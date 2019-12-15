DeafDigest Gold – December 15, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Smart Deafie

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

In St. Petersburg, Florida, a family of a 8-year old

deaf girl, asked the city to install a “deaf child”

sign. She wanted to play outside but it was unsafe

because of speeding cars. The city did not respond

despite repeated efforts. Giving up, the family asked

a local TV On Your Side team for their assistance.

Within a couple of days, the Deaf Child sign was

installed!

The American Institutes for Research posting said

that if businesses are not web-compliant, they lose

a lot of business, as word of mouth spreads around

very fast.

A deaf person stopped at a Department of Motor Vehicles

office in California. There was no interpreter

and the deaf person struggled, trying to

communicate with the clerk. The person got

agitated and police was called. The officer knew

ASL and was able to calm things down. And when

the deaf person was short of cash to pay for the

fees, the officer paid for it out of his pockets!

British parents with deaf children are often

out of luck when wanting to learn sign

language. These sign language classes

are too expensive for them!

A columnist with Henry County Times (Georgia)

wrote that people that use sign language and

gestures are not just only the deaf but traffic

cops, military, orchestra conductors, air

marshals among other professions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DEAFLYMPICS MEDIA COVERAGE

WATCH RIGHT NOW

ON H3 WORLD TV!

Watch anchors Memnos Costi and Vera Shamaeva reporting daily

from DEAFLYMPICS WINTER GAMES taking place right now in Italy!

Our daily video report, “SportsDeaf Winter: Italy” can be seen

on the following:

Website – www.H3world.tv/deaflympics [www.H3world.tv]

Facebook – www.facebook.com/H3WorldTV/ [www.facebook.com]

#SportsDeafWinter #H3WorldTV #Deaflympics #WinterDeaflympics #CiaoFromItaly

H3 WORLD TV: Broadcasting in International Sign

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HOW TO PICK A COLLEGE?

About 15 years ago, one deaf football star in a

public high school received a few football scholarship

offers.

He had a hard time making a choice. Deaf students

in one college told him their interpreters were

lousy, but he knew he would play a lot if he

picked that college.

Deaf students at the other college told him

interpreters were the best, but he knew he would

not play much if he picked that college.

He decided to pick the second college because

it offered best interpreters.

As a result, he played very little in four

seasons of football!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV

– for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A FUSSY DEAF UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN PARIS

At the deaf school in Paris, the administrator told DeafDigest

editor a story.

They are proud of one of their graduates, who is attending a big

university in France. But that student is fussy.

He refuses French Sign Language interpreters. He also refuses CART

services.

What does he prefer? A notetaker that goes with him to every class

in the university!

Weird? Possibly.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Holidays parties are everywhere celebrating the holidays.

Here in Vermont we held our holiday party with families with Deaf, Hard of

Hearing and DeafBlind children and Vermont Association of the Deaf.

I performed as the Grinch! The children had a lot of fun watching and

participating!

Weeks before the holiday party, one of the volunteers begged me to be

Santa Claus!

I told her I am too blind to do the job! But she kept on begging me to do

Santa!

I asked my wife to be Mrs. Claus and she can helped me with communication

with the children!

The children had a great time meeting Santa Claus with Mrs. Claus!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted