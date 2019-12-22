DeafDigest Gold – December 22, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

bad eyestrain

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Slovak Telekom, in Slovakia, was praised for establishing

a sign language kiosk for the benefit of its deaf

customers.

Deafness researcher Marc Marschark, Rochester, NY,

has announced his retirement from his career-long

work on deafness and of the deaf.

A newspaper ran a story on a hearing aid dealer,

saying they sell premium hearing aids at

low prices. If this is true then this is rare

because premium hearing aids are normally

sold at off-the-charts prices!

Putin and the deaf children? Well, controversial

Russian geneticist Denis Rebrikov said, in an

interview, that Putin openly encourages all

types of research, including genetics with the

deaf!

One of the best comic books for deaf children is

El Deafo. A comic books web site said so.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CLEAR HANDWRITING IS IMPORTANT

A deaf man, with sloppy handwriting, went to a

restaurant. He wrote down his order. The waitress

could not believe it, and asked the deaf man if

the order was right.

The stubborn deaf man said his order was

right.

The waitress then delivered 8 milk shakes to

his table.

8 milk shakes? He wrote down “light milk shake”

but the waitress thought letter L was E and it

looked like “eight milk shake”.

It is very important for a deaf person to have

clear handwriting!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

we offer,

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF TOURS OR INDEPENDENT TOURS

We have many deaf tours; these tours are led by great tour

leaders.

Other deaf people prefer to tour by themselves. Which is better –

going on a deaf tour or going by themselves?

There are advantages and disadvantages. With a deaf tour, everything

is organized for you. You do nothing on your own. Disadvantage is that

you must follow the tight tour schedules.

When you travel by yourself, you must worry about many things;

worry about communicating with hearing people, etc. The advantage

is the fun “in getting lost” in traveling through the cities.

Which is best? You decide!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Winter is finally here in Vermont. Robert Frost, a poet from Vermont, has

written beautiful poems about our winters in Vermont!

Winter sports gearing up everywhere and of course shoveling snow!

We who are DeafBlind walk a lot for errands, medical appointments and

exercise.

Sometimes it can be dangerous for us to walk on snow and ice.

There is some safety tips, one is wearing spikes on your boots to avoid

slipping.

They are available in many retail stores that sells shoes and boots.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted