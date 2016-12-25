DeafDigest Gold – December 25, 2016

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 20th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

We want to wish you all a happy Holidays!!

Remember ..if you drink…be careful

See the video below on:

www.healthbridges.info

The HealthBridges Team

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Sales Policy

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-sales-policy/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-rude-to-other-deaf/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-pen-and-paper/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-come-gesture/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-music-sports/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— artist and war correspondent http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Low Payments with Affirm Financing

Big purchases are easy to manage using Affirm financing,

now available on the Harris Communications website.

Using Affirm, you can spread payments out to 3, 6 or 12

months with rates from 10-30% APR! Best of all,

it is easy to apply.

When you are checking out, click the Affirm button

under the Payment Information tab. Affirm will ask you

to provide 5 pieces of basic information. Once that

information is submitted, you will know instantly

if you are approved. Start using Affirm to help make

purchases easier to manage.

To find out more about using Affirm, go to:

bit.ly/HarrisCommDDG16

Contact us at:

mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

almost Gallaudet money

http://deafdigest.com/almost-gallaudet-money/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Krishneer Sen, the President of the World Federation of the Deaf Youth of the Oceania Region, said that local

TV news is difficult for the deaf to understand,

saying signed news is better than captioned news.

No one in India recognizes the rights and needs of

the deaf to interpreters. This was the accusation

lodged by TKM Sandeep, the president of Deaf Enabled Foundation.

A former deaf prisoner has filed a discrimination

lawsuit in Washington state, citing seven examples

of his rights being violated – no interpreters,

no telephone access, general prison announcements

not made clear to the deaf, etc. He is seeking

monetary damages and changes to the Washington

prison system.

Deaf-related deductions can be tricky according

to a tax attorney. Cited as an example is claiming

deductions for the deaf that attend special

schools as opposed to attending regular schools.

The Northwest Youth Corps has recognized

sign language inclusion as one of the project

of the year honors.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EASY GESTURE SOMETIMES IMPOSSIBLE FOR HEARING TO UNDERSTAND

A deaf man and a hearing man come across each other in

the hall.

The deaf man, wanting to be polite, gestured “you come.”

Almost all hearing people understand the “come” gesture, but

always sometimes a hearing person does not understand it.

Even if the deaf person gestured “come” slowly few times,

the hearing person still does not understand.

Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-come-gesture/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Center for Family Services

Recovery Network for

Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing Loss

Are you a member of the Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing loss

community in the state of New Jersey and experiencing problems

with drugs or alcohol?

The Recovery Network is here to help you get your life back

on track.

Phone/VideoPhone: 856.874.8230

TTY: 856.428.8373

Fax: 856.428.0949

mailto:rndhh@centerffs.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MUSIC IN SPORTS

Many deaf people love sports – football, basketball,

etc – no matter.

Many hearing people also love sports for another

reason – music! There is a lot of music during sports

events. Hearing people enjoy two things – watching

sports and listening to the music.

We, the deaf, often do not realize it!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-music-sports/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Experiencing several episodes of air travel have started to make me wonder.

I seem to notice that I am being screened differently than others.

They scan my fingers and palm with a fancy brush and upload them to a machine.

The machine checks for gun powders or other explosive materials on my hands.

What made me wonder is that it seems to happen to me at each flight!

I know the last trip the machine read that I had recently eaten greasy pizza!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Matt Edwards

freshman

Catawba College (North Carolina)

his profile is at:

http://www.gocatawbaindians.com/profile.asp?playerID=2415

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

deaf soccer player thrown out of big soccer game

‘Pure robbery!’ – The incredible story of the deaf footballer

sent off vs Real Madrid for protesting

Desnica was born deaf. As a result, life was never easy. He was bullied by

other kids at school but the football field offered an escape route. He

could not hear those around him, but he could sense them. Even without

looking, he knew where they were at all times.

full story at:

http://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/3266/spanish-football/2016/12/20/30675512/pure-robbery-the-incredible-story-of-the-deaf-footballer

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— past deaf professional roller derby players

http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section