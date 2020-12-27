DeafDigest Gold – December 27, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Old Fogey

Speech Clinic

Year 2020 Top Monthly Stories

Top stories about the deaf:

A must if one wishes to set up a virtual event

online is to make sure the interpreters are

available – in case there are deaf participants.

This was the advice in a newspaper article.

In the planning by the NBC is a TV show produced

by Nyle DiMarco. It will be based on his life.

A group of Israeli scientists have said they have

developed a breakthrough in gene therapy

for deaf children. DeafDigest editor recalls

same story repeated several times in the past

years!

Said to be one of year 2020’s best films

according to movie critics is – Sound of Metal

which is about a musician dealing with his

music-induced deafness.

Whether we like it or not, the Pandemic has

created opportunities for business people

(masks, disinfectants, wipes, clear plastic

masks, etc). The deaf is no exception –

there is a small deaf-owned company that

offers coronavirus disinfection service.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF PERSON AND HARD OF HEARING PERSON ON STREET

DeafDigest editor was walking in downtown

Washington, DC, and was stopped by a stranger who

asked for directions.

DeafDigest editor told the person he was deaf;

the stranger suddenly signed, saying he is

hard of hearing.

The stranger wanted to know where the Audiology

Center building was. DeafDigest editor pointed to

the Audiology building in front of the stranger,

that he overlooked.

Never know if a stranger coming to you is deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A FAMOUS GALLAUDET GHOST

From time to time we hear of tales of Gallaudet’s

most famous ghost – that of Edward Miner Gallaudet,

who served as Gallaudet president for 46 years (1864-1910).

There are people that say they see his ghost at

night at House #1 on the campus, the residence of all

Gallaudet presidents.

