DeafDigest Gold – December 13, 2020

Old Fogey
Missing woman
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-missing-woman/
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/research-frustration/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/referee-laughing-hard/
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-basketball-star-in-hoosiers-movie/
Top stories about the deaf:
Salesforce, which is a cloud-based software company,
has been praised for giving employment opportunities
to deaf and disabled individuals.
The Deaf West Theatre was forced to cancel its
Orphée play – because of Covi-19
A newspaper op-ed ran this headline:
How to Make Protests More Accessible
Well, during Gallaudet’s famous Deaf President
Now mass protests in 1988, many interpreters
volunteered to interpret for no pay, giving up
their regular interpreting assignments.
Automatic accessibility for the deaf? Very
much so!
Uber Eats is supposed to work with all
eating establishments, Taco Bell, included.
It has become a huge irony that a deaf
driver with Uber Eats drove to a Baltimore
Taco Bell drive in to pick up an order
of a customer – and was refused service
because of his deafness!
The sequel to A Quiet Place will involve
a family that uses sign language to communicate
in order to hide themselves from blind
extraterrestrial monsters.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF AND LATE-DEAFENED DEAF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS
We have a list of deaf school superintendents that
are deaf and use ASL very well.
We also have some hearing superintendents that have
become late-deafened, mostly because of age.
Should we put these late-deafened superintendents
on the list of deaf superintendents? Or do they still
belong to the list of hearing superintendents?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE FAMOUS BASKETBALL MOVIE – THE HOOSIERS
The famous movie, the Hoosiers, was produced in 1986. It
is still the best basketball movie in Hollywood history.
The character, Jimmy Chitwood, who scored the last second
basket to help his high school win the state championship,
was supposed to be deaf. It was part of the script. And
in fact, there was a brief conversation among the actors
during the filming that mentioned Chitwood’s deafness.
Unfortunately, the film editors, cut out the
scene that mentioned Chitwood’s deafness!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-basketball-star-in-hoosiers-movie/
