DeafDigest Gold – December 8, 2019

Old Fogey

I hate PAM

Top stories about the deaf:

An advocate that keeps track of ADA lawsuits said

that Amazon, Fox News, Burger King, Nike, CVS Pharmacy

and NBA (pro basketball) all have faced ADA lawsuit

threats!

Do newspapers print stories about the deaf?

Yes, but not enough, said a deaf leader.

In a newspaper interview young deaf physicist

Giordon Stark has a goal – to make physics

fun learning for the deaf. He is currently

a postdoctoral fellow at University of California

at Santa Cruz.

Parents of the deaf in Tulsa are worried that the

Tulsa Public Schools may close up its deaf

program in one building. The school board said

it would move to another building, but the

parents say it will not be the same.

Taking the train in London can be complicated

and difficult for tourists. For that reason

Arriva Rail is hosting workshops to help

employees communicate with the deaf passengers

that need directions to reach their destinations.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SOME HEARING PEOPLE DON’T KNOW THEIR GENES

A hearing woman was surprised to have two

deaf daughters. She had no deaf members in

her family or in her husband’s family for

about 2 or 3 generations.

She was still puzzled about it, and

decided to research her family tree. She

went to libraries, archives and spoke with

very distant members of the family tree.

Her research went back to about ten

generations. She then discovered she had

several deaf members way back in the past.

How many people want to do heavy

family history research? Some do, but many

don’t.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF FOSSIL

Earth has many, many fossils. Were any of the

fossils deaf?

There was one – a fossil of a bat that is

52 million years old.

Bats are deaf. So, possibly this is the oldest

Deaf Fossil that we know about!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

On a trip last summer, we stopped at a rest area to have lunch on a picnic

table.

I realized I forgot my white cane! We were already half way in our trip

to our destination!

It just happened the rest area had an outdoor potty that did not require

my white cane to guide me!

Upon arrival to our hotel, I searched the internet for a local retailer

that sold white canes.

I found a store and emailed them my inquiry for purchasing a white cane

for the blind.

They said they did have them!

When my wife was free from her workshop, we went there to get the cane for

my needs.

My wife needed her wire fixed to plug in her laptop, so I sat in the car

explored my new cane.

To my surprise, the color was grey! New canes for the blind now come in a

variety of colors!

They still have red color at the bottom of the cane and whole cane glows

in the dark!

Look at the bright side, the grey cane matches my grey hair!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

