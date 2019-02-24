DeafDigest Gold – February 24, 2019
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Old Fogey
Relay calls from Nigeria
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Top stories about the deaf:
Do computers understand sign language accents
and dialects? This was the issue brought up
by technology writers.
Stephanie Grover, who is deaf, will climb 56
floors in a Denver building, to help raise
funds to fight cancer, honoring her father
who passed away.
Just about everyone knows sign language in
Bengkala, a tiny village in Indonesia.
This town was featured in a BBC News program.
A deaf 10-month child is part of a study
that Ontario physicians are trying to learn
more about the deaf.
A deaf student ran away from a deaf school
in California. To locate him, the police
used a drone and it helped.
H3 Network Media Alliance Broadcasting in Sign Language
120 Eglinton Ave, East, Suite 500
Toronto, ON M4P 1E2
Canada www.H3world.tv
MEDIA CREW OPENINGS – DEAFLYMPICS, Dec 2019
Deaflympics Winter Games Valtellina & Valchiavenna, Italy 12-21 December
2019
H3 World TV is seeking people to serve on its upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV
news coverage of Deaflympics Winter Games.
We are seeking writers, signers, and TV media/production people with passion
and experience in media, writing, social media, and knowledge of deaf sports
for pre/during/post production of international daily TV bulletins:
— Producer – Coordinate, manage and support all members of production
team, direct all SportsDeaf special coverage of Deaflympics, manage
equipment, and ownership of captioning process.
— Signer/Writer – Research, compile, interview, write, report and present
news stories in front of video camera and captioning transcripts. Must be
experienced in International Sign.
— Signer/Publicist – Research, compile, interview, write, report and
presents news stories in front of video camera, and coordinate all
advance, on-site and post-event social media activities. Must be
experienced in International Sign.
— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, captioning, art director
and file uploading.
— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, animation and technical
support
— Writer/Production Assistant – research, compile, write stories and merge
caption transcripts and photography.
We consider candidates from anywhere in the world. English knowledge for
email communication is preferred.
Timetable Project is done in two phases: 1) Intensive pre-production work
begins immediately and continues until end of event, and 2) travel to work
in Italy in December 2019. All crew members report to Producer and must
meet deadlines. Completion of all pre-production work assigned by Producer
during Phase 1 is requirement to Phase 2.
All positions pay stipends in CAD currency, internships or meet specific
academic or community service requirements. For all crew members in Phase
2, we cover costs of travel to Italy, on-site transportation between
venues, shared accommodations and per diems.
Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. Submit application
online at http://h3world.tv/opportunities
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF TAXI DRIVER
Could a deaf person drive a taxi cab? DeafDigest, some years
back, brought it up, and one subscriber, who requested
anonymity, said he drove taxi cabs for a short while before
giving it up.
DeafDigest editor was reading a book – and there was a
story of a deaf taxi driver in Mexico. In fact, he owned his
own taxi cab.
One obvious question is – how does he communicate with his
passengers that needed to be driven to their destinations?
Very simple – he would hand over the pad and pen and
ask them to write down their destinations. Not a problem
in almost all of the cases, he said.
note:
this video is obsolete, but it is good to know what
went on in the past with few deaf taxi cab drivers.
THE ANGRY FACE?
Deaf people always look at hearing people’s
faces for their expressions.
Are they happy? Are they sad? Are they
angry? Etc.
If a hearing person’s face shows anger, then
deaf person must decide why he is angry.
Is he angry about dealing with a deaf person
or is he always angry at everybody?
If he is always angry at everybody, then
deafness has nothing to do with it. But if he is
angry at the deaf person, then it is an issue.
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Bright sunshine outdoors requires me to have good sunglasses
with side shields.
In the winter, the sun brightens up the snow covered outdoors
even more, when
I am outside for long periods of time for activities like
shoveling snow, snowshoeing etc.
Coming indoor the whole place is so dark for long periods of time!
My family gets confused when I see nothing at all!
The sun does help me in some ways when snowshoeing alone.
The path made by other snowshoeing folks helps me follow
the tracks.
The tracks provide shadows from sun so this helps me a bit.
Without the sun, I would trek aimlessly and perhaps not
make my way home!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
DeafDigest Sports:
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted