DeafDigest Gold – December 24, 2017

Old Fogey
Birth Defect
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— redlining a deaf community
— redlining a deaf community http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-street-mime/
ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling
We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University
of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help
us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.
Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from
videos, using Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service.
These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing
software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.
Description of work
— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the
fingerspelling you see in each video.
— All work is done on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the
project are paid for each video they complete.
— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and
from anywhere.
How do you start?
1. Create an account as a worker on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk at:
https://www.mturk.com/worker
2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project
3. Complete a short training
4. Begin annotating videos
Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at
mailto:asl.fingerspelling.project@gmail.com
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf people in Hong Kong are saying that text
hotline services is outdated and are asking
the police to have their text system upgraded.
A deaf boy from Pakistan crossed the border that
led towards Pakistan. The Pakistani authorities
has returned him, hoping that a family from India
would recognize him as their own.
Scott Nelson, a former executive with Starkey
Hearing Aids, has pled guilty to charges of
embezzlement of company funds. He stole
over 20 million dollars.
The state of New Jersey is planning to go through
a review of a range services for the deaf.
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights reached
settlement with the Fairview Health Services
over lack of interpreter for a deaf father
whose daughter was hospitalized.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LOOKING FOR A JOB
When deaf people look for a job, sometimes results are
funny, and even sad.
A Coda boss may refuse to hire the deaf. Or a boss, that
knows sign language, may also refuse to hire the deaf.
Yet, there are bosses that are not Coda or ASL signers
but are happy to hire the deaf.
Why? Good question!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CHEAP OR EXPENSIVE
Many states are broke; many school systems are
broke.
They have a hard time deciding – to hire cheap
interpreters or expensive interpreters. Also, to
hire cheap CART operators or expensive CART
operators.
A cheap interpreter and a cheap CART operator
may show low quality with many mistakes. An
expensive interpreter and an expensive CART
operator will show best quality with very
few errors.
What is the best choice? It is hard to
decide, but DeafDigest prefers expensive
interpreters and expensive CART operators
because of less errors.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Snow storms up in Northeastern USA are both good and bad!
The good part is the joy of skiers, snowshoers, sledders and snowmobilers!
The bad news is that it interrupts travel by air and by land.
It is a lot of work cleaning out driveways!
As a friendly reminder, be sure to check on your friends who are DeafBlind.
We depend on clear sideways to walk to stores and other needs.
Traveling by foot is very difficult when there are snow covered sidewalks.
Thank you for your assistance and Merry Christmas!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
