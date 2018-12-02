DeafDigest Gold – December 2, 2018
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Hate pam
This week's ASL video in youtube
Top stories about the deaf:
Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind has made
it a priority – campus security and improved
housing conditions for its students.
During a New Jersey traffic stop, the police
arrested a deaf woman because of outstanding
warrants. The deaf woman asked for an interpreter
during the traffic stop, and it was refused.
As a result she has filed a federal lawsuit
against county jail officers and police officers.
Hard to believe, but there was a story in
Great Britain about a young deaf woman, no
luck in finding a job despite over 1,000
different job applications!
A special needs school in Uganda, which includes
deaf students, has about 200 special needs
students, a number of whom are deaf. That school
is staffed by just only two special needs teachers!
Callie Daniels, who is deaf, has been appointed as tour
guide for the deaf in North Mississippi.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AN ANGRY VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION COUNSELOR
Way back in the 1960’s, a deaf vocational rehabilitation
counselor was angry.
He worked very hard to find jobs for his deaf clients.
The problem was the pay was $60.00 per week. His deaf clients
turned down these jobs because they found other jobs that
paid $85.00 per week.
These deaf clients had a choice between $85.00 per week
jobs that will remain $85.00 per week for many years or
working up the ladder from $60.00 per week but with $5.00
per week raises every six months. In 3 years this $60.00
per week job would become $90.00 per week.
Yet, these deaf clients would not wait. That made the
deaf VR counselor angry.
A WASTED ACTING ROLE
What is a waste of time with deaf actors
in hearing movies?
A deaf person would be hired to act in a
hearing film. The role may be small, maybe just
one short scene.
And when the filming is finished, the film
editors would cut out the deaf character.
The deaf community would come to watch the
movie and be disappointed in not seeing the
deaf actor.
A waste of time for everyone. It has
happened from time to time in the past.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I mentioned about my horror story at the airport few weeks ago.
I filed a complaint with FAA and the airline investigated.
They recently completed the investigation.
They apologized repeatedly in the message and promised to improve their
service to woo me back.
Training to their staff doesn’t work in my opinion.
The letter said disability assistance service is only to bring me to
boarding (and airlines can approve or deny a boarding area pass for an
SSP)
So they get the easier job at the airport!
I will continue to advocate with FAA for a better and more workable
service for individuals who are DeafBlind!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
