DeafDigest Gold – February 25, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:
Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reached settlement
of $175,000 with a deaf man, who was beaten up badly
in a 2014 traffic stop.
RespectAbility, a Maryland-based organization, advocating
for the deaf and the disabled, has conducted a national
phone poll to solicit their comments. The big irony
is that the phone poll has excluded the deaf, a group
they want to advocate for!
Non-British deaf barking up the wrong tree? They were
solicited to sign a petition to support British
Sign Language. An advocate scolded the British
deaf community for soliciting signatures from
non-British deaf!
With the assistance of resources from the Colorado
School for the Deaf and Blind, the Dictate Tactical
Training Center is teaching the deaf on how
to defend themselves against attacks.
Deaf people of Finland are complaining that the
quality of interpreting services is getting
worse.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LOOKING FOR A JOB
When deaf people look for a job, sometimes results are
funny, and even sad.
A Coda boss may refuse to hire the deaf. Or a boss, that
knows sign language, may also refuse to hire the deaf.
Yet, there are bosses that are not Coda or ASL signers
but are happy to hire the deaf.
Why? Good question!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
INTERPRETERS AT DOCTOR’S OFFICES
More and more doctors agree that interpreters are
important with deaf patients during medical
appointments.
The big issue is – who pays for interpreters?
Doctors do not want to pay for interpreters. Insurance
companies do not want to pay for interpreters.
This is the big issue today.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
There is an event coming up soon, but transportation
is limited.
Living in the rural state of Vermont, choices for
transportation are few.
Most of the buses are for work related commutes.
The train schedule is odd and only arrives once a
day each way.
This means I will have only 4 hours to attend the
event out of 12 hours!
I feel that friends avoid providing transportation
out of fear of then having responsibility to be a SSP.
This is a hardship, stressful and emotional.
I only wish a federal level SSP program was up and running!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
