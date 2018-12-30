DeafDigest Gold – December 30, 2018

Jacksons, in Idaho, just does not understand what

ADA means? A deaf employment applicant was pushed

away because of his interpreter request, and won

a lawsuit. And again, Jackson pushed away another

applicant, and that applicant won the lawsuit.

Three strikes and you’re out; is Jacksons

setting themselves up for the third strike?

British Sign Language was said by a critic to

be a language of few words in its vocabulary.

DeafDigest finds it hard to believe.

Because of lack of funding, the Irish Deaf Society

may shut down. It is up to the Irish government

to fund the deaf society or to eliminate the

funding.

There are four deaf students that attend classes

at the Mount Desert elementary school in Maine.

the principal said that teachers and hearing

classmates are learning signs for that reason.

The Accessible Canada Act is a version of USA’s

ADA. Strong or weak? Advocates are saying

The Accessible Canada Act is weak and sort of

watered down. They are saying it needs to be

tightened up before it becomes law, if it does!

A PAST INTERPRETER FROM THE GALLAUDET LINEAGE

In 1996, Elizabeth Gallaudet Gillen Nagler

died. She was the great-great granddaughter

of Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet, who founded the

American School for the Deaf and the father

of Edward Miner Gallaudet who founded

Gallaudet University.

She was an interpreter of the deaf. She

is the only person in the famous Gallaudet

family to serve the deaf as an interpreter.

CRAZY FLYING LAWS IN EUROPE

A deaf man from France is a licensed airplane pilot. He is

not allowed to fly in France. French laws do not allow deaf

pilots in the country.

Yet, he is allowed to fly airplanes in other European

nations! He has to travel to another European nation

to fly an airplane.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

New Year Resolutions:

Year 2018 is about to end we are preparing for a fresh start of 2019.

Many of us develop New Year’s resolutions.

The resolutions below are my wishes for 2019:

– That the American Association of the DeafBlind grows into a strong

advocacy organization.

– That Support Service Provider (SSP) services are established in

more states for DeafBlind consumers.

– That telecommunication accessibility is increased for DeafBlind

consumers.

– That employment opportunities are increased for individuals who

are DeafBlind.

– That there is stronger advocacy for a better quality education for

children who are DeafBlind.

These resolutions are what I, personally, would like to see happen in the

year 2019 and beyond!

Best wishes for the new year and hope for the best for individuals who are

DeafBlind all over the world!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

