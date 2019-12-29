DeafDigest Gold – December 29, 2019

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Year 2019 – top deaf monthly news

Top stories about the deaf:

The Hutto City Council (Texas) has established

two task forces that are supposed to help the

deaf – the Technology and Communications Task Force

and the ADA Task Force. Not surprisingly, it

was a deaf resident that pushed the council to

establish these two task forces.

Oklahoma legislators have filed Senate Bill 1128,

which would allow deaf teachers to teach mainstreamed

classes.

Comcast said they have 4 ASL-fluent employees

that serve deaf customers.

The monument to Thomas Gallaudet, father of

Gallaudet founder Edward Miner Gallaudet,

sits on the campus of American School for

the Deaf (West Hartford, CT). It is being

restored thanks to successful fund raising

efforts by the school.

Deaf people being kicked out of stores

because of their deafness? Hope not, but one

deaf businessman said he had that experience.

Anyway Aldi has been banning customers from

their supermarkets; and of these banned

customers one was deaf. In a newspaper interview

the deaf customer said she did nothing wrong

while shopping.

ACTING IS DANGEROUS

ACTING IS DANGEROUS

Is acting more dangerous than football? Many deaf actors

go to hospitals because of broken foot, leg infection,

bad shoulder, muscle pulls, etc.

Said a former deaf actor:

our deaf actors visit hospital emergency rooms often

This week's ASL video in youtube:

ASL VIDEO WITH NO SOUND

ASL VIDEO WITH NO SOUND

An interpreter was watching ASL video at work. A hearing

person came around and looked at the video and was confused.

Confused because the video had no sound. That hearing

person asked the interpreter where to turn on the sound!

This shows that many hearing people do not realize

that the deaf live in a world of no sound!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

When I was a young teen, we lived on a farm

We all did chores everyday around the clock!

One early morning before sunrise, my father asked me

to get the cows from the field.

I drove the tractor and barely saw with the lights!

I parked the tractor and left lights on and called the cows.

The cows start coming one by one walking slowly to the barn.

I felt sure all the cows were gathered in the barn, but not half

the herd!

My father was angry and went out to get the rest of the cows.

This was one of many times that my family and my schools overlooked

my symptoms of Usher Syndrome.

Most of us start experiencing night or dark blindness in our early teens.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

Rene's show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.

