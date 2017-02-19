DeafDigest Gold – February 19, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

The Caribbean Community center, located in

Guyana, has been established with the purpose

of helping deaf children with their needs.

In one of the deaf e-publications this week, there

was an announcement that deaf actors would hate.

The announcement asked for:

Unpaid casting call for deaf actor

Deaf actors need to get paid for their acting

roles.

Albert Walla, a deaf activist, has been credited

for pushing the Twin Cities theatrical plays

more accessible to the deaf. He was written

up in a newspaper story.

Vermont legislators have been urged to set up

a single point of contact in the state to serve

the deaf community.

Philosopher Ernest Agyemang Yeboah made a comment

which was very-deaf related even though he didn’t

have deafness in mind. He said:

A world without radio is a deaf world. A world without television is a blind world. A world without telephone is a dumb world. A world without communication is

indeed a disabled world

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?

Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*

Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.

A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).

Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.

*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*

Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms -rehabilitation-mental-health- counseling/

You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.

Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor

Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University

Monmouth, OR 97361

thewd@wou.edu

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SUFFERING FROM HEARING LOSS

Suffering means people that feel hurt from

pain.

A newspaper headline said a person was

suffering from hearing loss.

Is hearing loss same as deaf person

suffering from deafness- hurting pain?

This is why some headlines make no

sense!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/s uffering-deafness/

Survey: Have You ever been arrested or taken to prison?

Survey conducted by Dr. Gabe Lomas, Western Connecticut

State University.

Do click on:

http://deafdigest.com/survey-h ave-you-ever-been-arrested-or- taken-to-prison/

also click to see the video at:

http://bit.ly/dhhcrimjust

Walmart gift cards given to survey participants

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SIGNING TO YOURSELF

Many hearing people talk to themselves?

There are some deaf people that sign to themselves.

It is embarrassing when hearing people look at

you, thinking you are crazy!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/t alking-to-self/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I got an email, true story about an individual who is DeafBlind.

She was home alone and was on a TTY call.

She was alerted by a doorbell and was not expecting anyone.

She opened the door and someone started coming into her house.

She pushed the person back out and shut the door and locked it. She went

back to her TTY call.

The doorbell kept on alerting her repeatedly, she went and opened the door

again.

The lady grabbed her hand and placed it on her chest and she felt a police

badge!

The DeafBlind individual got out paper and a marker to communicate.

Somehow the police got a 911 call from her address when nothing was wrong.

A helpful tip:

If you are alone and not expecting anyone, open your door with your chain

lock still attached.

Put your hand out for people to print letters on your palm. If no print on

palm, shut the door quickly.

Call your preferred contact or your neighbor.

Hey-good thing she didn’t get arrested for pushing the officer out her door!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Adelphi – Allison Schneider, JR, women’s lacrosse

her profile is at:

http://www.aupanthers.com/rost er.aspx?rp_id=6567&path=wlax

she is deaf even though profile does not mention it

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Kevin Hall, the Genesis Open Charlie Sifford exemption player, ran off three birdies on an eight-hole stretch during the second round but it wasn’t enough to make the cut. Hall, a 34-year-old deaf player and former Big Ten champion from Ohio State, finished at 9-over 151.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— Texas’ deaf defectives

http://deafdigestsports.com/de af-sports-collections/

DeafSports picture of the day

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-pla yer-at-university-of-kentucky/

