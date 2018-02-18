DeafDigest Gold – February 18, 2018
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on sub/unsub and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Cut in Deaf Services
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/matlinyoutube/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
decision by deaf dog walker
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/nfl-player-on-a-card/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The House of Representatives will be voting on
ADA Education and Reform Act of 2017. Already
the deaf community leaders are scared, unsure
of the direction of the vote.
University of Arizona is planning to add a new
program in Education of the Deaf.
A representative of Deaf Zimbabwe Trust told
the parliamentary group that many medical
facilities have no interpreters to communicate
with deaf patients. As a result, the deaf have
no access to medicine that would make them feel better.
The India Lahore High Court ordered the
Chief Traffic Officer to give a deaf person
his driving license, after originally denying
him this privilege because of deafness.
Deaf activists in Brazil are saying that
deaf people need TV interpreters not
TV captions – because many deaf people
do not understand these captions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SOME BANKS ARE AFRAID OF THE DEAF
This is a true story; a deaf person went to a bank
and gave the teller a note.
The teller got scared and pressed the “bank robbery”
button to alert the police.
The police came to the bank, looking for the bank
robber. The teller pointed to the deaf person.
It was realized that the deaf person was not a
bank robber but wanted to ask the teller a question
about a banking matter.
Many bank robbers pass notes to the tellers
demanding money. Not that deaf person!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SPEECH WITHOUT A PRINTED COPY
In 1966, there was a surprise visitor that came to
the Gallaudet University graduation ceremony.
The surprise visitor was president Lyndon B.
Johnson. No one knew about the visit – not even
the Gallaudet president or the White House.
Johnson arrived at the graduation and immediately
went on the stage to give a speech. After the speech
he left Gallaudet.
Where is the printed copy of his speech? The
Johnson Library archives does not have it. The
Gallaudet archives does not have it.
A big mystery!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I have been going to the gym for a month now with my SSP
I explored each machine to figure out which machines I wanted to use on a
regular basis.
One of the machine called an elliptical promised it would help your thighs
get “hard”!
With your feet you slide back and forth and the handles to go back and
forth.
Now since I cannot see the information or button to set it harder for me to
work out.
The SSP had to put her head in front of me to adjust the settings of the
machine.
When I tested, the handle bar hit her head a couple of times!
Now, she will need a helmet to workout with me!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section