DeafDigest Gold – February 16, 2020

Old Fogey

Thinking Communication Is Great

Top stories about the deaf:

Babylon, a town on Long Island in New York,

has installed a relay service in a government

building, for the benefit of its deaf

residents.

Michigan SD finally hired a new principal after

a long process. The new principal is Rex Vernon.

The past principal just up and quit last year.

Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital

both have said they have found a way to treat

deafness that is hereditary.

The Oscar voters have been praised for voting for

Parasite as the first subtitled film to win the

big honor.

It was learned that Lavrentiy Beria, the second most

powerful person in Russia, serving under Joseph Stalin,

had a daughter, Anna, who was deaf. Details of her

life, unfortunately, was murky.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LONG TIME AGO DEAF BOXER HELPED CREATE 10-COUNT RULE

Deaf Burke was a famous early 19th century boxer. Before one

big match, the referee was worried about Burke not able to

hear the shouted 10-count rule. If a boxer is knocked to the

floor, he must get up before the end of the 10-count rule or

he is knocked out. Instead, the referee used his arms to show

Burke each count. This is the rule that boxing uses today –

thanks to deaf Burke!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

OUR STUBBORN DEAF HANDYMEN

We have many deaf people that are great handymen.

They can build anything – often better than hearing

handymen.

There is one problem – communications. When these

deaf handymen have a problem during their projects,

they often do not go back to the hardware store to

get advice. It is because they are afraid to try

to communicate – and there may be misunderstandings.

As a result, some of them work 3-4 months on a

project that can be finished in one Saturday morning!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Extremely cold up here in Vermont and in the northern part of the USA.

The temperature was deeply below zero!

Of course we DeafBlind folks don’t drive and need to go out.

Some helpful tips in keeping you warm when going out.

Dress in layers, that will help very much in this cold weather.

Since we need to use our hands to touch and hold our white canes, most

gloves don’t do the trick!

I use silk like glove liners as a base layer then winter gloves, it really

helps.

So bundle up and enjoy the cold outings!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

