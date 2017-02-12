DeafDigest Gold – February 12, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

Special notice:

Gallaudet football program opportunity

Football Offensive Coordinator/Program Coordinator

if interested, go to:

http://bit.ly/29NZroi

(the Gallaudet web link is very long, hence changing

it to a much shorter link)

and click on the position link you see on the page

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Hearing and Addicted to Deaf Community

http://deafdigest.com/comics/f ogey-hearing-and-addicted-to-d eaf-community/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-one-thirds/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/a nti-deaf-job-applicants/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-noisy-restaurant/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-go-into-business/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— interpreter cannot do something

http://deafdigest.com/collecti ons/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Low Payments with Affirm Financing

Big purchases are easy to manage using Affirm financing,

now available on the Harris Communications website.

Using Affirm, you can spread payments out to 3, 6 or 12

months with rates from 10-30% APR! Best of all,

it is easy to apply.

When you are checking out, click the Affirm button

under the Payment Information tab. Affirm will ask you

to provide 5 pieces of basic information. Once that

information is submitted, you will know instantly

if you are approved. Start using Affirm to help make

purchases easier to manage.

To find out more about using Affirm, go to:

bit.ly/HarrisCommDDG16

Contact us at:

mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/apprenti ce-becomes-deputy-chef/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-t eam/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/conta ct/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A bill has been introduced in Illinois to

improve the way the Illinois Commission for the

Deaf and Hard of Hearing serve the deaf community.

Strife is going on at the Ontario School for the

Deaf at Belleville. Because of wage dispute, the

school security guards have been locked out of

their jobs. Deaf community isn’t too happy about it.

Annette Reichman, deaf superintendent of Arizona

Schools for the Deaf and Blind has been appointed

to serve on the board of the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing.

Deaf eyes in Great Britain? Researchers at

University of Sheffield said that British

Sign Language users demonstrate better

eye reaction time as opposed to non-BSL

users (non-signing deaf and hearing people.

Can we say the same for ASL users here in

USA?

Kentucky was mentioned in a story about people

with criminal records. Keep in mind, youthful

offenders still have criminal records “for life”

even when they have grown up, matured and have

become good citizens. Anyway it said that in

Kentucky, interpreters with criminal records

cannot get interpreting jobs.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?

Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*

Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.

A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).

Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.

*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*

Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms -rehabilitation-mental-health- counseling/

You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.

Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor

Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University

Monmouth, OR 97361

thewd@wou.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt el.html . For more info about CapTel

or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BEST RESTAURANT OR WORST RESTAURANT

A deaf man and a hearing man both went to a popular

restaurant that served best food.

The deaf man loved the restaurant and wanted to

go there again.

The hearing man hated the restaurant, and refuses

to go there again.

Why? Too much noise! He told the deaf person

he is lucky he can’t hear!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-noisy-restaurant/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Center for Family Services

Recovery Network for

Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing Loss

Are you a member of the Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing loss

community in the state of New Jersey and experiencing problems

with drugs or alcohol?

The Recovery Network is here to help you get your life back

on track.

Phone/VideoPhone: 856.874.8230

TTY: 856.428.8373

Fax: 856.428.0949

mailto:rndhh@centerffs.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF BUSINESS – YES OR NO

A Gallaudet professor, many years ago, encouraged

his students to go into business for themselves. Most of

his students were afraid to do that.

Anyway, one student wanted to start a business and

asked the Gallaudet professor for his advice.

The professor said – no, deaf people cannot own a

business.

Hypocrite?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-go-into-business/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I love going out in nature including walking in the woods.

In the winter I go snowshoeing, since my street is bordered by a state park!

Having lived here for 30 years, I should know the area by memory!

When fresh new snow arrives, the trails get difficult to follow.

Now the big storm in several states may need your attention.

Do me a favor and check on DeafBlind friends to see if they need anything.

It is not easy to travel on snow and white canes do not help!

Thank you

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Samuel Forden is an incoming freshman with the

football team at St Cloud University

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Kevin Hall – golf

Kevin Hall, deaf since age 2, to play in PGA Tour’s Genesis Open

Kevin M. Hall will play in next week’s Genesis Open on a sponsor

exemption – but not just any sponsor exemption.

full story at:

http://golfweek.com/2017/02/08 /pga-tour-genesis-open-kevin- hall/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— longest continuing deaf pro athlete

http://deafdigestsports.com/de af-sports-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports picture of the day

http://deafdigest.com/unusual- baseball-card/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section