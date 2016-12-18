DeafDigest Gold – December 18, 2016

— golf course superintendent, deaf

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

Oklahoma legislators were slapped with a lawsuit

over failure to establish satisfactory captions

that would cover proceedings.

Nominated as the 2016 Oregon Person of the Year

is John Brigande, a hearing loss researcher

at Oregon Health & Sciences University. He

is deaf.

A deaf New York woman who was wrongly arrested

and denied an interpreter was awarded $80,000.

As usual, her attorney will reap much of the

money for services rendered.

Deaf education apparently is a low priority

in Wyoming. The state has recommended

reduction in funding for the deaf and hard of hearing outreach. Reason? To save money!

There has been an increasing complaints of

deaf British people that their Personal Independence Payment (just like our SSDI)

applicants have been turned down by the

government.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DO NOT BE RUDE TO OLDER STUDENTS AT GALLAUDET OR NTID

This is a true story. A young and immature Gallaudet

male student was very rude to an older, married female

student.

He gave her very hard time every day, laughing and

mocking at her and showing her no respect. She was angry,

but kept her mouth shut.

One day, this young student told her that he was

applying for a job as a dorm counselor at a school

for the deaf.

The female student told this young student:

my husband is the dean of students at the school for

the deaf and I will tell him how rude you have been to me!

The immature student’s face was red and he did not get

the job!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-rude-to-other-deaf/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HATING PAPER AND PEN

Do hearing people hate paper and pen while deaf people

love paper and pen?

Often we go to a store, and tell the clerk you are deaf

and you need to write something on paper.

You watch (and laugh) for few minutes as the hearing

clerk runs all over, looking for a pen and a paper pad!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-pen-and-paper/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

The transition from being Deaf to being DeafBlind is a difficult period.

With Usher Syndrome, many of us lose our sight gradually and become legally blind.

This time period can make for difficulties with communication.

Some individuals do not cope well with this and would rather stay at home

than struggle with communication at Deaf gatherings.

We must give them time to adjust. Sometimes it takes peers to role model how to continue to communicate effectively.

During the Holidays it can be difficult, because we might only see our

relatives once a year.

The relatives might not realize we kept losing our vision and it is not the same as last year.

It is best to let us take the lead in figuring out communication when you

approach us.

Thank you

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Missy Sadler, a freshman, is a member of women’s basketball

and softball teams at St. Thomas Aquinas College. She

originally was bound for a junior college but switched

gears and ended up at a 4-year college.

her profile is at:

http://www.stacathletics.com/s ports/wbkb/2016-17/bios/Sadler _Melissa

Standing at 6’0, she is one of the tallest players on the

team, but plays guard, handling the ball at times.

Not considered a regular part of the team’s rotation of

starters and key subs, she has only averaged 5.7 minutes

per game, averaging 2.3 points per game

As for softball, she is listed on the 2017 pre-season

roster.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Deaf teenager’s Olympic dream moves a step closer to reality

When Jodie Ounsely was born profoundly deaf her parents were told she

would never speak. Now the 15-year-old is taking women’s rugby

full story at:

http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk /news/deaf-teenager-s-olympic- dream-moves-a-step-closer-to- reality-1-8290648

