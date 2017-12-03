DeafDigest Gold – December 3, 2017
Old Fogey
Legal Draft
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf wildlife artist with many honors and awards
Top stories about the deaf:
When will the first CI hacking case arrest appear in the
court room? This was the comment made by computer
scientists in a blog.
VÃ©roniqu Leduc has become the first deaf person
to teach at university in Quebec. With help of an
interpreter, she teaches classes on media studies
at the University of Quebec in Montreal.
Students at Baylor University (Texas) are fighting
to have the university approve ASL as a foreign
language credit.
George Stailey is the new superintendent of the
Missouri School for the Deaf. He previously served
in the same capacity at Indiana School for the Deaf.
In Vermont, deaf patients in hospitals are now able
to get face-to-face interpreters instead of being
stuck with video remote interpreting services.
This was the agreement in a court case.
DEAF PERSON AND HARD OF HEARING PERSON ON STREET
DEAF PERSON AND HARD OF HEARING PERSON ON STREET
DeafDigest editor was walking in downtown
Washington, DC, and was stopped by a stranger who
asked for directions.
DeafDigest editor told the person he was deaf;
the stranger suddenly signed, saying he is
hard of hearing.
The stranger wanted to know where the Audiology
Center building was. DeafDigest editor pointed to
the Audiology building in front of the stranger,
that he overlooked.
Never know if a stranger coming to you is deaf.
This week's ASL video in youtube
OLD DEAF BOOKS AT OLD BOOKSTORES
OLD DEAF BOOKS AT OLD BOOKSTORES
From time to time DeafDigest editor likes to go
to private bookstores (not Barnes & Noble or Borders)
to look for interesting used books to buy.
And it is surprising to find deaf books at these
old bookstores.
He bought a deaf sports book at Cooperstown, NY
bookstore, which is near the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Also an old AAAD basketball tournament program
book at a Los Angeles bookstore. And also Doug Bullard’s
novel – Islay at a Philadelphia bookstore.
This week's ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Christmas shopping began in my house.
I am getting those packages dropped off in front of my door!
With two dogs in the house, I need to open and close the door quickly!
So one day I accidentally kicked the recently arrived box. I believe it
qualified as a football field goal!
Then, I went out to sort out recycling in the garage. I found 4 more
boxes on my front step!
I guess the delivery guys/gals donâ€™t know how to get my attention.
I guess it is time for me to wear protective gear till after Christmas!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
that section