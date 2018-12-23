DeafDigest Gold – December 23, 2018
Gold Edition
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
California will not be pursuing with its tax on texting
because of FCC’s disapproval. That tax would have provided
more funds for equipment distribution for the deaf.
Public hospitals in Romania will give all newborn
babies hearing screening tests at no charge to
everyone.
Katie Irwin, deaf and older than the average
university student, has become the first deaf
commencement speaker at the University of Alaska
Anchorage graduation ceremony.
A group of school interpreters in Colorado want to
unionize to protect their rights.
A young hearing girl in school had sign language skills.
The school had another student who was deaf. That deaf
girl suddenly had a medical emergency and couldn’t
communicate, except for her sign language. The
hearing girl came over and was able to use sign
language with her and comforted her until emergency
help arrived. The school, in Virginia, awarded the
hearing girl with a trophy and a special recognition
certificate.
*Media Coordinator*
New position opening at H3 World TV. Nonprofit media organization seek
media coordinator with past experience of managing media/production
projects, knowledge of journalism and management capabilities. This
full-time position involves news editorial, writing and editing,
coordinating crew members on current affairs, deaf events and sports
productions, social media and website. Canadian employer prefers position
to be based at headquarters in Toronto, Canada but may consider other
settings. For further information or to express interest, send cover
letter, resume/CV and portfolio to: mailto:opportunities@h3world.tv
TO FAKE UNDERSTANDING WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING
Many deaf people nod our heads and fake
understanding what the hearing person says to us.
We smile, and walk away, hoping the hearing
person will leave us alone.
Many hearing immigrants are also guilty of the
same thing. Many of them do not know English
but they may nod, and smile, and the hearing person
thinks the immigrants understand them!
Deaf person. Hearing immigrant – same thing,
nod and smile and fake understanding!
A TENT AT SOME DEAF CONFERENCES
If you attend a meeting at some national deaf
conferences, you may see a small tent near the
meeting platform.
The tent is used by the meeting parliamentarian.
This is to prevent nosey eyes when the president
asks the parliamentarian some important meeting
questions.
The idea of a tent was invented by Bummy
Burstein, the famous Deaf Parliamentarian.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Spending time with family during the Holiday season is joyous.
We exchange gifts and the little ones get their surprises from Santa Claus!
While we sit around opening our gifts remember our DeafBlind members.
here are a few suggestions for keeping the DeafBlind individual informed of
the progress in the room.
Bring opened gifts to the DeafBlind individual and describe what is it.
Even when we open our own gifts, we need details!
The point here is have the DeafBlind folks feel inclusive in the family and
friends gathering.
Merry Christmas!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
