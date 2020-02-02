DeafDigest Gold – February 2, 2020
Don't eat deaf people
Top stories about the deaf:
New Zealand is hosting a sign language conference
of 25 delegates from Asia and the Pacific. Goal
is to have sign languages legally recognized
in their own nations.
There was a humorous article about twists that
foreign language offers – in that people that
who do not understand such foreign languages
may be innocently subject to insults without
knowing what these were all about. It briefly
mentions not knowing sign language, being
subjected to these signed insults!
An opera is being set up for the deaf in
Calgary, Canada. One of the leading
performers is Dawn Birley, herself a past
Gallaudet athletic legend (Sweet 16
basketball team, an almost-Canadian hearing
Olympian).
Mental health services for the deaf in Minnesota
will continue, but under a different arrangement –
joining up with another mental health group.
Some deaf people are not too happy about it.
A newspaper editorial in Malaysia said the nation
is not business-friendly. This meant that efforts
to establish new businesses must go through a lot
of paperwork, these red-tape issues. This editorial
praised one deaf-owned business – a bakery, that
overcame red tape and finally opened up its shop.
A DEAF TAXI DRIVER
A DEAF TAXI DRIVER
Could a deaf person drive a taxi cab? DeafDigest, some years
back, brought it up, and one subscriber, who requested
anonymity, said he drove taxi cabs for a short while before
giving it up.
DeafDigest editor was reading a book – and there was a
story of a deaf taxi driver in Mexico. In fact, he owned his
own taxi cab.
One obvious question is – how does he communicate with his
passengers that needed to be driven to their destinations?
Very simple – he would hand over the pad and pen and
ask them to write down their destinations. Not a problem
in almost all of the cases, he said.
note:
this video is obsolete, but it is good to know what
went on in the past with few deaf taxi cab drivers.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MANY HARD OF HEARING PEOPLE ARE EMBARRASSED ABOUT ONE THING
Many hard of hearing people are embarrassed about one thing.
They go to a play or an event or a meeting and they want to sit
in the front row so that they can use hearing aids to hear
everything.
But they are too embarrassed to ask the hosts to save a front
seat for them!
The deaf are different. They sit in the front row to watch
our interpreters.
It is different with hard of hearing people!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I have been reading horrific stories by people with disabilities in their
communities.
People are getting more angry than I have ever seen in my life time.
One story I read took place in Canada.
A DeafBlind man got out of work in the evening.
He got on the bus and near his stop, he got up and felt his way to the
front with his white cane.
His cane bumped a person’s shoe in front of him. When the bus stopped,
they got off the bus.
The DeafBlind man was confused and discovered the person in front of him
had lifted his white cane and broke it in half.
He needed to bend down tenuously find his way home.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
