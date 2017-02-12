DeafDigest Gold – February 12, 2017
Hearing and Addicted to Deaf Community
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
A bill has been introduced in Illinois to
improve the way the Illinois Commission for the
Deaf and Hard of Hearing serve the deaf community.
Strife is going on at the Ontario School for the
Deaf at Belleville. Because of wage dispute, the
school security guards have been locked out of
their jobs. Deaf community isn’t too happy about it.
Annette Reichman, deaf superintendent of Arizona
Schools for the Deaf and Blind has been appointed
to serve on the board of the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing.
Deaf eyes in Great Britain? Researchers at
University of Sheffield said that British
Sign Language users demonstrate better
eye reaction time as opposed to non-BSL
users (non-signing deaf and hearing people.
Can we say the same for ASL users here in
USA?
Kentucky was mentioned in a story about people
with criminal records. Keep in mind, youthful
offenders still have criminal records “for life”
even when they have grown up, matured and have
become good citizens. Anyway it said that in
Kentucky, interpreters with criminal records
cannot get interpreting jobs.
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?
Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*
Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.
A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).
Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.
*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*
Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms
You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.
Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor
Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University
Monmouth, OR 97361
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BEST RESTAURANT OR WORST RESTAURANT
A deaf man and a hearing man both went to a popular
restaurant that served best food.
The deaf man loved the restaurant and wanted to
go there again.
The hearing man hated the restaurant, and refuses
to go there again.
Why? Too much noise! He told the deaf person
he is lucky he can’t hear!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF BUSINESS – YES OR NO
A Gallaudet professor, many years ago, encouraged
his students to go into business for themselves. Most of
his students were afraid to do that.
Anyway, one student wanted to start a business and
asked the Gallaudet professor for his advice.
The professor said – no, deaf people cannot own a
business.
Hypocrite?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
I love going out in nature including walking in the woods.
In the winter I go snowshoeing, since my street is bordered by a state park!
Having lived here for 30 years, I should know the area by memory!
When fresh new snow arrives, the trails get difficult to follow.
Now the big storm in several states may need your attention.
Do me a favor and check on DeafBlind friends to see if they need anything.
It is not easy to travel on snow and white canes do not help!
Thank you
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Samuel Forden is an incoming freshman with the
football team at St Cloud University
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Kevin Hall – golf
Kevin Hall, deaf since age 2, to play in PGA Tour’s Genesis Open
Kevin M. Hall will play in next week’s Genesis Open on a sponsor
exemption – but not just any sponsor exemption.
full story at:
http://golfweek.com/2017/02/08
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— longest continuing deaf pro athlete
http://deafdigestsports.com/de
DeafSports picture of the day
http://deafdigest.com/unusual-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section