DeafDigest Gold – December 17, 2017

Old Fogey
Signing on TV
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— hearing employee not realize he was being obnoxious with the deaf
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/bad-deaf-uber-news/
Top stories about the deaf:
The state of West Virginia is taking its time to find
a replacement superintendent of West Virginia Schools
for the Deaf and Blind, saying there is no rush!
There is a battle in Great Britain. The government
wants to limit the monthly Access to Work payments
(same as our SSDI). Advocates do not want the payments
to be limited.
Two high school bullies, after bullying a deaf
classmate and posting a video of this scene,
are now facing serious charges by the police.
It took place in Georgia.
Ernst & Young, an internationally known accounting
firm, said they want to hire more deaf accountants.
Engineers in India are coming up with software that
will convert sign language into text.
READ WHAT THEY SAY
LIES IN STORE ADS
LIES IN STORE ADS
Sometimes we see ads which mention “ASL speaking
staff” in shops or stores.
Are these ads honest? Many times the “ASL hearing
person” will struggle with fingerspelling – when trying
to spell:
Hi, my name is ……………”
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF HISTORY AND DEAF CULTURE RESEARCH IS VERY DIFFICULT
Is it easy to research Deaf History and Deaf Culture?
Just go to any library and find books on deafness? Just
go into any web site and google the word “deaf history”?
Very difficult. Information in books and web site
is not enough. A deaf researcher must pick little
bits and pieces of information from as many as 15-20
different books or web sites and put them together.
It is the same as putting together 1,000 piece
jigsaw puzzle in one hour! It is impossible.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Plenty of snow landed in Vermont! It became a winter playground for me!
I went snowshoeing up in the mountains recently with a friend.
The road on top is closed for the winter and many find it perfect for
snowshoeing, sliding, skiing and hiking there.
It was cold Friday morning and a very quiet hike to the top of the road.
I forgot my sunglasses at home so I went with my tinted glasses.
When we got to the spot where it was fully sun, wow, I felt like I was at
the pearly gates!
It was all white and I felt like I was in a light cloud! I didnâ€™t
wear hat with a visor. I had a trapper hat.
The temperature warmed up a bit so I switched to my other hat that has a
wide brim to provide some shade.
It was great exercise and it was perfect with so few people on the trail.
Next time I must remember my sunglasses!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
