DeafDigest Gold – February 23, 2020

A tech web site said that deaf children can immediately

become hearing successes, thanks to CI. Is this web site

saying we have no CI failures among these deaf children?

What Is the Hardest Language in the World to Lipread?

This was a story that was written up, very long stuff

reading, though. Some said it is the Jul’hoan language

spoken in parts of Namibia and Botswana – no lip movements

at all.

Rosatoro Restaurant, a Peruvian restaurant in Astoria, NY

has a goal – to make all deaf patrons feel welcome with

staffers that use sign language with them.

No books for deaf children? This is what Stephanie Nishek-Marrufo,

not deaf and a North Dakota mother of her deaf child, said.

As a result she went out and wrote her own book about

the deaf! It is titled – All the Ways I Hear You.

A newspaper story said there is a fear that sign languages

of the Philippines, Thailand, Costa Rica and Vietnam

may disappear in due time because of attitude and

cultural changes.

A DEAF BANKER COULDN'T HELP THE DEAF

A DEAF BANKER COULDN’T HELP THE DEAF

We have a deaf man who owns a few small banks

in the Midwest. He is oral and knows no ASL.

He wants to help the deaf with their banking

needs. But he couldn’t. Why?

Because his board of directors showed no

interest in helping the deaf!

It is sad.

DO DEAF PEOPLE VOLUNTEER IN SMALL TOWNS?

DO DEAF PEOPLE VOLUNTEER IN SMALL TOWNS?

There was a newspaper article about a small town needing

volunteers to advise on the town’s zoning laws (residential,

industrial, mixed-use, public parks, etc).

What if a deaf person volunteers and no other hearing person

volunteers?

Will the small town pay for interpreters? Many small towns

have tight budgets!



Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Here is Guest writer Rona writing…

“Insomnia”

Everyone who gets older yet wiser, would likely have “insomnia” at nighttime.

Insomnia means almost a total lack of sleeping successfully throughout the

night.

It is rather disruptive, robbing one from a healthful, restful sleep. Also

called a Sleeping disorder for older folks; this disorder affects anyone

sighted, hearing, deaf, disabled or blind.

After a night of sleep deprivation, our body feels like we’ve just wrapped up a

long international flight with it’s associated ‘jet lag’ symptoms only to

realize it’s caused by insomnia!

After waking up, we’re pushing our wobbly, and weary bodies in the morning,

trying to stay awake, resuming our normal daily routines.

During the middle of the night, you find yourself ‘suddenly’ awake in bed,

fretting frantically over the fact one cannot return back to a sound sleep.

What should you do?

With your mind racing, thinking to yourself, maybe just give up trying to sleep,

let’s try to burn the midnight oil.

Options:

* Walk around?

* Tiptoe to open the refrigerator to search for

something to eat?

* Read a book?

* Watch TV?

* Working on papers / bills / writing letters;? * Taking sleeping

prescriptions?

* Call a friend/family members via any communication devices?

***WARNING*** If living with someone (hearing), DO refrain from doing house

domestic chores like laundering / cleaning / vacuuming, or loud talking….

Otherwise the aforementioned activities are “perfectly OK” while living alone.

Consider this: Honestly ask yourself if you’ve tried any of the activities

listed above, was it successful in helping you fall back to sleep afterwards?

A BIG surprise, I discovered by accident this unique activity by experience.

Of course, out of love and deep respect for my loving husband while sleeping,

I chose NOT to use any of the list above.

Just STAY in bed, and enjoy reading Braille books in the dark!

It’s the “PERFECT remedy” to nurture you. Experiment and see if it works for

you!

For those weary INSOMNIAC’S, especially for Braille Readers, this is ‘your

thing’. It’s an ABSOLUTELY fun trick to try!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

