DeafDigest Gold – February 11, 2018

Old Fogey

Smart Deafie

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/jobdecision-2/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/matlinyoutube/

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

clock tower repairman

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/top-ranking-athlete/

Top stories about the deaf:

The Mystic School for the Deaf in Connecticut closed

up for good in 1980, but the buildings are still

on the campus. The buildings management group is

now listening to proposals for future development.

Interpreting students cannot be assigned to interpret

for deaf clients in welfare cases. This was what the

deaf community demanded in Great Britain – qualified

interpreters, and their request was approved by the

government.

MidAmerica Alliance For Access, an agency in Kansas

that provides independent living skills for the deaf,

has closed up.

The National Theatre of the Deaf will be seeking

a new Executive Director. The current Executive Director

Betty Beekman is making February 16, 2018 her

last day on the job, ending a 35-year association

with the theatrical group.

The Kansas State Board of Education agreed to have two

different superintendents, one each for Kansas State

School for the Deaf and Kansas School for the Blind,

instead of one person overseeing both schools.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LOOKING FOR A JOB – IMPORTANT DECISION

Deaf people that look for jobs have to make an

important decision. What is the important decision?

– to tell the employer that you are deaf

– don’t tell the employer that you are deaf

If you tell the employer that you are deaf,

the employer may either find an interpreter

for you or to use notebook and pen to communicate.

Or the employer may decide not to invite you

for the interview. This is the big risk.

Which is the best decision? You decide !

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/jobdecision-2/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MARLEE MATLIN IN “MY DEAF FAMILY”

Marlee Matlin wanted “My Deaf Family” to be on

a reality TV show. All TV producers turned her down.

As a result, she is producing this show on Youtube.

Why did the TV producers turn it down?

The TV producers were afraid that hearing people

would not like captions and too much signing.

DeafDigest is surprised – because Marlee is a powerful

and well known person in Hollywood and many TV producers

listen to her. It is just that a deaf reality show

was very different from hearing reality shows, and

the TV producers were scared of it.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/matlinyoutube/

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

DeafBlind Retreats or Camps are very popular in the DeafBlind community.

Every year we get email announcements of their dates on or around

February.

It is great to meet other DeafBlind at the retreats/camps and to support

each other.

One of the important needs for our retreats and camps are volunteers.

We need SSPs and interpreters who are willing to work for a week.

Most retreats and camps provide meals and lodging at no cost to

volunteers.

One helpful suggestion is to contact your college to get some credit

for gaining experience working with DeafBlind people.

I hope to see some of you there!

Thank you for all you do.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

