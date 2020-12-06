DeafDigest Gold – December 6, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Half Deafness
http://deafdigest.com/comics/old-fogey-half-deafness/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/owning-three-businesses/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafnews/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/research-frustration/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/referee-laughing-hard/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
There was a story that AI (artificial intelligence)
could come up with an almost-perfect video of
“fake” interpreter signing to a deaf client. This
is not great because AI is not perfect and interpreters
are almost perfect!
………..
What is wrong with high-definition TVs? A story
said that there is so much information crammed
on our screens. As a result, captions get smaller
and the corner showing sign language interpreter
get smaller and smaller. This means a huge
magnifying glass in front of the TV set.
……….
Another name for see-through masks?
Smile Masks! This idea was being discussed
by a group of the disabled in Massachusetts.
…………….
A job coach, working with the deaf, said:
Their First Challenge: Getting A Meaningful Job
A meaningful job means a job that is not
considered menial and just an entry-level
and a dead-end with no future prospects.
………………
Do hotel chains welcome owners of Harley
motorcycles? One chain did – sponsoring
“We hear you” as a theme.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF HISTORY RESEARCH FRUSTRATION
For example – in Year 1900, a deaf writer
writes a Deaf Story, but information is not
complete and is little vague.
Year 2017, a Deaf History Researcher
finds that old 1900 story and is very
frustrated because of incomplete and
vague information.
Happens all the time in Deaf History
and Hearing History
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/research-frustration/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BASKETBALL REFEREE THAT LAUGHS HARD DURING TIME OUT
You are watching a basketball game at Gallaudet
University.
During a timeout, a hearing fan shouted something
at a hearing referee.
The hearing referee suddenly looked at the hearing
fan and laughed very hard.
Why did the hearing referee laugh very hard? We
will never know.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/referee-laughing-hard/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-