DeafDigest Gold – December 24, 2017

Old Fogey

Birth Defect

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— redlining a deaf community

— redlining a deaf community http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-street-mime/

ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling

We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University

of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help

us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.

Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from

videos, using Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service.

These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing

software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.

Description of work

— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the

fingerspelling you see in each video.

— All work is done on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the

project are paid for each video they complete.

— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and

from anywhere.

How do you start?

1. Create an account as a worker on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk at:

https://www.mturk.com/worker

2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project

3. Complete a short training

4. Begin annotating videos

Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at

mailto:asl.fingerspelling.project@gmail.com

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf people in Hong Kong are saying that text

hotline services is outdated and are asking

the police to have their text system upgraded.

A deaf boy from Pakistan crossed the border that

led towards Pakistan. The Pakistani authorities

has returned him, hoping that a family from India

would recognize him as their own.

Scott Nelson, a former executive with Starkey

Hearing Aids, has pled guilty to charges of

embezzlement of company funds. He stole

over 20 million dollars.

The state of New Jersey is planning to go through

a review of a range services for the deaf.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights reached

settlement with the Fairview Health Services

over lack of interpreter for a deaf father

whose daughter was hospitalized.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LOOKING FOR A JOB

When deaf people look for a job, sometimes results are

funny, and even sad.

A Coda boss may refuse to hire the deaf. Or a boss, that

knows sign language, may also refuse to hire the deaf.

Yet, there are bosses that are not Coda or ASL signers

but are happy to hire the deaf.

Why? Good question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CHEAP OR EXPENSIVE

Many states are broke; many school systems are

broke.

They have a hard time deciding – to hire cheap

interpreters or expensive interpreters. Also, to

hire cheap CART operators or expensive CART

operators.

A cheap interpreter and a cheap CART operator

may show low quality with many mistakes. An

expensive interpreter and an expensive CART

operator will show best quality with very

few errors.

What is the best choice? It is hard to

decide, but DeafDigest prefers expensive

interpreters and expensive CART operators

because of less errors.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Snow storms up in Northeastern USA are both good and bad!

The good part is the joy of skiers, snowshoers, sledders and snowmobilers!

The bad news is that it interrupts travel by air and by land.

It is a lot of work cleaning out driveways!

As a friendly reminder, be sure to check on your friends who are DeafBlind.

We depend on clear sideways to walk to stores and other needs.

Traveling by foot is very difficult when there are snow covered sidewalks.

Thank you for your assistance and Merry Christmas!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

