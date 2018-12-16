DeafDigest Gold – December 16, 2018
Gold Edition
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
The Deaf Community in Seychelles will be
having its own deaf center to call its own,
instead of relying on borrowed facilities.
A New Jersey deaf activist has been pushing
in all directions to emphasize the importance
of writing and reading among the deaf.
The DC council will introduce, once again,
the bill to require movie houses to show
open captioned films.
The Aberdeen City Council (Scotland) is planning
to hire British Sign Language interpreters
to serve the deaf at medical centers and
at public facilities.
Deaf Wings has been established as part of the
Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living
(Illinois) to help deaf women that are victims of
domestic violence.
ASL WITH OTHER HEARING LANGUAGES
ASL WITH OTHER HEARING LANGUAGES
This is a true story. A deaf employee had a problem
with his computer. The boss contacted a computer
repair company to come over and fix the broken computer.
For few hours, five people were at the deaf employee’s
office. One was the deaf man himself, using ASL, one
was the boss, using English as his spoken language.
Another employee came in to help and he spoke Spanish.
Two men from the computer repair company came; one
spoke Vietnamese and the other spoke Korean.
Five different languages but communication was
smooth; the deaf man’s ASL with his gestures helped
hearing men communicate each other.
And yes, the computer was fixed!
NO MORE CAREER DEAF EMPLOYEES?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NO MORE CAREER DEAF EMPLOYEES?
In the past we have met many deaf employees
that would work 40 or 50 years in the same company
before they retire.
We are now seeing fewer and fewer career deaf
employees that work for a long time with same
company.
More companies would lay off their employees
today if business is bad. And unions are weaker.
Even the government may also lay off their
employees if there are budget cuts.
This is sad.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
It is the time of icy and slippery walkways.
Winter is here for the long haul!
Since many DeafBlind folks do not drive,
we tend to do a lot of walking to do our errands.
Sidewalks can be dangerously slippery!
There are add ons to your shoes or boots to help prevent
you from falling.
They are called crampons- they are rubber with metal grips
that stretch over your shoes or boots.
Their spikes grip your step on iced over surfaces.
SSPs, I recommend you wear them too so we both don’t
fall together!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
