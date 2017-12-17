DeafDigest Gold – December 17, 2017

Signing on TV

hearing employee not realize he was being obnoxious with the deaf

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/bad-deaf-uber-news/

Top stories about the deaf:

The state of West Virginia is taking its time to find

a replacement superintendent of West Virginia Schools

for the Deaf and Blind, saying there is no rush!

There is a battle in Great Britain. The government

wants to limit the monthly Access to Work payments

(same as our SSDI). Advocates do not want the payments

to be limited.

Two high school bullies, after bullying a deaf

classmate and posting a video of this scene,

are now facing serious charges by the police.

It took place in Georgia.

Ernst & Young, an internationally known accounting

firm, said they want to hire more deaf accountants.

Engineers in India are coming up with software that

will convert sign language into text.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LIES IN STORE ADS

Sometimes we see ads which mention “ASL speaking

staff” in shops or stores.

Are these ads honest? Many times the “ASL hearing

person” will struggle with fingerspelling – when trying

to spell:

Hi, my name is ……………”

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF HISTORY AND DEAF CULTURE RESEARCH IS VERY DIFFICULT

Is it easy to research Deaf History and Deaf Culture?

Just go to any library and find books on deafness? Just

go into any web site and google the word “deaf history”?

Very difficult. Information in books and web site

is not enough. A deaf researcher must pick little

bits and pieces of information from as many as 15-20

different books or web sites and put them together.

It is the same as putting together 1,000 piece

jigsaw puzzle in one hour! It is impossible.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Plenty of snow landed in Vermont! It became a winter playground for me!

I went snowshoeing up in the mountains recently with a friend.

The road on top is closed for the winter and many find it perfect for

snowshoeing, sliding, skiing and hiking there.

It was cold Friday morning and a very quiet hike to the top of the road.

I forgot my sunglasses at home so I went with my tinted glasses.

When we got to the spot where it was fully sun, wow, I felt like I was at

the pearly gates!

It was all white and I felt like I was in a light cloud! I didnâ€™t

wear hat with a visor. I had a trapper hat.

The temperature warmed up a bit so I switched to my other hat that has a

wide brim to provide some shade.

It was great exercise and it was perfect with so few people on the trail.

Next time I must remember my sunglasses!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

