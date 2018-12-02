DeafDigest Gold – December 2, 2018

Gold Edition

http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Hate pam

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind has made

it a priority – campus security and improved

housing conditions for its students.

During a New Jersey traffic stop, the police

arrested a deaf woman because of outstanding

warrants. The deaf woman asked for an interpreter

during the traffic stop, and it was refused.

As a result she has filed a federal lawsuit

against county jail officers and police officers.

Hard to believe, but there was a story in

Great Britain about a young deaf woman, no

luck in finding a job despite over 1,000

different job applications!

A special needs school in Uganda, which includes

deaf students, has about 200 special needs

students, a number of whom are deaf. That school

is staffed by just only two special needs teachers!

Callie Daniels, who is deaf, has been appointed as tour

guide for the deaf in North Mississippi.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN ANGRY VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION COUNSELOR

Way back in the 1960’s, a deaf vocational rehabilitation

counselor was angry.

He worked very hard to find jobs for his deaf clients.

The problem was the pay was $60.00 per week. His deaf clients

turned down these jobs because they found other jobs that

paid $85.00 per week.

These deaf clients had a choice between $85.00 per week

jobs that will remain $85.00 per week for many years or

working up the ladder from $60.00 per week but with $5.00

per week raises every six months. In 3 years this $60.00

per week job would become $90.00 per week.

Yet, these deaf clients would not wait. That made the

deaf VR counselor angry.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees

or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

listening devices we offer, email:

sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone

is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A WASTED ACTING ROLE

What is a waste of time with deaf actors

in hearing movies?

A deaf person would be hired to act in a

hearing film. The role may be small, maybe just

one short scene.

And when the filming is finished, the film

editors would cut out the deaf character.

The deaf community would come to watch the

movie and be disappointed in not seeing the

deaf actor.

A waste of time for everyone. It has

happened from time to time in the past.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I mentioned about my horror story at the airport few weeks ago.

I filed a complaint with FAA and the airline investigated.

They recently completed the investigation.

They apologized repeatedly in the message and promised to improve their

service to woo me back.

Training to their staff doesn’t work in my opinion.

The letter said disability assistance service is only to bring me to

boarding (and airlines can approve or deny a boarding area pass for an

SSP)

So they get the easier job at the airport!

I will continue to advocate with FAA for a better and more workable

service for individuals who are DeafBlind!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs immediately posted