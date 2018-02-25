DeafDigest Gold – February 25, 2018

Old Fogey

Hearing for Hearing Ear Dog

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Spinal meningitis among past deaf leaders

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reached settlement

of $175,000 with a deaf man, who was beaten up badly

in a 2014 traffic stop.

RespectAbility, a Maryland-based organization, advocating

for the deaf and the disabled, has conducted a national

phone poll to solicit their comments. The big irony

is that the phone poll has excluded the deaf, a group

they want to advocate for!

Non-British deaf barking up the wrong tree? They were

solicited to sign a petition to support British

Sign Language. An advocate scolded the British

deaf community for soliciting signatures from

non-British deaf!

With the assistance of resources from the Colorado

School for the Deaf and Blind, the Dictate Tactical

Training Center is teaching the deaf on how

to defend themselves against attacks.

Deaf people of Finland are complaining that the

quality of interpreting services is getting

worse.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LOOKING FOR A JOB

When deaf people look for a job, sometimes results are

funny, and even sad.

A Coda boss may refuse to hire the deaf. Or a boss, that

knows sign language, may also refuse to hire the deaf.

Yet, there are bosses that are not Coda or ASL signers

but are happy to hire the deaf.

Why? Good question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

INTERPRETERS AT DOCTOR’S OFFICES

More and more doctors agree that interpreters are

important with deaf patients during medical

appointments.

The big issue is – who pays for interpreters?

Doctors do not want to pay for interpreters. Insurance

companies do not want to pay for interpreters.

This is the big issue today.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

There is an event coming up soon, but transportation

is limited.

Living in the rural state of Vermont, choices for

transportation are few.

Most of the buses are for work related commutes.

The train schedule is odd and only arrives once a

day each way.

This means I will have only 4 hours to attend the

event out of 12 hours!

I feel that friends avoid providing transportation

out of fear of then having responsibility to be a SSP.

This is a hardship, stressful and emotional.

I only wish a federal level SSP program was up and running!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

