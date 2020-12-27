DeafDigest Gold – December 27, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Speech Clinic
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-speech-clinic/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Year 2020 Top Monthly Stories
http://deafdigest.com/2020-top-deaf-monthly-stories/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/missedgrant-2/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-without-printed-copy/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/famous-gallaudet-ghost/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/stranger-deaf-meeting-stranger-hard-of-hearing/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A must if one wishes to set up a virtual event
online is to make sure the interpreters are
available – in case there are deaf participants.
This was the advice in a newspaper article.
………..
In the planning by the NBC is a TV show produced
by Nyle DiMarco. It will be based on his life.
……….
A group of Israeli scientists have said they have
developed a breakthrough in gene therapy
for deaf children. DeafDigest editor recalls
same story repeated several times in the past
years!
…………….
Said to be one of year 2020’s best films
according to movie critics is – Sound of Metal
which is about a musician dealing with his
music-induced deafness.
………………
Whether we like it or not, the Pandemic has
created opportunities for business people
(masks, disinfectants, wipes, clear plastic
masks, etc). The deaf is no exception –
there is a small deaf-owned company that
offers coronavirus disinfection service.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF PERSON AND HARD OF HEARING PERSON ON STREET
DeafDigest editor was walking in downtown
Washington, DC, and was stopped by a stranger who
asked for directions.
DeafDigest editor told the person he was deaf;
the stranger suddenly signed, saying he is
hard of hearing.
The stranger wanted to know where the Audiology
Center building was. DeafDigest editor pointed to
the Audiology building in front of the stranger,
that he overlooked.
Never know if a stranger coming to you is deaf.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/stranger-deaf-meeting-stranger-hard-of-hearing/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A FAMOUS GALLAUDET GHOST
From time to time we hear of tales of Gallaudet’s
most famous ghost – that of Edward Miner Gallaudet,
who served as Gallaudet president for 46 years (1864-1910).
There are people that say they see his ghost at
night at House #1 on the campus, the residence of all
Gallaudet presidents.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/famous-gallaudet-ghost/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-