DeafDigest Gold – December 3, 2017

Old Fogey

Legal Draft

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

— deaf wildlife artist with many honors and awards

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/sign-language-drink-machine/

Top stories about the deaf:

When will the first CI hacking case arrest appear in the

court room? This was the comment made by computer

scientists in a blog.

VÃ©roniqu Leduc has become the first deaf person

to teach at university in Quebec. With help of an

interpreter, she teaches classes on media studies

at the University of Quebec in Montreal.

Students at Baylor University (Texas) are fighting

to have the university approve ASL as a foreign

language credit.

George Stailey is the new superintendent of the

Missouri School for the Deaf. He previously served

in the same capacity at Indiana School for the Deaf.

In Vermont, deaf patients in hospitals are now able

to get face-to-face interpreters instead of being

stuck with video remote interpreting services.

This was the agreement in a court case.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF PERSON AND HARD OF HEARING PERSON ON STREET

DeafDigest editor was walking in downtown

Washington, DC, and was stopped by a stranger who

asked for directions.

DeafDigest editor told the person he was deaf;

the stranger suddenly signed, saying he is

hard of hearing.

The stranger wanted to know where the Audiology

Center building was. DeafDigest editor pointed to

the Audiology building in front of the stranger,

that he overlooked.

Never know if a stranger coming to you is deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

OLD DEAF BOOKS AT OLD BOOKSTORES

From time to time DeafDigest editor likes to go

to private bookstores (not Barnes & Noble or Borders)

to look for interesting used books to buy.

And it is surprising to find deaf books at these

old bookstores.

He bought a deaf sports book at Cooperstown, NY

bookstore, which is near the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Also an old AAAD basketball tournament program

book at a Los Angeles bookstore. And also Doug Bullard’s

novel – Islay at a Philadelphia bookstore.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Christmas shopping began in my house.

I am getting those packages dropped off in front of my door!

With two dogs in the house, I need to open and close the door quickly!

So one day I accidentally kicked the recently arrived box. I believe it

qualified as a football field goal!

Then, I went out to sort out recycling in the garage. I found 4 more

boxes on my front step!

I guess the delivery guys/gals donâ€™t know how to get my attention.

I guess it is time for me to wear protective gear till after Christmas!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

