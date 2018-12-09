DeafDigest Gold – December 9, 2018

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Thinking deafness is disease

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Hudson lane, a popular food court in Delhi (India)

was praised in a newspaper story for hiring many

deaf workers.

Gallaudet’s Tower Clock (the building, not the year book)

was written up in a local newspaper, praising it as a

historical landmark.

Microsoft will be adding captions and subtitles

to its PowerPoint and Skype apps.

A deaf man was not allowed a discount on a

hearing aid by one dealer – for one reason –

he did not own a cell phone!

A deaf owned brewery in Hyattssville, MD has

been written up in the Washington Post.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LATE DEAFNESS IN IRELAND

There was a newspaper story of some people in

Ireland suffering from late-deafness. They were

exposed to heavy noises for many years.

The newspaper said that some of them wait

15 years before finally seeing a doctor

or an audiologist about their late deafness.

Why 15 years? Good question.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees

or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

listening devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone

is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING PEOPLE DON’T REALIZE TTY MACHINES ARE OLD FASHIONED

We hate it when we use the video relay to speak to a bank or a

credit card company or a department store, and they tell us

we must use our TTY machine to communicate with them.

We try to explain to them that many deaf people have

stopped using the TTY because it is old fashioned.

And when they don’t believe us and continue to tell

us to use our TTY, we only get more frustrated.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Sending Holidays greeting cards to DeafBlind people is great.

They will appreciate the cards from many of you.

There are ways to make the greeting cards accessible.

For low vision, use dark thick sharpie marker and print large.

You can even use word.doc and make bold large font and insert

in the card.

For Braille users, you can contact your local agency for the Blind for

advice or possible printing one for you in Braille.

If you Google search Braille greeting cards you will find several

businesses print them.

You can also send greeting cards electronically. There are many ecards

available.

However not all ecards are accessible for Braille users.

We, DeafBlind people get greeting cards, but they can be hard to read,

you can volunteer and visit them and help them read the holidays cards!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted