DeafDigest Gold – December 25, 2016
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 20th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
We want to wish you all a happy Holidays!!
Remember ..if you drink…be careful
See the video below on:
The HealthBridges Team
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Sales Policy
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-sales-policy/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-rude-to-other-deaf/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-pen-and-paper/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-come-gesture/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-music-sports/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— artist and war correspondent http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Low Payments with Affirm Financing
Big purchases are easy to manage using Affirm financing,
now available on the Harris Communications website.
Using Affirm, you can spread payments out to 3, 6 or 12
months with rates from 10-30% APR! Best of all,
it is easy to apply.
When you are checking out, click the Affirm button
under the Payment Information tab. Affirm will ask you
to provide 5 pieces of basic information. Once that
information is submitted, you will know instantly
if you are approved. Start using Affirm to help make
purchases easier to manage.
To find out more about using Affirm, go to:
bit.ly/HarrisCommDDG16
Contact us at:
mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
almost Gallaudet money
http://deafdigest.com/almost-gallaudet-money/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Krishneer Sen, the President of the World Federation of the Deaf Youth of the Oceania Region, said that local
TV news is difficult for the deaf to understand,
saying signed news is better than captioned news.
No one in India recognizes the rights and needs of
the deaf to interpreters. This was the accusation
lodged by TKM Sandeep, the president of Deaf Enabled Foundation.
A former deaf prisoner has filed a discrimination
lawsuit in Washington state, citing seven examples
of his rights being violated – no interpreters,
no telephone access, general prison announcements
not made clear to the deaf, etc. He is seeking
monetary damages and changes to the Washington
prison system.
Deaf-related deductions can be tricky according
to a tax attorney. Cited as an example is claiming
deductions for the deaf that attend special
schools as opposed to attending regular schools.
The Northwest Youth Corps has recognized
sign language inclusion as one of the project
of the year honors.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EASY GESTURE SOMETIMES IMPOSSIBLE FOR HEARING TO UNDERSTAND
A deaf man and a hearing man come across each other in
the hall.
The deaf man, wanting to be polite, gestured “you come.”
Almost all hearing people understand the “come” gesture, but
always sometimes a hearing person does not understand it.
Even if the deaf person gestured “come” slowly few times,
the hearing person still does not understand.
Why?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-come-gesture/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Center for Family Services
Recovery Network for
Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing Loss
Are you a member of the Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing loss
community in the state of New Jersey and experiencing problems
with drugs or alcohol?
The Recovery Network is here to help you get your life back
on track.
Phone/VideoPhone: 856.874.8230
TTY: 856.428.8373
Fax: 856.428.0949
mailto:rndhh@centerffs.org
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MUSIC IN SPORTS
Many deaf people love sports – football, basketball,
etc – no matter.
Many hearing people also love sports for another
reason – music! There is a lot of music during sports
events. Hearing people enjoy two things – watching
sports and listening to the music.
We, the deaf, often do not realize it!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-music-sports/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Experiencing several episodes of air travel have started to make me wonder.
I seem to notice that I am being screened differently than others.
They scan my fingers and palm with a fancy brush and upload them to a machine.
The machine checks for gun powders or other explosive materials on my hands.
What made me wonder is that it seems to happen to me at each flight!
I know the last trip the machine read that I had recently eaten greasy pizza!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Matt Edwards
freshman
Catawba College (North Carolina)
his profile is at:
http://www.gocatawbaindians.com/profile.asp?playerID=2415
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Elite Athletes:
deaf soccer player thrown out of big soccer game
‘Pure robbery!’ – The incredible story of the deaf footballer
sent off vs Real Madrid for protesting
Desnica was born deaf. As a result, life was never easy. He was bullied by
other kids at school but the football field offered an escape route. He
could not hear those around him, but he could sense them. Even without
looking, he knew where they were at all times.
full story at:
http://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/3266/spanish-football/2016/12/20/30675512/pure-robbery-the-incredible-story-of-the-deaf-footballer
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— past deaf professional roller derby players
http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section