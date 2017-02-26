DeafDigest Gold – February 26, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

An officer with the Atascadero (CA) Police Department

tried to stop a driver, thinking it was a DUI issue.

The driver continued to drive through, unaware of

police cars chasing him. When he was finally stopped,

it was learned he was not drinking, but was deaf

and unaware that he was supposed to stop anyway.

It is not known if the deaf driver was charged for

failure to obey a police officer.

A deaf woman from New York, who was detained by

police overnight and without an interpreter to

explain what was going on, won $100,000 from

the city.

The Nepalese parliament is considering a

change to marriage laws, permitting

annulment if deafness was not mentioned in

an arranged marriage!

DeafDigest mentioned that birdwatchers listen

for bird songs and that deaf birdwatchers may

be at a disadvantage. Well, students at

Pennsylvania School for the Deaf participated

in bird watching one day. Theresa Yorgey, an

avid birdwatcher and the high school department

head, said that while students can’t hear they

can see, and so, birdwatching is natural fit!

A bill was proposed in the Kansas senate

to identify drivers that are deaf – for the

benefit of police making traffic stops.

This bill, if enacted, is just an option

for deaf drivers – to openly identify

themselves as deaf or to keep quiet about it.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

OFTEN EMBARRASSING IN A RESTAURANT

Sometimes DeafDigest editor goes out with friends to

restaurants.

Most of deaf friends just point to the menu the meals

they want. Very easy and no problems with the waiters.

But there is sometimes a stubborn deaf person, with no

speech skills, that would use speech to try to tell the

waiter what he wants.

The waiter does not understand the deaf person. But

the deaf person is stubborn and tries several times to

pronounce the words.

Is that deaf person an oralist? No. He uses ASL all the

time! But he just won’t point his finger at the menu.

Why? Good question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-will-not-point-to-menu/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

GESTURE LANGUAGE OR PANIC LANGUAGE

Some hearing people use gestures when communicating with

the deaf. These gestures are often easy to follow and

understand.

But some hearing people use PSL. It means Panic Sign

Language. These hearing people panic and wave their hands

or wave their fingers up in the air. This is Panic Sign

Language.

Do we understand Panic Sign Language? No!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-not-understand-panic-sign- language/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Video Telecommunication

Video Phones are a very popular method of telecommunication.

Using our language, ASL, is the most effective approach to communication.

For me and many of us who are DeafBlind, we can miss out on this opportunity.

There are ways we can use this video method and they are free.

Using Skype is one possible solution.

We can use ASL and we DeafBlind can read the text from you!

This is a very simple program and it is free. This will help many of

us to enjoy telecommuting.

So, what are you waiting for? Skype me!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Michael Gil is a sophomore member of the

baseball team at Ancilla College (Indiana)

Deaf Elite Athletes:

pro golfer Kevin Hall

Pro golf player Kevin Hall was given the opportunity to play in the

Genesis Open last weekend due to The Charlie Sifford Exemption. Tiger

Woods started the exemption, which allows a standout minority player to

compete in the tournament. The Tiger Woods Foundation owns the Genesis

Open.

full story at:

https://lasentinel.net/pro-gol fer-kevin-hall-competed-in-the -genesis-open.html

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— deaf homing pigeons racer

http://deafdigestsports.com/de af-sports-collections/

DeafSports picture of the day

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-pit cher-in-los-angeles-angels-far m-system/

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

