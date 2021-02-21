DeafDigest Gold – February 21, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Old Fogey

Law banning discrimination between deaf people

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-law-banning-discrimination-between-deaf-people/

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/3d-and-deaf/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/mediation/

Top stories about the deaf:

Employers are avoiding the application

box asking if the applicant is deaf

or disabled. Not in USA, but it was a

big newspaper story in Australia.

Abigail Heringer, the popular deaf contestant

on The Bachelor, did not make the cut,

much to the disappointment of her fans.

British astronaut Tim Peake, who works with

the European Space Agency, said that those

wanting to become astronauts must have

hearing loss of 25 dB or less. In his

viewpoint – deaf astronauts? No!

A sad situation in the hospital. Interpreter

was not available in Yorkshire, England –

and so, the Coda daughter had to tell her deaf

father that he was dying! The deaf wife

was there to see it all.

Not all European truck drivers know English

(outside of Great Britain). For that reason

there is “Brexit Sign Language” used by

British military troops to communicate

with these truck drivers when they cross

the border both ways.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

3D AND DEAF

3D is hot right now. People think 3D

can build anything.

Can it build a CI? Not too sure because

CI must be hand-implanted by a surgeon.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/3d-and-deaf/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DISAGREEMENT WITH A SCHOOL DISTRICT

Many parents of deaf children have disagreements

with the school district.

An example would be that the parents want to send the

deaf child to a residential school but the district

wants the deaf child to go to a mainstreamed program.

If you live in Virginia, you may be lucky. The

state Department of Education has mediation services.

The parent and the district can go to mediation

and hopefully solve this disagreement issue.

Does your home state have it? Maybe you may need

to find out.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/mediation/

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

