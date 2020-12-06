DeafDigest Gold – December 6, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

There was a story that AI (artificial intelligence)

could come up with an almost-perfect video of

“fake” interpreter signing to a deaf client. This

is not great because AI is not perfect and interpreters

are almost perfect!

What is wrong with high-definition TVs? A story

said that there is so much information crammed

on our screens. As a result, captions get smaller

and the corner showing sign language interpreter

get smaller and smaller. This means a huge

magnifying glass in front of the TV set.

Another name for see-through masks?

Smile Masks! This idea was being discussed

by a group of the disabled in Massachusetts.

A job coach, working with the deaf, said:

Their First Challenge: Getting A Meaningful Job

A meaningful job means a job that is not

considered menial and just an entry-level

and a dead-end with no future prospects.

Do hotel chains welcome owners of Harley

motorcycles? One chain did – sponsoring

“We hear you” as a theme.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF HISTORY RESEARCH FRUSTRATION

For example – in Year 1900, a deaf writer

writes a Deaf Story, but information is not

complete and is little vague.

Year 2017, a Deaf History Researcher

finds that old 1900 story and is very

frustrated because of incomplete and

vague information.

Happens all the time in Deaf History

and Hearing History

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/research-frustration/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BASKETBALL REFEREE THAT LAUGHS HARD DURING TIME OUT

You are watching a basketball game at Gallaudet

University.

During a timeout, a hearing fan shouted something

at a hearing referee.

The hearing referee suddenly looked at the hearing

fan and laughed very hard.

Why did the hearing referee laugh very hard? We

will never know.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/referee-laughing-hard/

