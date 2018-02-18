DeafDigest Gold – February 18, 2018

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on sub/unsub and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Cut in Deaf Services

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:



http://deafdigest.com/videos/matlinyoutube/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

decision by deaf dog walker

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/nfl-player-on-a-card/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The House of Representatives will be voting on

ADA Education and Reform Act of 2017. Already

the deaf community leaders are scared, unsure

of the direction of the vote.

University of Arizona is planning to add a new

program in Education of the Deaf.

A representative of Deaf Zimbabwe Trust told

the parliamentary group that many medical

facilities have no interpreters to communicate

with deaf patients. As a result, the deaf have

no access to medicine that would make them feel better.

The India Lahore High Court ordered the

Chief Traffic Officer to give a deaf person

his driving license, after originally denying

him this privilege because of deafness.

Deaf activists in Brazil are saying that

deaf people need TV interpreters not

TV captions – because many deaf people

do not understand these captions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SOME BANKS ARE AFRAID OF THE DEAF

This is a true story; a deaf person went to a bank

and gave the teller a note.

The teller got scared and pressed the “bank robbery”

button to alert the police.

The police came to the bank, looking for the bank

robber. The teller pointed to the deaf person.

It was realized that the deaf person was not a

bank robber but wanted to ask the teller a question

about a banking matter.

Many bank robbers pass notes to the tellers

demanding money. Not that deaf person!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SPEECH WITHOUT A PRINTED COPY

In 1966, there was a surprise visitor that came to

the Gallaudet University graduation ceremony.

The surprise visitor was president Lyndon B.

Johnson. No one knew about the visit – not even

the Gallaudet president or the White House.

Johnson arrived at the graduation and immediately

went on the stage to give a speech. After the speech

he left Gallaudet.

Where is the printed copy of his speech? The

Johnson Library archives does not have it. The

Gallaudet archives does not have it.

A big mystery!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I have been going to the gym for a month now with my SSP

I explored each machine to figure out which machines I wanted to use on a

regular basis.

One of the machine called an elliptical promised it would help your thighs

get “hard”!

With your feet you slide back and forth and the handles to go back and

forth.

Now since I cannot see the information or button to set it harder for me to

work out.

The SSP had to put her head in front of me to adjust the settings of the

machine.

When I tested, the handle bar hit her head a couple of times!

Now, she will need a helmet to workout with me!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section