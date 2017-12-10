DeafDigest Gold – December 10, 2017
Old Fogey
Parallel Worlds
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Fake interpreters continue to be a problem
in Florida. At a recent news conference,
a fake interpreter showed up, signing
stuff that the deaf people could not
understand!
The Described & Captioned Media Center has
opened a new office in Las Vegas.
The New Zealand Medical Association said the
lack of interpreters is the reason for deaf
people’s continuing health issues.
Deaf people in Great Britain are upset over
comments by Philip Hammond, the chancellor
of the British Treasury. He said that
British productivity levels are low due
to increase of deaf and disabled workers!
The Deaf Women Association of Nigeria has
demanded that the government hire full time
interpreters in all public health facilities.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EASY FOR COPS TO FORGET DEAFNESS
All police officers attend Police Academy training
classes. These classes teach future cops all about
ADA and what deafness is all about.
But when they graduate from the Police Academy
and become real cops, they often forget what they
learn about deafness.
This is the reason why many cops have problems
when they arrest deaf people.
Why do they forget? A cop can be on duty for
25 years and never met a deaf person. Then all of a
sudden he arrests a deaf person and it is hard to
remember classroom lessons 25 years ago!
CORRECT FLOORS BUTTON IN ELEVATORS
Why that 99 percent of time when hearing people
with a deaf person enter an elevator, the hearing
person always whispers the floor number to push
the button. Sometimes hard to lipread what floor
the hearing person wanted.
But one percent of the time, the hearing person
knows about a deaf person in the elevator. Instead
of whispering the floor number, he will flash
his fingers, telling him which floor button to
push. Five fingers in one hand and two fingers in
other hand tells the deaf person it is 7th floor.
Rare that hearing person thinks to use his hands.
He whispers all the time.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
We need to use key pads often given current technology.
For example, we have key pad functions when we use an ATM, a computer
keyboard number pad, store purchases, etc.
DeafBlind and blind people have a special way to punch the keys.
Most key pads have one dot on the number 5.
That is how we handle our PIN while banking, purchasing things in stores
or the like.
Not all key pads are made well. Some are too small for us to verify if
that the 5 key!
Number 5 is our “starting point” to find the other numbers that we
need to punch.
Check this out when you go to the ATM, use your keyboard number pad or
telephone.
Touch screens are getting popular….they are one more hurdle for DeafBlind
people!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
