DeafDigest Gold – December 31, 2017
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Year 2017 Top Monthly News
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Videophones used by Nudist Colony
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— legislators’ biggest fear
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling
We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University
of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help
us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.
Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from
videos, using Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service.
These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing
software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.
Description of work
— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the
fingerspelling you see in each video.
— All work is done on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the
project are paid for each video they complete.
— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and
from anywhere.
How do you start?
1. Create an account as a worker on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk at:
2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project
3. Complete a short training
4. Begin annotating videos
Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The Jaguar F-Pace 2.0d, an expensive car, is
said to be the best for deaf drivers – for
one reason, it vibrates when something
goes wrong. Hearing people hate these vibrations
but it was hinted that deaf people are helped
by it.
Voters in Ohio have suggested that the state
constitution be revised – to remove the phrase
deaf and dumb” and replace it with an acceptable
wording.
How to teach hearing people to swear in sign
language? There is a youtube video that shows
how to swear in ASL.
A nurse in China made cartoon illustrations to help
deaf mothers during childbirth.
The Macau Deaf Association asked that the government
automatically provide interpreters at all public
events.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel
or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE DEAF NETWORK CAN HURT SOME CODAS
Many Codas, growing up, want to work in the Deaf
Community â€“ interpreters, teachers, social workers,
counselors, etc.
Most qualified Codas get jobs. But there are a few,
just a few, Codas that cannot find jobs in the Deaf
Community?
Why? Some of these Codas are hard to get along with.
And the word gets around â€“ and as a result, some of
them cannot find jobs.
It is very important to get along â€“ no matter if the
person is deaf or hearing.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SPREADING A RUMOR BY A HEARING PERSON
A hearing person wants to tell another hearing person
about a rumor. He comes to that person to spread the
rumor. His hands are in his pockets.
This same hearing person sees another hearing man
with a deaf man. That hearing person covers his mouth
with his hands to tell about that rumor.
Why is he doing that? Bad manners? Or he thinks
a deaf person is a nobody?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
2017 comes to end and a new year is starting.
Many of us set a resolution for the new year.
The most common resolution is losing those holiday pounds!
How about a resolution to improve the lives of individuals
who are DeafBlind?
Many things we have been seeing on Capitol Hill in DC
are very concerning.
Let’s bond together and advocate for the needs of individuals
who are DeafBlind.
Thanks for all you do! Wishing you the best of the New Year!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section