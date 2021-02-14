DeafDigest Gold – February 14, 2021
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Top stories about the deaf:
A TV historian said, in an interview, that
he remembers very well the deaf actress
(Linda Bove) that played as Allison
in the 1980 episode of Happy Days. Reason
was that the Fonz chose to learn signs
to try to communicate with her rather
than to urge her how to speak. The
irony is that she dumped the Fonz in
favor of another hearing person who
already learned ASL for her.
There is a twist in the Nike lawsuit
settlement by a deaf litigant. As part
of the settlement, Nike is paying the
ligitant an amount of money as service
award because of nearly 20 hours she spent
in preparing the lawsuit.
When Wawa ASL-sang the national anthem
at the Super Bowl, he had one fear – that
the audience would sleep on him. Instead,
he won praises for his rendition!
A newspaper said:
Court reporting might be the best job you’ve never
considered
This was in reference to recruiting interested
candidates for the captioning field.
Spain has approved see-through face masks
to accommodate the deaf.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DISABILITY STUDIES VERSUS DEAF STUDIES
Disability Studies is a becoming a popular choice of
major at more and more colleges.
It will be interesting to observe the trend of
Deaf Studies with Disability Studies at these colleges.
Will Deaf Studies be absorbed as part of Disability
Studies? Or would both Studies co-exist as two
separate majors?
This would be interesting to see how things play out
within the next five years.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
VERY DEAF PERSON IN DEAF WORLD OR IN HEARING WORLD
There are many “very deaf” people that function
in Deaf World. There are also many “very deaf”
people that function in the hearing world.
Why? Many reasons such as marrying a hearing
spouse, living in a small town, rejecting Deaf
Culture, parental choice in placing deaf with
hearing people, etc, etc.
There is also another possible reason. Some
oral schools for the deaf would transfer some
very deaf, but very functioning, deaf child
to hearing schools. They feel these deaf children
are better off in the hearing world.
Were these oral schools right? Hard to tell.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafplacement/
