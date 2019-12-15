DeafDigest Gold – December 15, 2019
Gold Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
In St. Petersburg, Florida, a family of a 8-year old
deaf girl, asked the city to install a “deaf child”
sign. She wanted to play outside but it was unsafe
because of speeding cars. The city did not respond
despite repeated efforts. Giving up, the family asked
a local TV On Your Side team for their assistance.
Within a couple of days, the Deaf Child sign was
installed!
The American Institutes for Research posting said
that if businesses are not web-compliant, they lose
a lot of business, as word of mouth spreads around
very fast.
A deaf person stopped at a Department of Motor Vehicles
office in California. There was no interpreter
and the deaf person struggled, trying to
communicate with the clerk. The person got
agitated and police was called. The officer knew
ASL and was able to calm things down. And when
the deaf person was short of cash to pay for the
fees, the officer paid for it out of his pockets!
British parents with deaf children are often
out of luck when wanting to learn sign
language. These sign language classes
are too expensive for them!
A columnist with Henry County Times (Georgia)
wrote that people that use sign language and
gestures are not just only the deaf but traffic
cops, military, orchestra conductors, air
marshals among other professions.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HOW TO PICK A COLLEGE?
About 15 years ago, one deaf football star in a
public high school received a few football scholarship
offers.
He had a hard time making a choice. Deaf students
in one college told him their interpreters were
lousy, but he knew he would play a lot if he
picked that college.
Deaf students at the other college told him
interpreters were the best, but he knew he would
not play much if he picked that college.
He decided to pick the second college because
it offered best interpreters.
As a result, he played very little in four
seasons of football!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A FUSSY DEAF UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN PARIS
At the deaf school in Paris, the administrator told DeafDigest
editor a story.
They are proud of one of their graduates, who is attending a big
university in France. But that student is fussy.
He refuses French Sign Language interpreters. He also refuses CART
services.
What does he prefer? A notetaker that goes with him to every class
in the university!
Weird? Possibly.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Holidays parties are everywhere celebrating the holidays.
Here in Vermont we held our holiday party with families with Deaf, Hard of
Hearing and DeafBlind children and Vermont Association of the Deaf.
I performed as the Grinch! The children had a lot of fun watching and
participating!
Weeks before the holiday party, one of the volunteers begged me to be
Santa Claus!
I told her I am too blind to do the job! But she kept on begging me to do
Santa!
I asked my wife to be Mrs. Claus and she can helped me with communication
with the children!
The children had a great time meeting Santa Claus with Mrs. Claus!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
