DeafDigest Gold – February 11, 2018

Old Fogey
Smart Deafie
http://deafdigest.com/videos/jobdecision-2/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/matlinyoutube/
Top stories about the deaf:
The Mystic School for the Deaf in Connecticut closed
up for good in 1980, but the buildings are still
on the campus. The buildings management group is
now listening to proposals for future development.
Interpreting students cannot be assigned to interpret
for deaf clients in welfare cases. This was what the
deaf community demanded in Great Britain – qualified
interpreters, and their request was approved by the
government.
MidAmerica Alliance For Access, an agency in Kansas
that provides independent living skills for the deaf,
has closed up.
The National Theatre of the Deaf will be seeking
a new Executive Director. The current Executive Director
Betty Beekman is making February 16, 2018 her
last day on the job, ending a 35-year association
with the theatrical group.
The Kansas State Board of Education agreed to have two
different superintendents, one each for Kansas State
School for the Deaf and Kansas School for the Blind,
instead of one person overseeing both schools.
Deaf people that look for jobs have to make an
important decision. What is the important decision?
– to tell the employer that you are deaf
– don’t tell the employer that you are deaf
If you tell the employer that you are deaf,
the employer may either find an interpreter
for you or to use notebook and pen to communicate.
Or the employer may decide not to invite you
for the interview. This is the big risk.
Which is the best decision? You decide !
Marlee Matlin wanted “My Deaf Family” to be on
a reality TV show. All TV producers turned her down.
As a result, she is producing this show on Youtube.
Why did the TV producers turn it down?
The TV producers were afraid that hearing people
would not like captions and too much signing.
DeafDigest is surprised – because Marlee is a powerful
and well known person in Hollywood and many TV producers
listen to her. It is just that a deaf reality show
was very different from hearing reality shows, and
the TV producers were scared of it.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
DeafBlind Retreats or Camps are very popular in the DeafBlind community.
Every year we get email announcements of their dates on or around
February.
It is great to meet other DeafBlind at the retreats/camps and to support
each other.
One of the important needs for our retreats and camps are volunteers.
We need SSPs and interpreters who are willing to work for a week.
Most retreats and camps provide meals and lodging at no cost to
volunteers.
One helpful suggestion is to contact your college to get some credit
for gaining experience working with DeafBlind people.
I hope to see some of you there!
Thank you for all you do.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
