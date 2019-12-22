DeafDigest Gold – December 22, 2019
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Old Fogey
bad eyestrain
Slovak Telekom, in Slovakia, was praised for establishing
a sign language kiosk for the benefit of its deaf
customers.
Deafness researcher Marc Marschark, Rochester, NY,
has announced his retirement from his career-long
work on deafness and of the deaf.
A newspaper ran a story on a hearing aid dealer,
saying they sell premium hearing aids at
low prices. If this is true then this is rare
because premium hearing aids are normally
sold at off-the-charts prices!
Putin and the deaf children? Well, controversial
Russian geneticist Denis Rebrikov said, in an
interview, that Putin openly encourages all
types of research, including genetics with the
deaf!
One of the best comic books for deaf children is
El Deafo. A comic books web site said so.
CLEAR HANDWRITING IS IMPORTANT
A deaf man, with sloppy handwriting, went to a
restaurant. He wrote down his order. The waitress
could not believe it, and asked the deaf man if
the order was right.
The stubborn deaf man said his order was
right.
The waitress then delivered 8 milk shakes to
his table.
8 milk shakes? He wrote down “light milk shake”
but the waitress thought letter L was E and it
looked like “eight milk shake”.
It is very important for a deaf person to have
clear handwriting!
DEAF TOURS OR INDEPENDENT TOURS
We have many deaf tours; these tours are led by great tour
leaders.
Other deaf people prefer to tour by themselves. Which is better –
going on a deaf tour or going by themselves?
There are advantages and disadvantages. With a deaf tour, everything
is organized for you. You do nothing on your own. Disadvantage is that
you must follow the tight tour schedules.
When you travel by yourself, you must worry about many things;
worry about communicating with hearing people, etc. The advantage
is the fun “in getting lost” in traveling through the cities.
Which is best? You decide!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Winter is finally here in Vermont. Robert Frost, a poet from Vermont, has
written beautiful poems about our winters in Vermont!
Winter sports gearing up everywhere and of course shoveling snow!
We who are DeafBlind walk a lot for errands, medical appointments and
exercise.
Sometimes it can be dangerous for us to walk on snow and ice.
There is some safety tips, one is wearing spikes on your boots to avoid
slipping.
They are available in many retail stores that sells shoes and boots.
Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
