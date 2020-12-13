DeafDigest Gold – December 13, 2020

Old Fogey

Missing woman

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-missing-woman/

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/research-frustration/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/referee-laughing-hard/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-basketball-star-in-hoosiers-movie/

Top stories about the deaf:

Salesforce, which is a cloud-based software company,

has been praised for giving employment opportunities

to deaf and disabled individuals.

The Deaf West Theatre was forced to cancel its

Orphée play – because of Covi-19

A newspaper op-ed ran this headline:

How to Make Protests More Accessible

Well, during Gallaudet’s famous Deaf President

Now mass protests in 1988, many interpreters

volunteered to interpret for no pay, giving up

their regular interpreting assignments.

Automatic accessibility for the deaf? Very

much so!

Uber Eats is supposed to work with all

eating establishments, Taco Bell, included.

It has become a huge irony that a deaf

driver with Uber Eats drove to a Baltimore

Taco Bell drive in to pick up an order

of a customer – and was refused service

because of his deafness!

The sequel to A Quiet Place will involve

a family that uses sign language to communicate

in order to hide themselves from blind

extraterrestrial monsters.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF AND LATE-DEAFENED DEAF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS

We have a list of deaf school superintendents that

are deaf and use ASL very well.

We also have some hearing superintendents that have

become late-deafened, mostly because of age.

Should we put these late-deafened superintendents

on the list of deaf superintendents? Or do they still

belong to the list of hearing superintendents?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/

THE FAMOUS BASKETBALL MOVIE – THE HOOSIERS

THE FAMOUS BASKETBALL MOVIE – THE HOOSIERS

The famous movie, the Hoosiers, was produced in 1986. It

is still the best basketball movie in Hollywood history.

The character, Jimmy Chitwood, who scored the last second

basket to help his high school win the state championship,

was supposed to be deaf. It was part of the script. And

in fact, there was a brief conversation among the actors

during the filming that mentioned Chitwood’s deafness.

Unfortunately, the film editors, cut out the

scene that mentioned Chitwood’s deafness!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-basketball-star-in-hoosiers-movie/

