DeafDigest Gold – February 21, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Employers are avoiding the application
box asking if the applicant is deaf
or disabled. Not in USA, but it was a
big newspaper story in Australia.
………..
Abigail Heringer, the popular deaf contestant
on The Bachelor, did not make the cut,
much to the disappointment of her fans.
……….
British astronaut Tim Peake, who works with
the European Space Agency, said that those
wanting to become astronauts must have
hearing loss of 25 dB or less. In his
viewpoint – deaf astronauts? No!
…………….
A sad situation in the hospital. Interpreter
was not available in Yorkshire, England –
and so, the Coda daughter had to tell her deaf
father that he was dying! The deaf wife
was there to see it all.
………………
Not all European truck drivers know English
(outside of Great Britain). For that reason
there is “Brexit Sign Language” used by
British military troops to communicate
with these truck drivers when they cross
the border both ways.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
3D AND DEAF
3D is hot right now. People think 3D
can build anything.
Can it build a CI? Not too sure because
CI must be hand-implanted by a surgeon.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/3d-and-deaf/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DISAGREEMENT WITH A SCHOOL DISTRICT
Many parents of deaf children have disagreements
with the school district.
An example would be that the parents want to send the
deaf child to a residential school but the district
wants the deaf child to go to a mainstreamed program.
If you live in Virginia, you may be lucky. The
state Department of Education has mediation services.
The parent and the district can go to mediation
and hopefully solve this disagreement issue.
Does your home state have it? Maybe you may need
to find out.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/mediation/
