DeafDigest Gold – February 23, 2020
Old Fogey
No interpreters
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Top stories about the deaf:
A tech web site said that deaf children can immediately
become hearing successes, thanks to CI. Is this web site
saying we have no CI failures among these deaf children?
What Is the Hardest Language in the World to Lipread?
This was a story that was written up, very long stuff
reading, though. Some said it is the Jul’hoan language
spoken in parts of Namibia and Botswana – no lip movements
at all.
Rosatoro Restaurant, a Peruvian restaurant in Astoria, NY
has a goal – to make all deaf patrons feel welcome with
staffers that use sign language with them.
No books for deaf children? This is what Stephanie Nishek-Marrufo,
not deaf and a North Dakota mother of her deaf child, said.
As a result she went out and wrote her own book about
the deaf! It is titled – All the Ways I Hear You.
A newspaper story said there is a fear that sign languages
of the Philippines, Thailand, Costa Rica and Vietnam
may disappear in due time because of attitude and
cultural changes.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF BANKER COULDN’T HELP THE DEAF
We have a deaf man who owns a few small banks
in the Midwest. He is oral and knows no ASL.
He wants to help the deaf with their banking
needs. But he couldn’t. Why?
Because his board of directors showed no
interest in helping the deaf!
It is sad.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DO DEAF PEOPLE VOLUNTEER IN SMALL TOWNS?
There was a newspaper article about a small town needing
volunteers to advise on the town’s zoning laws (residential,
industrial, mixed-use, public parks, etc).
What if a deaf person volunteers and no other hearing person
volunteers?
Will the small town pay for interpreters? Many small towns
have tight budgets!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Here is Guest writer Rona writing…
“Insomnia”
Everyone who gets older yet wiser, would likely have “insomnia” at nighttime.
Insomnia means almost a total lack of sleeping successfully throughout the
night.
It is rather disruptive, robbing one from a healthful, restful sleep. Also
called a Sleeping disorder for older folks; this disorder affects anyone
sighted, hearing, deaf, disabled or blind.
After a night of sleep deprivation, our body feels like we’ve just wrapped up a
long international flight with it’s associated ‘jet lag’ symptoms only to
realize it’s caused by insomnia!
After waking up, we’re pushing our wobbly, and weary bodies in the morning,
trying to stay awake, resuming our normal daily routines.
During the middle of the night, you find yourself ‘suddenly’ awake in bed,
fretting frantically over the fact one cannot return back to a sound sleep.
What should you do?
With your mind racing, thinking to yourself, maybe just give up trying to sleep,
let’s try to burn the midnight oil.
Options:
* Walk around?
* Tiptoe to open the refrigerator to search for
something to eat?
* Read a book?
* Watch TV?
* Working on papers / bills / writing letters;? * Taking sleeping
prescriptions?
* Call a friend/family members via any communication devices?
***WARNING*** If living with someone (hearing), DO refrain from doing house
domestic chores like laundering / cleaning / vacuuming, or loud talking….
Otherwise the aforementioned activities are “perfectly OK” while living alone.
Consider this: Honestly ask yourself if you’ve tried any of the activities
listed above, was it successful in helping you fall back to sleep afterwards?
A BIG surprise, I discovered by accident this unique activity by experience.
Of course, out of love and deep respect for my loving husband while sleeping,
I chose NOT to use any of the list above.
Just STAY in bed, and enjoy reading Braille books in the dark!
It’s the “PERFECT remedy” to nurture you. Experiment and see if it works for
you!
For those weary INSOMNIAC’S, especially for Braille Readers, this is ‘your
thing’. It’s an ABSOLUTELY fun trick to try!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
