DeafDigest Gold – December 30, 2018

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Jacksons, in Idaho, just does not understand what
ADA means? A deaf employment applicant was pushed
away because of his interpreter request, and won
a lawsuit. And again, Jackson pushed away another
applicant, and that applicant won the lawsuit.
Three strikes and you’re out; is Jacksons
setting themselves up for the third strike?
British Sign Language was said by a critic to
be a language of few words in its vocabulary.
DeafDigest finds it hard to believe.
Because of lack of funding, the Irish Deaf Society
may shut down. It is up to the Irish government
to fund the deaf society or to eliminate the
funding.
There are four deaf students that attend classes
at the Mount Desert elementary school in Maine.
the principal said that teachers and hearing
classmates are learning signs for that reason.
The Accessible Canada Act is a version of USA’s
ADA. Strong or weak? Advocates are saying
The Accessible Canada Act is weak and sort of
watered down. They are saying it needs to be
tightened up before it becomes law, if it does!
Top monthly 2018 monthly news (July to December)
A PAST INTERPRETER FROM THE GALLAUDET LINEAGE
In 1996, Elizabeth Gallaudet Gillen Nagler
died. She was the great-great granddaughter
of Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet, who founded the
American School for the Deaf and the father
of Edward Miner Gallaudet who founded
Gallaudet University.
She was an interpreter of the deaf. She
is the only person in the famous Gallaudet
family to serve the deaf as an interpreter.
CRAZY FLYING LAWS IN EUROPE
A deaf man from France is a licensed airplane pilot. He is
not allowed to fly in France. French laws do not allow deaf
pilots in the country.
Yet, he is allowed to fly airplanes in other European
nations! He has to travel to another European nation
to fly an airplane.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
New Year Resolutions:
Year 2018 is about to end we are preparing for a fresh start of 2019.
Many of us develop New Year’s resolutions.
The resolutions below are my wishes for 2019:
– That the American Association of the DeafBlind grows into a strong
advocacy organization.
– That Support Service Provider (SSP) services are established in
more states for DeafBlind consumers.
– That telecommunication accessibility is increased for DeafBlind
consumers.
– That employment opportunities are increased for individuals who
are DeafBlind.
– That there is stronger advocacy for a better quality education for
children who are DeafBlind.
These resolutions are what I, personally, would like to see happen in the
year 2019 and beyond!
Best wishes for the new year and hope for the best for individuals who are
DeafBlind all over the world!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
