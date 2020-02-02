DeafDigest Gold – February 2, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Don’t eat deaf people

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

New Zealand is hosting a sign language conference

of 25 delegates from Asia and the Pacific. Goal

is to have sign languages legally recognized

in their own nations.

There was a humorous article about twists that

foreign language offers – in that people that

who do not understand such foreign languages

may be innocently subject to insults without

knowing what these were all about. It briefly

mentions not knowing sign language, being

subjected to these signed insults!

An opera is being set up for the deaf in

Calgary, Canada. One of the leading

performers is Dawn Birley, herself a past

Gallaudet athletic legend (Sweet 16

basketball team, an almost-Canadian hearing

Olympian).

Mental health services for the deaf in Minnesota

will continue, but under a different arrangement –

joining up with another mental health group.

Some deaf people are not too happy about it.

A newspaper editorial in Malaysia said the nation

is not business-friendly. This meant that efforts

to establish new businesses must go through a lot

of paperwork, these red-tape issues. This editorial

praised one deaf-owned business – a bakery, that

overcame red tape and finally opened up its shop.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF TAXI DRIVER

Could a deaf person drive a taxi cab? DeafDigest, some years

back, brought it up, and one subscriber, who requested

anonymity, said he drove taxi cabs for a short while before

giving it up.

DeafDigest editor was reading a book – and there was a

story of a deaf taxi driver in Mexico. In fact, he owned his

own taxi cab.

One obvious question is – how does he communicate with his

passengers that needed to be driven to their destinations?

Very simple – he would hand over the pad and pen and

ask them to write down their destinations. Not a problem

in almost all of the cases, he said.

note:

this video is obsolete, but it is good to know what

went on in the past with few deaf taxi cab drivers.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MANY HARD OF HEARING PEOPLE ARE EMBARRASSED ABOUT ONE THING

Many hard of hearing people are embarrassed about one thing.

They go to a play or an event or a meeting and they want to sit

in the front row so that they can use hearing aids to hear

everything.

But they are too embarrassed to ask the hosts to save a front

seat for them!

The deaf are different. They sit in the front row to watch

our interpreters.

It is different with hard of hearing people!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I have been reading horrific stories by people with disabilities in their

communities.

People are getting more angry than I have ever seen in my life time.

One story I read took place in Canada.

A DeafBlind man got out of work in the evening.

He got on the bus and near his stop, he got up and felt his way to the

front with his white cane.

His cane bumped a person’s shoe in front of him. When the bus stopped,

they got off the bus.

The DeafBlind man was confused and discovered the person in front of him

had lifted his white cane and broke it in half.

He needed to bend down tenuously find his way home.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-