DeafDigest Gold – December 20, 2020

Old Fogey

National anthem

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-national-anthem/

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-basketball-star-in-hoosiers-movie/

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/missedgrant-2/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-without-printed-copy/

Top stories about the deaf:

It seems to DeafDigest editor that the phrase

“hidden disability” has become the buzz for

deaf people seeking employment but not willing

to immediately reveal their deafness!

………..

There was an article, giving advice on how to

turn on captions on Twitter Videos. It said

it is both simple and complicated!

……….

Modern Paint and Body, Tulsa, OK, was praised

in the local media for hiring the deaf. The

owner said no one else would hire the deaf.

…………….

A story about Hearingbot said it could possibly

replace hearing ear dogs to alert the deaf to

sounds and noises. Will it? Many deaf people

love dogs, including dogs as pets and dogs as

service dogs.

………………

A group of linguists were “surprised” that

sign languages have their own dialects. Not

sure why it is a surprise. All spoken languages

have their own dialects, and sign languages

are no different.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BIG DEAF AGENCY MISSES THE GRANT DEADLINE

This is a true story during the late seventies. A big

deaf agency hired a grant writer. He wrote a great proposal,

but it took so much time. And when he was done writing

the draft, the agency driver had to fight through the

heavy traffic jam to try to make it to the government

agency before deadline time to hand in the proposal.

He arrived late. The government agency would not

accept this proposal.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SPEECH WITHOUT A PRINTED COPY

In 1966, there was a surprise visitor that came to

the Gallaudet University graduation ceremony.

The surprise visitor was president Lyndon B.

Johnson. No one knew about the visit – not even

the Gallaudet president or the White House.

Johnson arrived at the graduation and immediately

went on the stage to give a speech. After the speech

he left Gallaudet.

Where is the printed copy of his speech? The

Johnson Library archives does not have it. The

Gallaudet archives does not have it.

A big mystery!

