DeafDigest Gold – December 31, 2017

Year 2017 Top Monthly News

Old Fogey

Videophones used by Nudist Colony

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— legislators' biggest fear

— legislators’ biggest fear

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling

We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University

of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help

us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.

Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from

videos, using Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service.

These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing

software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.

Description of work

— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the

fingerspelling you see in each video.

— All work is done on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the

project are paid for each video they complete.

— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and

from anywhere.

How do you start?

1. Create an account as a worker on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk at:

2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project

3. Complete a short training

4. Begin annotating videos

Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at

Top stories about the deaf:

The Jaguar F-Pace 2.0d, an expensive car, is

said to be the best for deaf drivers – for

one reason, it vibrates when something

goes wrong. Hearing people hate these vibrations

but it was hinted that deaf people are helped

by it.

Voters in Ohio have suggested that the state

constitution be revised – to remove the phrase

deaf and dumb” and replace it with an acceptable

wording.

How to teach hearing people to swear in sign

language? There is a youtube video that shows

how to swear in ASL.

A nurse in China made cartoon illustrations to help

deaf mothers during childbirth.

The Macau Deaf Association asked that the government

automatically provide interpreters at all public

events.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE DEAF NETWORK CAN HURT SOME CODAS

Many Codas, growing up, want to work in the Deaf

Community â€“ interpreters, teachers, social workers,

counselors, etc.

Most qualified Codas get jobs. But there are a few,

just a few, Codas that cannot find jobs in the Deaf

Community?

Why? Some of these Codas are hard to get along with.

And the word gets around â€“ and as a result, some of

them cannot find jobs.

It is very important to get along â€“ no matter if the

person is deaf or hearing.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SPREADING A RUMOR BY A HEARING PERSON

A hearing person wants to tell another hearing person

about a rumor. He comes to that person to spread the

rumor. His hands are in his pockets.

This same hearing person sees another hearing man

with a deaf man. That hearing person covers his mouth

with his hands to tell about that rumor.

Why is he doing that? Bad manners? Or he thinks

a deaf person is a nobody?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

2017 comes to end and a new year is starting.

Many of us set a resolution for the new year.

The most common resolution is losing those holiday pounds!

How about a resolution to improve the lives of individuals

who are DeafBlind?

Many things we have been seeing on Capitol Hill in DC

are very concerning.

Let’s bond together and advocate for the needs of individuals

who are DeafBlind.

Thanks for all you do! Wishing you the best of the New Year!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

