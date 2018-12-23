DeafDigest Gold – December 23, 2018

Old Fogey

Paw Language

Top stories about the deaf:

California will not be pursuing with its tax on texting

because of FCC’s disapproval. That tax would have provided

more funds for equipment distribution for the deaf.

Public hospitals in Romania will give all newborn

babies hearing screening tests at no charge to

everyone.

Katie Irwin, deaf and older than the average

university student, has become the first deaf

commencement speaker at the University of Alaska

Anchorage graduation ceremony.

A group of school interpreters in Colorado want to

unionize to protect their rights.

A young hearing girl in school had sign language skills.

The school had another student who was deaf. That deaf

girl suddenly had a medical emergency and couldn’t

communicate, except for her sign language. The

hearing girl came over and was able to use sign

language with her and comforted her until emergency

help arrived. The school, in Virginia, awarded the

hearing girl with a trophy and a special recognition

certificate.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TO FAKE UNDERSTANDING WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING

Many deaf people nod our heads and fake

understanding what the hearing person says to us.

We smile, and walk away, hoping the hearing

person will leave us alone.

Many hearing immigrants are also guilty of the

same thing. Many of them do not know English

but they may nod, and smile, and the hearing person

thinks the immigrants understand them!

Deaf person. Hearing immigrant – same thing,

nod and smile and fake understanding!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A TENT AT SOME DEAF CONFERENCES

If you attend a meeting at some national deaf

conferences, you may see a small tent near the

meeting platform.

The tent is used by the meeting parliamentarian.

This is to prevent nosey eyes when the president

asks the parliamentarian some important meeting

questions.

The idea of a tent was invented by Bummy

Burstein, the famous Deaf Parliamentarian.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Spending time with family during the Holiday season is joyous.

We exchange gifts and the little ones get their surprises from Santa Claus!

While we sit around opening our gifts remember our DeafBlind members.

here are a few suggestions for keeping the DeafBlind individual informed of

the progress in the room.

Bring opened gifts to the DeafBlind individual and describe what is it.

Even when we open our own gifts, we need details!

The point here is have the DeafBlind folks feel inclusive in the family and

friends gathering.

Merry Christmas!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

