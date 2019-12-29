DeafDigest Gold – December 29, 2019
Gold Edition
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
The Hutto City Council (Texas) has established
two task forces that are supposed to help the
deaf – the Technology and Communications Task Force
and the ADA Task Force. Not surprisingly, it
was a deaf resident that pushed the council to
establish these two task forces.
Oklahoma legislators have filed Senate Bill 1128,
which would allow deaf teachers to teach mainstreamed
classes.
Comcast said they have 4 ASL-fluent employees
that serve deaf customers.
The monument to Thomas Gallaudet, father of
Gallaudet founder Edward Miner Gallaudet,
sits on the campus of American School for
the Deaf (West Hartford, CT). It is being
restored thanks to successful fund raising
efforts by the school.
Deaf people being kicked out of stores
because of their deafness? Hope not, but one
deaf businessman said he had that experience.
Anyway Aldi has been banning customers from
their supermarkets; and of these banned
customers one was deaf. In a newspaper interview
the deaf customer said she did nothing wrong
while shopping.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ACTING IS DANGEROUS
Is acting more dangerous than football? Many deaf actors
go to hospitals because of broken foot, leg infection,
bad shoulder, muscle pulls, etc.
Said a former deaf actor:
our deaf actors visit hospital emergency rooms often
This week's ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ASL VIDEO WITH NO SOUND
An interpreter was watching ASL video at work. A hearing
person came around and looked at the video and was confused.
Confused because the video had no sound. That hearing
person asked the interpreter where to turn on the sound!
This shows that many hearing people do not realize
that the deaf live in a world of no sound!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
When I was a young teen, we lived on a farm
We all did chores everyday around the clock!
One early morning before sunrise, my father asked me
to get the cows from the field.
I drove the tractor and barely saw with the lights!
I parked the tractor and left lights on and called the cows.
The cows start coming one by one walking slowly to the barn.
I felt sure all the cows were gathered in the barn, but not half
the herd!
My father was angry and went out to get the rest of the cows.
This was one of many times that my family and my schools overlooked
my symptoms of Usher Syndrome.
Most of us start experiencing night or dark blindness in our early teens.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
