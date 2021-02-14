DeafDigest Gold – February 14, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Old Fogey

Very happy deafies

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/disability-studies-or-deaf-studies/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafplacement/

Top stories about the deaf:

A TV historian said, in an interview, that

he remembers very well the deaf actress

(Linda Bove) that played as Allison

in the 1980 episode of Happy Days. Reason

was that the Fonz chose to learn signs

to try to communicate with her rather

than to urge her how to speak. The

irony is that she dumped the Fonz in

favor of another hearing person who

already learned ASL for her.

There is a twist in the Nike lawsuit

settlement by a deaf litigant. As part

of the settlement, Nike is paying the

ligitant an amount of money as service

award because of nearly 20 hours she spent

in preparing the lawsuit.

When Wawa ASL-sang the national anthem

at the Super Bowl, he had one fear – that

the audience would sleep on him. Instead,

he won praises for his rendition!

A newspaper said:

Court reporting might be the best job you’ve never

considered

This was in reference to recruiting interested

candidates for the captioning field.

Spain has approved see-through face masks

to accommodate the deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DISABILITY STUDIES VERSUS DEAF STUDIES

Disability Studies is a becoming a popular choice of

major at more and more colleges.

It will be interesting to observe the trend of

Deaf Studies with Disability Studies at these colleges.

Will Deaf Studies be absorbed as part of Disability

Studies? Or would both Studies co-exist as two

separate majors?

This would be interesting to see how things play out

within the next five years.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

VERY DEAF PERSON IN DEAF WORLD OR IN HEARING WORLD

There are many “very deaf” people that function

in Deaf World. There are also many “very deaf”

people that function in the hearing world.

Why? Many reasons such as marrying a hearing

spouse, living in a small town, rejecting Deaf

Culture, parental choice in placing deaf with

hearing people, etc, etc.

There is also another possible reason. Some

oral schools for the deaf would transfer some

very deaf, but very functioning, deaf child

to hearing schools. They feel these deaf children

are better off in the hearing world.

Were these oral schools right? Hard to tell.

