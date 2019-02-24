DeafDigest Gold – February 24, 2019

Relay calls from Nigeria

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Top stories about the deaf:

Do computers understand sign language accents

and dialects? This was the issue brought up

by technology writers.

Stephanie Grover, who is deaf, will climb 56

floors in a Denver building, to help raise

funds to fight cancer, honoring her father

who passed away.

Just about everyone knows sign language in

Bengkala, a tiny village in Indonesia.

This town was featured in a BBC News program.

A deaf 10-month child is part of a study

that Ontario physicians are trying to learn

more about the deaf.

A deaf student ran away from a deaf school

in California. To locate him, the police

used a drone and it helped.

H3 Network Media Alliance Broadcasting in Sign Language

120 Eglinton Ave, East, Suite 500

Toronto, ON M4P 1E2

Canada www.H3world.tv

MEDIA CREW OPENINGS – DEAFLYMPICS, Dec 2019

Deaflympics Winter Games Valtellina & Valchiavenna, Italy 12-21 December

2019

H3 World TV is seeking people to serve on its upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV

news coverage of Deaflympics Winter Games.

We are seeking writers, signers, and TV media/production people with passion

and experience in media, writing, social media, and knowledge of deaf sports

for pre/during/post production of international daily TV bulletins:

— Producer – Coordinate, manage and support all members of production

team, direct all SportsDeaf special coverage of Deaflympics, manage

equipment, and ownership of captioning process.

— Signer/Writer – Research, compile, interview, write, report and present

news stories in front of video camera and captioning transcripts. Must be

experienced in International Sign.

— Signer/Publicist – Research, compile, interview, write, report and

presents news stories in front of video camera, and coordinate all

advance, on-site and post-event social media activities. Must be

experienced in International Sign.

— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, captioning, art director

and file uploading.

— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, animation and technical

support

— Writer/Production Assistant – research, compile, write stories and merge

caption transcripts and photography.

We consider candidates from anywhere in the world. English knowledge for

email communication is preferred.

Timetable Project is done in two phases: 1) Intensive pre-production work

begins immediately and continues until end of event, and 2) travel to work

in Italy in December 2019. All crew members report to Producer and must

meet deadlines. Completion of all pre-production work assigned by Producer

during Phase 1 is requirement to Phase 2.

All positions pay stipends in CAD currency, internships or meet specific

academic or community service requirements. For all crew members in Phase

2, we cover costs of travel to Italy, on-site transportation between

venues, shared accommodations and per diems.

Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. Submit application

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF TAXI DRIVER

Could a deaf person drive a taxi cab? DeafDigest, some years

back, brought it up, and one subscriber, who requested

anonymity, said he drove taxi cabs for a short while before

giving it up.

DeafDigest editor was reading a book – and there was a

story of a deaf taxi driver in Mexico. In fact, he owned his

own taxi cab.

One obvious question is – how does he communicate with his

passengers that needed to be driven to their destinations?

Very simple – he would hand over the pad and pen and

ask them to write down their destinations. Not a problem

in almost all of the cases, he said.

this video is obsolete, but it is good to know what

went on in the past with few deaf taxi cab drivers.

THE ANGRY FACE?

Deaf people always look at hearing people’s

faces for their expressions.

Are they happy? Are they sad? Are they

angry? Etc.

If a hearing person’s face shows anger, then

deaf person must decide why he is angry.

Is he angry about dealing with a deaf person

or is he always angry at everybody?

If he is always angry at everybody, then

deafness has nothing to do with it. But if he is

angry at the deaf person, then it is an issue.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Bright sunshine outdoors requires me to have good sunglasses

with side shields.

In the winter, the sun brightens up the snow covered outdoors

even more, when

I am outside for long periods of time for activities like

shoveling snow, snowshoeing etc.

Coming indoor the whole place is so dark for long periods of time!

My family gets confused when I see nothing at all!

The sun does help me in some ways when snowshoeing alone.

The path made by other snowshoeing folks helps me follow

the tracks.

The tracks provide shadows from sun so this helps me a bit.

Without the sun, I would trek aimlessly and perhaps not

make my way home!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

