program but send their

second born deaf child to a deaf school.

Some other parents will send their first

born deaf child to a deaf school but send

their second born deaf child to a mainstreamed

program.

Why? Always a mystery!



This week’s ASL video in youtube

TWO DIFFERENT NATIONAL SIGN LANGUAGES IN INDONESIA

The deaf of Indonesia is stuck with two different

sign languages.

It is two – because one was created by the hearing

and the other one created by the deaf.

The deaf are complaining that the signs created

by hearing is too difficult for them to understand.

This is the reason why the deaf leaders created

their own deaf-friendly deaf sign language!



Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Thanksgiving is over and now the Holiday shopping season is on!

Many of us do our shopping online due to no SSP service or program

to provide us transportation.

Reading descriptions of the items online is not fun! It is really

tiring for our vision.

It would do us good if you would offer to volunteer and take us out

shopping!

Feeling the products is a lot more fun than reading the information

online!

And of course there is the added benefit of seeing the Holiday

decorations all over town!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

