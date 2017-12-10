DeafDigest Gold – December 10, 2017

Old Fogey

Parallel Worlds

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— California free TTY law

— California free TTY law

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/interpreter-biggest-shock/

Top stories about the deaf:

Fake interpreters continue to be a problem

in Florida. At a recent news conference,

a fake interpreter showed up, signing

stuff that the deaf people could not

understand!

The Described & Captioned Media Center has

opened a new office in Las Vegas.

The New Zealand Medical Association said the

lack of interpreters is the reason for deaf

people’s continuing health issues.

Deaf people in Great Britain are upset over

comments by Philip Hammond, the chancellor

of the British Treasury. He said that

British productivity levels are low due

to increase of deaf and disabled workers!

The Deaf Women Association of Nigeria has

demanded that the government hire full time

interpreters in all public health facilities.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EASY FOR COPS TO FORGET DEAFNESS

All police officers attend Police Academy training

classes. These classes teach future cops all about

ADA and what deafness is all about.

But when they graduate from the Police Academy

and become real cops, they often forget what they

learn about deafness.

This is the reason why many cops have problems

when they arrest deaf people.

Why do they forget? A cop can be on duty for

25 years and never met a deaf person. Then all of a

sudden he arrests a deaf person and it is hard to

remember classroom lessons 25 years ago!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CORRECT FLOORS BUTTON IN ELEVATORS

Why that 99 percent of time when hearing people

with a deaf person enter an elevator, the hearing

person always whispers the floor number to push

the button. Sometimes hard to lipread what floor

the hearing person wanted.

But one percent of the time, the hearing person

knows about a deaf person in the elevator. Instead

of whispering the floor number, he will flash

his fingers, telling him which floor button to

push. Five fingers in one hand and two fingers in

other hand tells the deaf person it is 7th floor.

Rare that hearing person thinks to use his hands.

He whispers all the time.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

We need to use key pads often given current technology.

For example, we have key pad functions when we use an ATM, a computer

keyboard number pad, store purchases, etc.

DeafBlind and blind people have a special way to punch the keys.

Most key pads have one dot on the number 5.

That is how we handle our PIN while banking, purchasing things in stores

or the like.

Not all key pads are made well. Some are too small for us to verify if

that the 5 key!

Number 5 is our “starting point” to find the other numbers that we

need to punch.

Check this out when you go to the ATM, use your keyboard number pad or

telephone.

Touch screens are getting popular….they are one more hurdle for DeafBlind

people!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

