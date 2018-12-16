DeafDigest Gold – December 16, 2018

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

What are they saying?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The Deaf Community in Seychelles will be

having its own deaf center to call its own,

instead of relying on borrowed facilities.

A New Jersey deaf activist has been pushing

in all directions to emphasize the importance

of writing and reading among the deaf.

The DC council will introduce, once again,

the bill to require movie houses to show

open captioned films.

The Aberdeen City Council (Scotland) is planning

to hire British Sign Language interpreters

to serve the deaf at medical centers and

at public facilities.

Deaf Wings has been established as part of the

Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living

(Illinois) to help deaf women that are victims of

domestic violence.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ASL WITH OTHER HEARING LANGUAGES

This is a true story. A deaf employee had a problem

with his computer. The boss contacted a computer

repair company to come over and fix the broken computer.

For few hours, five people were at the deaf employee’s

office. One was the deaf man himself, using ASL, one

was the boss, using English as his spoken language.

Another employee came in to help and he spoke Spanish.

Two men from the computer repair company came; one

spoke Vietnamese and the other spoke Korean.

Five different languages but communication was

smooth; the deaf man’s ASL with his gestures helped

hearing men communicate each other.

And yes, the computer was fixed!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees

or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

listening devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone

is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NO MORE CAREER DEAF EMPLOYEES?

In the past we have met many deaf employees

that would work 40 or 50 years in the same company

before they retire.

We are now seeing fewer and fewer career deaf

employees that work for a long time with same

company.

More companies would lay off their employees

today if business is bad. And unions are weaker.

Even the government may also lay off their

employees if there are budget cuts.

This is sad.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

It is the time of icy and slippery walkways.

Winter is here for the long haul!

Since many DeafBlind folks do not drive,

we tend to do a lot of walking to do our errands.

Sidewalks can be dangerously slippery!

There are add ons to your shoes or boots to help prevent

you from falling.

They are called crampons- they are rubber with metal grips

that stretch over your shoes or boots.

Their spikes grip your step on iced over surfaces.

SSPs, I recommend you wear them too so we both don’t

fall together!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted