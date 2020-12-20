DeafDigest Gold – December 20, 2020
Old Fogey
National anthem
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-national-anthem/
Top stories about the deaf:
It seems to DeafDigest editor that the phrase
“hidden disability” has become the buzz for
deaf people seeking employment but not willing
to immediately reveal their deafness!
………..
There was an article, giving advice on how to
turn on captions on Twitter Videos. It said
it is both simple and complicated!
……….
Modern Paint and Body, Tulsa, OK, was praised
in the local media for hiring the deaf. The
owner said no one else would hire the deaf.
…………….
A story about Hearingbot said it could possibly
replace hearing ear dogs to alert the deaf to
sounds and noises. Will it? Many deaf people
love dogs, including dogs as pets and dogs as
service dogs.
………………
A group of linguists were “surprised” that
sign languages have their own dialects. Not
sure why it is a surprise. All spoken languages
have their own dialects, and sign languages
are no different.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BIG DEAF AGENCY MISSES THE GRANT DEADLINE
This is a true story during the late seventies. A big
deaf agency hired a grant writer. He wrote a great proposal,
but it took so much time. And when he was done writing
the draft, the agency driver had to fight through the
heavy traffic jam to try to make it to the government
agency before deadline time to hand in the proposal.
He arrived late. The government agency would not
accept this proposal.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SPEECH WITHOUT A PRINTED COPY
In 1966, there was a surprise visitor that came to
the Gallaudet University graduation ceremony.
The surprise visitor was president Lyndon B.
Johnson. No one knew about the visit – not even
the Gallaudet president or the White House.
Johnson arrived at the graduation and immediately
went on the stage to give a speech. After the speech
he left Gallaudet.
Where is the printed copy of his speech? The
Johnson Library archives does not have it. The
Gallaudet archives does not have it.
A big mystery!
