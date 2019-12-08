DeafDigest Gold – December 8, 2019
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
I hate PAM
http://deafdigest.com/comics/i
Top stories about the deaf:
An advocate that keeps track of ADA lawsuits said
that Amazon, Fox News, Burger King, Nike, CVS Pharmacy
and NBA (pro basketball) all have faced ADA lawsuit
threats!
Do newspapers print stories about the deaf?
Yes, but not enough, said a deaf leader.
In a newspaper interview young deaf physicist
Giordon Stark has a goal – to make physics
fun learning for the deaf. He is currently
a postdoctoral fellow at University of California
at Santa Cruz.
Parents of the deaf in Tulsa are worried that the
Tulsa Public Schools may close up its deaf
program in one building. The school board said
it would move to another building, but the
parents say it will not be the same.
Taking the train in London can be complicated
and difficult for tourists. For that reason
Arriva Rail is hosting workshops to help
employees communicate with the deaf passengers
that need directions to reach their destinations.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SOME HEARING PEOPLE DON’T KNOW THEIR GENES
A hearing woman was surprised to have two
deaf daughters. She had no deaf members in
her family or in her husband’s family for
about 2 or 3 generations.
She was still puzzled about it, and
decided to research her family tree. She
went to libraries, archives and spoke with
very distant members of the family tree.
Her research went back to about ten
generations. She then discovered she had
several deaf members way back in the past.
How many people want to do heavy
family history research? Some do, but many
don’t.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF FOSSIL
Earth has many, many fossils. Were any of the
fossils deaf?
There was one – a fossil of a bat that is
52 million years old.
Bats are deaf. So, possibly this is the oldest
Deaf Fossil that we know about!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
On a trip last summer, we stopped at a rest area to have lunch on a picnic
table.
I realized I forgot my white cane! We were already half way in our trip
to our destination!
It just happened the rest area had an outdoor potty that did not require
my white cane to guide me!
Upon arrival to our hotel, I searched the internet for a local retailer
that sold white canes.
I found a store and emailed them my inquiry for purchasing a white cane
for the blind.
They said they did have them!
When my wife was free from her workshop, we went there to get the cane for
my needs.
My wife needed her wire fixed to plug in her laptop, so I sat in the car
explored my new cane.
To my surprise, the color was grey! New canes for the blind now come in a
variety of colors!
They still have red color at the bottom of the cane and whole cane glows
in the dark!
Look at the bright side, the grey cane matches my grey hair!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable
