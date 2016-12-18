DeafDigest Gold – December 18, 2016
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 20th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Old Fogey
SIGNS
http://deafdigest.com/comics/f
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— golf course superintendent, deaf http://deafdigest.com/collecti
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Low Payments with Affirm Financing
Big purchases are easy to manage using Affirm financing,
now available on the Harris Communications website.
Using Affirm, you can spread payments out to 3, 6 or 12
months with rates from 10-30% APR! Best of all,
it is easy to apply.
When you are checking out, click the Affirm button
under the Payment Information tab. Affirm will ask you
to provide 5 pieces of basic information. Once that
information is submitted, you will know instantly
if you are approved. Start using Affirm to help make
purchases easier to manage.
To find out more about using Affirm, go to:
bit.ly/HarrisCommDDG16
Contact us at:
mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/a-way-to
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-t
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/conta
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Top stories about the deaf:
Oklahoma legislators were slapped with a lawsuit
over failure to establish satisfactory captions
that would cover proceedings.
Nominated as the 2016 Oregon Person of the Year
is John Brigande, a hearing loss researcher
at Oregon Health & Sciences University. He
is deaf.
A deaf New York woman who was wrongly arrested
and denied an interpreter was awarded $80,000.
As usual, her attorney will reap much of the
money for services rendered.
Deaf education apparently is a low priority
in Wyoming. The state has recommended
reduction in funding for the deaf and hard of hearing outreach. Reason? To save money!
There has been an increasing complaints of
deaf British people that their Personal Independence Payment (just like our SSDI)
applicants have been turned down by the
government.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DO NOT BE RUDE TO OLDER STUDENTS AT GALLAUDET OR NTID
This is a true story. A young and immature Gallaudet
male student was very rude to an older, married female
student.
He gave her very hard time every day, laughing and
mocking at her and showing her no respect. She was angry,
but kept her mouth shut.
One day, this young student told her that he was
applying for a job as a dorm counselor at a school
for the deaf.
The female student told this young student:
my husband is the dean of students at the school for
the deaf and I will tell him how rude you have been to me!
The immature student’s face was red and he did not get
the job!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Center for Family Services
Recovery Network for
Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing Loss
Are you a member of the Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing loss
community in the state of New Jersey and experiencing problems
with drugs or alcohol?
The Recovery Network is here to help you get your life back
on track.
Phone/VideoPhone: 856.874.8230
TTY: 856.428.8373
Fax: 856.428.0949
mailto:rndhh@centerffs.org
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HATING PAPER AND PEN
Do hearing people hate paper and pen while deaf people
love paper and pen?
Often we go to a store, and tell the clerk you are deaf
and you need to write something on paper.
You watch (and laugh) for few minutes as the hearing
clerk runs all over, looking for a pen and a paper pad!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
The transition from being Deaf to being DeafBlind is a difficult period.
With Usher Syndrome, many of us lose our sight gradually and become legally blind.
This time period can make for difficulties with communication.
Some individuals do not cope well with this and would rather stay at home
than struggle with communication at Deaf gatherings.
We must give them time to adjust. Sometimes it takes peers to role model how to continue to communicate effectively.
During the Holidays it can be difficult, because we might only see our
relatives once a year.
The relatives might not realize we kept losing our vision and it is not the same as last year.
It is best to let us take the lead in figuring out communication when you
approach us.
Thank you
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Missy Sadler, a freshman, is a member of women’s basketball
and softball teams at St. Thomas Aquinas College. She
originally was bound for a junior college but switched
gears and ended up at a 4-year college.
her profile is at:
http://www.stacathletics.com/s
Standing at 6’0, she is one of the tallest players on the
team, but plays guard, handling the ball at times.
Not considered a regular part of the team’s rotation of
starters and key subs, she has only averaged 5.7 minutes
per game, averaging 2.3 points per game
As for softball, she is listed on the 2017 pre-season
roster.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Deaf teenager’s Olympic dream moves a step closer to reality
When Jodie Ounsely was born profoundly deaf her parents were told she
would never speak. Now the 15-year-old is taking women’s rugby
full story at:
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— a world champion athlete retired too young
http://deafdigestsports.com/de
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section